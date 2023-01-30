Householder trial delayed to Tuesday as jurors await test results

The trial of Larry Householder and Matt Borges was delayed another day following a juror's positive COVID-19 test.

The trial of former Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder and ex-Ohio Republican Party leader Matt Borges was delayed another day as jurors await COVID-19 test results.

The trial is expected to resume Tuesday morning. Jurors heard two days of testimony before one tested positive for COVID-19, canceling court for the rest of last week.

Householder and Borges are accused of participating in the state's largest corruption scheme to elect Householder as speaker, pass a $1.3 billion nuclear bailout and defend that law against a ballot initiative to block it. When the trial resumes, FBI Special Agent Blane Wetzel will take the stand.

USA TODAY Network Ohio bureau reporters Jessie Balmert and Laura Bischoff have been following the House Bill 6 scandal since the story broke. They will continue to follow developments and the trial. Follow them on Twitter at @lbischoff and @jbalmert for updates.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Householder, Borges trial delayed another day