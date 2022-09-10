How My Household-Name Cannabis Business Started At The Benzinga Cannabis Conference

Benzinga Cannabis Contributors
·5 min read

The 2,500 most influential cannabis investors and operators, 95% of the industry market cap, will gather to make deals on September 13th and 14th in Chicago.

Don't be the only one not there!

Join us September 13-14, 2022 at The Palmer House in Chicago, IL.

By Madison Fiore

There are hundreds of cannabis conferences and events out there, taking place throughout the year and across the country. You know you should be going to at least a few of them but the cost of tickets and travel adds up – not to mention the time away from work, tight budgets and a pandemic that is still very real. Besides, what would you get out of it?

A lot, it turns out.

As Founder and CEO of MATTIO+FIORE, a cannabis-focused paid media and performance marketing agency, I’ve attended and spoken at my fair share of industry events throughout my career. Every single one offered me something valuable, whether it was an idea, a new perspective, a business contact or a new client.

During the pandemic, many conference organizers cancelled their events, and those that happened looked different. New technologies and platforms were created for the sole purpose of preserving the magic of in-person events, enabling organizers to host their conferences online, but it simply wasn’t the same.

Virtual events in the prime of COVID were necessary to keep the cannabis industry moving in the right direction –  but now that the world has reopened, I’m prioritizing in-person events. Here’s why.

There I was in October 2021 at the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference in Times Square, sitting beside some of my colleagues discussing brand building and marketing in front of a large audience. After wrapping up the session with some Q&A, I hopped off the stage and ran into Rosie Mattio, cannabis PR queen and Founder & CEO of MATTIO Communications, one of the longest running and largest PR and marketing firms in the cannabis space. We had met at other events in the past and took a few minutes to catch up. During our chat, I spoke about the opportunities for a paid media and performance advertising agency specifically for cannabis companies. I had been working in the performance marketing department at Hawke Media for about five years but, I confessed to Rosie, I was hitting the ceiling. I was ready to break out on my own and start my own agency.

Rosie shared that she was already at work creating a performance marketing arm to MATTIO Communications with her business partner, Mitch Rothschild. I politely declined her invitation to join as an employee, knowing that my next career path would be as an owner. We wrapped up our conversation shortly after and went our separate ways.

But the conversation wasn’t over. About a week later, I received a call from Rosie and Mitch who wanted to talk about the possibility of a joint venture for a performance advertising agency in cannabis. Just one and a half months and many meetings later, MATTIO+FIORE, a cannabis-focused paid media and performance marketing agency, was born. I had realized my ambition – to own and run a cannabis performance advertising agency – and built a strong business partnership from a simple chance meeting at an industry event.

And that is one of the many reasons why in-person conferences are imperative for industry and company growth. Hundreds of your fellow professionals are wandering around in the same space with similar synergies. It’s where old colleagues reconnect, new relationships are built, businesses grow and – if the timing is right – professional partners are found.

Interacting with your peers face to face is more important than one may think. We’ve all become accustomed to Zoom but it’s difficult to truly get to know someone and make that special connection through a screen. Industry events are where you see those clients, coworkers or colleagues in person and engage in meaningful conversations without the virtual veil. According to research conducted by Zippia, 68% of individuals would rather network in-person than virtually, and 95% agree that face-to-face interactions are foundational to successful long-term professional relationships.

Industry events are also wonderful learning opportunities, whether the knowledge comes from a content discussion or a great conversation. By chatting with people working across the supply chain, it’s easy to pick up on recent trends in the industry – even if it’s outside of your area of expertise, it’s always helpful to be aware of happenings in other areas of the sector.

It’s easy to get worn down by the day-to-day tasks. I have found that when I take the time to attend a conference, I reconnect with my original drive for entering the cannabis space. By speaking with the incredible leaders and creatives working to enact positive change in their communities and within the industry, and seeing the heart and authenticity that makes the industry so special, I leave with a higher level of excitement for what I do. Industry events reignite my connection to my community and my mission to normalize cannabis.

It’s impossible to know exactly what you will gain from attending an event, but the possibilities are endless. Industry conferences create the opportunity for parties to come together, share ideas and perhaps even start something new. They remind us that there are real people behind cannabis who have dedicated their careers – sometimes their lives – to having a true impact on something that matters to them and others.

Will you be attending your next industry conference?

If you see me, come introduce yourself. I would be delighted to meet you. Don't miss the Chicago September 13th and 14th event!

As the Founder and CEO of MATTIO+FIORE, Madison partnered with Rosie Mattio and MATTIO Communications to create a best-in-class performance marketing agency for the cannabis industry. In his former role as the Head of Growth at Hawke Media, Madison helped scale the company from a staff of less than 30 to 300+ employees. In 5 years, he also contributed to revenue growth, increasing annual revenue from $3M in 2017 to $30M+ in 2021. Primarily focused on the cannabis industry, Madison has become one of the most recognized experts in the space. Working with some of the biggest brands in the industry, he is a renowned thought leader and rising star, helping companies navigate ever-evolving marketing hurdles.

See more from Benzinga

Don't miss real-time alerts on your stocks - join Benzinga Pro for free! Try the tool that will help you invest smarter, faster, and better.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Recommended Stories

  • Burger King will spend $400 million to upgrade its reputation by renovating and relocating stores as well as doubling down on ads

    The chain will invest in rebranding its reputation as a premium fast food chain over the next two years, emphasizing the Whopper and chicken sandwiches.

  • Even at $5B, Wolfspeed's factory will leave room to grow at CAM site and regionwide

    Semiconductor company Wolfspeed’s long-awaited confirmation Friday that it will invest $5 billion in a factory making wafers for computer chips near Siler City is not only the largest one-site industrial investment in North Carolina history, but it leaves plenty of room for more such growth not only at the Chatham Advanced Manufacturing megasite but throughout the greater Triad. The news also boosts central North Carolina’s claim to be an emerging cluster of next-wave advanced manufacturing and education for growing industries. In its announcement, the Durham-based company said it is working with N.C. A&T State University in Greensboro to collaborate on training and research leading to undergraduate and graduate credentials in the semiconductor industry.

  • Tesla Is Planning a New Business

    Tesla is getting into a new part of the battery supply chain in a bid to secure raw materials to expand battery capacity for its electric vehicles.

  • Elon Musk Says Twitter’s $7.75 Million Severance Payment to Whistle-Blower Is Another Reason He’s Justified in Nixing Deal

    Elon Musk keeps finding new reasons why he believes he can back out of his $44 billion agreement to buy Twitter. In a Sept. 9 letter to Twitter, Musk’s lawyers called out the social network’s separation agreement with Peiter “Mudge” Zatko — its former head of security who was fired in January — under which […]

  • Nike Shareholders Reject Proposal to ‘Pause’ Cotton Sourcing in China

    Shareholders sided with the company, which argued it “does not directly source cotton or raw material.”

  • Rolls Royce ends work with Boom Supersonic: What next for supersonic passenger flight?

    The supersonic jets the company is planning have attracted a lot of funding and attention. What engines will power them?

  • IRS Changes How Your Beneficiaries Receive Retirement Funds

    In an effort to streamline the regulation that governs how retirement accounts can be used, the IRS has proposed a change for 403(b) plans - a type of workplace retirement plan use mostly by public and non-profit employees. Employer-sponsored plans … Continue reading → The post The IRS Is Changing How Your Beneficiaries Receive Your Retirement Funds appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Democrats Want to End Lucrative Retirement Loophole

    Congressional Democrats want to slam shut a tax loophole known as the "backdoor" Roth IRA. In one of several proposed changes that target the retirement accounts of wealthy Americans, Democrats on the House Ways and Means Committee want to prohibit people … Continue reading → The post Democrats Want to End This Lucrative Retirement Account Loophole appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Warren Buffett Generates 71% of His Dividend Income From These 5 Stocks

    Berkshire Hathaway is on pace to collect $6.07 billion in dividend income over the next 12 months. Just five holdings will account for 71% of total payouts.

  • Puerto Rico star Ricky Martin faces sexual assault complaint

    A sexual assault complaint has been filed against Puerto Rico pop star Ricky Martin, who recently sued his nephew over what he said were false allegations of sexual abuse. The complaint was filed Friday at a police precinct in the capital of San Juan, police spokesman Edward Ramírez told The Associated Press on Saturday. A person who was not authorized to speak about the case confirmed that Martin’s nephew, Dennis Yadiel Sánchez Martin, filed the complaint.

  • Senators introduce the next retirement savings proposal – the EARN Act

    The EARN Act is the latest addition to the lineup of proposals legislators have put forth to bolster retirement savings. Senators Ron Wyden, a Democrat from Oregon, and Mike Crapo, a Republican from Idaho, introduced the Enhancing American Retirement Act on Thursday. “Americans deserve dignified retirements after decades of hard work, and our bill is an important step forward,” Wyden said in a statement.

  • Cathie Wood Has 18% of Her Money in These 3 Growth Stocks

    During tricky market conditions, it can be helpful to follow professional investors who are focused on the long term.

  • Falling Yuan Becoming a Threat to Global Commodities Prices

    (Bloomberg) -- Add the rapid drop in the value of the yuan to the litany of challenges facing global commodities prices.Most Read from BloombergCharles Becomes King as the Face of a Nation ChangesDouble Rainbow Appears Over Buckingham Palace as Crowd Gathers to Mourn QueenQueen Elizabeth’s Doctors Are Concerned for Her HealthQueen Elizabeth II, Britain’s Longest-Reigning Monarch, Dies at 96Ukraine Army’s Breakthrough in North Threatens Russian GripChina, the biggest importer of many raw material

  • Morgan Stanley expects the S&P 500 to plunge another 15%-25% within the next four months — use these 3 top recession-resistant stocks for protection

    It's time to be extra picky.

  • 401(k) Plan Participants Say They Need to Save This Much to Retire

    If $1 million was once the consensus target for retirement savings in the U.S., that appears to be changing. A recent Schwab Retirement Plan Services survey found that 401(k) plan participants across the country now believe they must save $1.9 … Continue reading → The post 401(k) Plan Participants Say They Need to Save This Much to Retire appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • How this 26-year-old influencer turned her side hustle into a full-time gig after quitting her Big Four accounting job

    Tanvi Shah built her personal brand on platforms such as Instagram and TikTok after falling out of love with the corporate world.

  • Social Security Will Hit a Breaking Point. What It Means for Younger Workers.

    Millennials are convinced Social Security will vanish by the time they retire. The reality is less dire—but big changes are looming.

  • Retirement: Here's how often you should check your 401(k) account

    BlackRock Retirement Solutions and Head of LifePath Global Head Nick Nefouse joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss planning for a retirement amid market volatility, checking your 401(k) account, and why Gen Z is saving more for retirement.

  • Lower gas prices are making Americans feel better about everything else

    Americans are starting to feel more optimistic about the economy, despite recession talk and climbing interest rates.

  • Vietnamese EV maker sets sights on U.S. market

    STORY: With simulated smoke and bright, flashing lights, Vietnamese carmaker VinFast presented its all-electric sport utility vehicles on Saturday.The crowd gathered for the event applauded the first batch of the electric SUVs made for local customers.But VinFast is setting its sights on the international market, with U.S. deliveries of the EVs due to begin as soon as December.(VinFast Chief Executive Le Thi Thu Thuy, saying:)"These first vehicles will be delivered to our Vietnamese customers. After that, the next batch of 5,000 vehicles will be produced for the U.S. and North American market. We will start producing that batch next week. Then we will start producing for the EU market."VinFast, which began operations in 2019, is hoping its VF8 and VF9 models can compete with legacy automakers and startups in the U.S.One customer picking up the keys to a VF8 says his vehicle was ready faster than anticipated. "The speed of delivery surprised me. My estimate was that I would be among the first orders that were being fulfilled sometime in November. When VinFast informed me that I can have my car in September, I was quite surprised by their development and production speed. This is good news for both EV enthusiasts and VinFast car owners."The company has registered 65,000 reservations globally and says it expects to sell 750,000 EVs per year by 2026.And in March, VinFast announced plans to build a production facility in North Carolina with an initial projected capacity of 150,000 EVs a year.For U.S. customers, the VF8 will start at just over $42,000 and the VF9 will begin at $57,500, excluding the cost to lease the electric battery. The company said options that include batteries will also be available.