Households 'buy 3.2 million pets in lockdown'

·4 min read
Puppies looking over a fence
Puppies looking over a fence

A total of 3.2 million households in the UK have acquired a pet since the start of the pandemic, according to the Pet Food Manufacturers' Association.

That means the country now has 17 million pet-owning homes, the association says.

Young people are the main drivers of this trend, with more than half of new owners aged 16 to 34, the PFMA says.

Many have bought pets in response to social isolation, but there are concerns about animal welfare, it adds.

"Introducing a pet to a household in Covid times can have repercussions or create some unexpected difficulties," said the association's deputy chief executive, Nicole Paley.

UK supermarkets have already noted an "unprecedented" rise in pet ownership and have warned that it is causing a shortage of some dog and cat food products.

Helen Warren-Piper, general manager of Mars Petcare UK, which makes Pedigree and Whiskas, said: "We recognise retailers are experiencing unusual demand for pet food during lockdown."

Under-35s account for 59% of new pet owners, while 56% of those buying a pet for the first time have children at home, the PFMA says.

But some are finding that their new acquisition is more trouble to look after than they had anticipated.

More than a third of new owners said it was like having a baby, while about a fifth of families with children said training their new pet was proving challenging.

As a result, 5% of those who had bought a pet during the pandemic had already given it up.

On the positive side, 74% said their pet had helped their mental health while they were coping with coronavirus curbs.

Marie Da Silva, 30 and single, of Tooting in south London, is one of those who have acquired a pet during lockdown. She found her puppy Stevie - a Schnauzer-poodle mix known as a Schnoodle - at the end of December.

"Stevie is an absolute ray of sunshine. Every morning she is so excited to see me and go on her walk," says Marie, explaining that as she lives in a flat, a small dog is ideal.

"There is no way I could have adjusted to life with a puppy had there not been a pandemic. Luckily, I work in a dog-friendly office and the two months of lockdown have really helped me train her.

However, you shouldn't under estimate how demanding and time-consuming they can be. She's definitely adventurous, but nothing that some training sessions can't fix."

Analysis:

Jonathan Josephs, business reporter, BBC News

Dogs and cats remain the firm favourites for the 17 million homes across Britain that now have a pet. In all, 11% of households have taken on new animals. The association's survey of just over 5,000 people suggests Generation Z and Millennials are driving the increase.

This boom in animal ownership has resulted in unprecedented growth in sales for pet food manufacturers, including the two biggest, Mars and Nestlé, and has led to shortages of certain products. An industry that was already working close to capacity is now looking to expand production because, after all, a dog is for life, not just for lockdown.

The RSPCA said the boom in pet ownership could turn into a "crisis" for those animals once their owners returned to work after lockdown and could no longer lavish so much attention on them.

RSPCA pet welfare expert Samantha Gaines said: "Many of our pets are now used to having us around all the time, while others have never known any different.

"We have real concerns that life post-lockdown, both in terms of a new routine and spending time alone, could be really difficult for them to adjust to, which is why it's so important that owners start to prepare them now."

Cat with empty bowl
Cat with empty bowl

According to the PFMA, there are now 34 million pets in the UK, including:

  • 12 million cats

  • 12 million dogs

  • 3.2 million small mammals, such as guinea pigs and hamsters

  • three million birds

  • 1.5 million reptiles.

In addition, another five million households keep fish in an aquarium.

For those people who are concerned about their pets' well-being once life starts returning to normal or are already struggling, the PFMA can offer advice on what to do.

It says owners in need of advice should visit its website for tips.

Recommended Stories

  • Margaret Cho talks Asian American 'visibility' in TV, movies: It's not all 'Bling Empire'

    A rise in Asian-American attacks in the U.S. has prompted many celebrities in the community to speak out, including Margaret Cho.

  • AP Top Stories March 10 P

    Here's the latest for Wednesday, March 10: House gives final okay to $1.9T COVID relief bill; Dr. Fauci says US could be near pre-pandemic normal by fall; Other officers won't testify in Chauvin trial; Southern California hit by rain, mudslides and snow.

  • Fauci: US virus shots ramping up toward immunity

    The nation’s top infectious disease expert says the U.S. could see significant steps toward a return to the pre-pandemic normal, even before the country reaches coronavirus herd immunity. (March 10)

  • DHEC will move to a more equitable COVID-19 vaccine distribution model next week

    DHEC’s current distribution model has favored populous urban counties with large hospitals while disadvantaging rural counties and counties that lack sprawling health care systems, according to an analysis of DHEC data.

  • Biden faces growing pressure to support ‘vaccine passports’ for travel as White House skirts around the issue

    Airline and travel industries urge US to serve ‘as a leader’ in vaccine passports as White House declines to offer support — for now

  • From Sheer to Blackout, These Curtains Prove That Drapery Is the Most Transformative Decor

    When it comes to the perfect finishing touch, you can’t go wrong with a beautiful set of curtainsOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Could Capitol rioters sue Trump for legal costs?

    MSNBC host says Trump’s mob could sue for attorneys’ fees, lost income, and punitive damages

  • A strong start — and Sergei Bobrovsky’s ‘best’ game yet — help Panthers get back on track

    The first two periods the Florida Panthers played Tuesday at Nationwide Arena were exactly the balm Joel Quenneville was looking for two days after one of his team’s worst performances of the year. The Panthers peppered the Columbus Blue Jackets in the first period, added on with a power-play goal in the second and recaptured the offensive flow they’ve ridden throughout most of the first half of the season.

  • Feinberg to lead Boeing 737 MAX victim fund -sources

    The U.S. Justice Department will name victim compensation experts Ken Feinberg and Camille Biros to oversee a half-billion-dollar victim compensation fund tied to the two deadly crashes of the Boeing 737 MAX, sources familiar with the matter told Reuters exclusively on Wednesday.An official announcement could come just in time for the two-year anniversary of the deadly Ethiopian Airlines crash of a Boeing 737 MAX that prompted a world-wide grounding of the plane.Relatives of the 346 people killed in the two 737 MAX crashes - the Ethiopian crash in March 2019 and and the Lion Air disaster five months before that - are eligible for compensation.Feinberg is no stranger to the task. He ran the high-profile victim compensation funds for the Sept. 11 attacks and the BP Deepwater Horizon oil spill.The half-a-billion dollars to be doled out comes from a January settlement between Boeing and the DOJ.The 737 MAX, Boeing's best-selling jet, is flying again in some parts of the world after the disgraced planemaker assured airlines and regulators in many countries that it fixed a software glitch linked to the two disasters.The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration is keeping a watchful eye on the MAX, tracking all flights of the plane via satellite data.Relatives of crash victims, however, are angry the plane has been allowed to return to service after its 20-month grounding in the U.S.

  • Armie Hammer's wife Elizabeth filed for divorce shortly after he sent a 'raunchy' text to her - meant for someone else, sources say

    Elizabeth Chambers also reportedly joked to friends that she thinks about her former marriage like the Netflix movie starring Zac Efron as Ted Bundy.

  • A 31-year-old Black woman thought she was having a miscarriage, but it was colon cancer

    Young people are being diagnosed with aggressive stages of colorectal cancer. These cases are disproportionately high in Black communities across the US.

  • Trump's own defense secretary says it's 'pretty much definitive' he caused the Capitol riot

    Former acting Secretary of Defense Chris Miller is placing blame on former President Donald Trump for the Capitol riot, arguing that without him, it's "pretty much definitive" that it wouldn't have occurred. Miller, who served under Trump and was in office on the day of the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, spoke with Vice about the former president's actions surrounding the riot. When asked if Trump is responsible, Miller pointed to the former president's speech prior to the riot, arguing it clearly led to the violent attack. "The question is, would anybody have marched on the Capitol and overrun the Capitol without the president's speech?" Miller asked. "I think it's pretty much definitive that wouldn't have happened." Miller added, however, that he isn't sure whether Trump knew that he was "enraging the crowd" to riot at the Capitol when he delivered this speech in Washington, D.C. Trump during his address prior to the riot urged supporters to march down to the Capitol and "show strength." He was ultimately impeached a second time, but acquitted by the Senate, for "incitement of insurrection" for his actions, which were condemned by numerous officials who have served under him. Former Defense Secretary James Mattis, for example, also blamed Trump for the riot, saying on Jan. 6, "Today's violent assault on our Capitol, an effort to subjugate American democracy by mob rule, was fomented by Mr. Trump." More stories from theweek.comThe media is missing the point about Meghan Markle7 royally funny cartoons about Harry and Meghan's tell-all interviewThe Southern Baptist Convention's ominous cracks

  • 'Blockbuster blizzard' expected to hammer Denver area with feet of snow this weekend

    One of the biggest snowstorms in years, perhaps decades, is forecast to blast the Denver metro area with several feet of snow this coming weekend.

  • Father gets 212 years in prison for scheme that killed his autistic sons for life insurance

    A federal judge in California called Ali Elmezayen "nothing more than a greedy and brutal killer" during sentencing for the "evil and diabolical" plot.

  • Sharon Osbourne shouts down co-host on 'The Talk' during emotional defense of Piers Morgan

    Sheryl Underwood and the wife of rocker Ozzy Osbourne got into a heated exchange.

  • How likely it is that Prince William will see the throne

    The royal line of succession determines who will be seated at the throne next - here's what you need to know about if Will or Harry can become king.

  • Republicans locked arms against Biden's massive COVID-19 relief bill. Now they plan to make it a top election issue

    Republicans say the spending and government bureaucracy authorized by the record-smashing bill will end up helping them regain control of Congress.

  • Gucci heiress who had her husband murdered criticises Lady Gaga for not meeting her as film is shot in Italy

    An Italian heiress who had her husband, a scion of the Gucci family, murdered by a hitman and is being played by Lady Gaga in a forthcoming Hollywood film has criticised the actress for not meeting her. Patrizia Reggiani served 17 years of a 26-year prison sentence for ordering the 1995 killing of her ex-husband, Maurizio Gucci, who had run off with another woman. Known in Italy as the ‘Black Widow’, she is being portrayed by Gaga in a film about the murder called House of Gucci. Having shot scenes in Rome, the film has now moved to the Italian Alps and Milan, where Gaga was seen playfully feeding a slice of pizza to her co-star Adam Driver. Best known for portraying the villain Kylo Ren in the Star Wars films, he will portray Maurizio Gucci, the grandson of Gucci’s founder, who was gunned down on the steps of his office in Milan. “I'm annoyed by the fact that Lady Gaga is portraying me in the new Ridley Scott film without even having the courtesy or the good sense to come and meet me,” Ms Reggiani, 72, said. “It's nothing to do with money because I won't be taking a single cent from the film. It’s about common sense and respect,” she told Ansa, Italy’s national news agency.

  • Private school says phrases like 'mom and dad' should be avoided

    An inclusive language guide from Grace Church School in New York City states that "mom and dad" should be replaced with words like "grown-ups, folks, or family."

  • 'What are you doing, brother?': CNN host Don Lemon blasts GOP Sen. Tim Scott for 'gaslighting' people by claiming 'woke supremacy is as bad as white supremacy'

    "Were the woke supremacists carrying the Confederate battle flag in the nation's Capitol?" Don Lemon asked on Wednesday.