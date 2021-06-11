The household items inflation is hitting hardest

Data: U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics; Chart: Michelle McGhee/Axios

While a 5% increase in the Consumer Price Index grabbed headlines on Thursday, a third of it was driven by higher prices for used cars and trucks, which jumped 29.7% from a year ago. And the gas index was up 56.2%.

Why it matters: Underneath the hood of the CPI numbers, it's clear that not all items moved in tandem.

Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.

Cosmetics, perfume, bath, nail preparations and implements were down 0.7%.

While beer, ale and other malt beverages increased 2.4% when consumed away from home, those same items enjoyed at home were up only 0.4%.

Similarly, the cost of wine sipped away from home increased 1.8%; at home, it was up 1.2%

Whiskey is only measured at home (three fingers is best!), where it was up 3.7% from last year.

Between the lines: Inflation — and crucially, inflation expectations — has a psychological component, both for consumers and investors.

If consumers expect prices to keep going up, they'll try to purchase now, which, in turn, will push prices even higher.

Investors and financial markets aren't worried — yet. The markets largely shrugged off Thursday's report, even though the headline number was higher than expected.

Be smart: Some economists are putting more of a premium on next month's data, when the so-called "base effect" will be less pronounced.

More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free