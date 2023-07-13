Households face effective £20,000 pay cuts as mortgage bills rise

housing

Homeowners bracing for “disastrous” increases to their monthly mortgage bills face the equivalent of a £20,000 pay cut.

Borrowers paying the highest rate of tax face the equivalent of a £22,642 cut in gross pay if monthly mortgage bills rise by £1,000.

Higher-rate payers face an effective cut of £20,690, while basic-rate payers would be hit with a £17,647 effective wage cut.

Increases in monthly mortgage payments of £500 could be equivalent to a pay cut of £11,321 for additional rate payers, £10,345 for higher-rate payers and £8,824 for basic-rate payers, according to analysis from wealth managers Quilter.

It comes after the Bank of England revealed on Wednesday close to one million households will see increases of more than £500 by the end of 2026 because of rapidly rising rates.

The monthly mortgage bills of around 250,000 people will rise by as much as £1,000 under the same time frame, the bank said.

More than 3.5m will see increases of between £1 and £199 in the same time period, figures published on Wednesday showed.

Karen Noye, of Quilter, said: “As a result of mortgage rates skyrocketing people are going to have significantly less cash in their pocket each month. However, when viewed through the lens of a pay cut the true damage of higher interest rates is really worrying.

“If you are a higher-rate taxpayer who is sadly seeing their monthly payments go up by £700 per month you are essentially having to find an additional £8,400 a year just to service your mortgage.

“This translates to a near £15,000 pay cut due to income tax and national insurance contributions. This kind of hit to one’s finances could be disastrous for some especially if they have other financial obligations they need to meet.”

The Bank of England’s statistics suggest the proportion of post-tax income spent on mortgage payments across all households will increase from 6.2pc to 8pc by mid-2026.

Jeremy Leaf, an estate agent, said the figures showed how difficult the market is for people looking for mortgages, adding buyers were “pausing for thought”.

Henry Knight, of mortgage advisors Springtide Capital, said that because many mortgage holders have booked rates in advance, the full impact of the increases was not yet being felt.

He said: “The feed through of the effect of higher rates are being seen when people purchase, and that’s having an effect on the purchase market but it’s not necessarily being seen yet factoring in on what people’s actual personal monthly affordability is.

“It’s going to be the autumn of this year before you actually see people having to pay those higher rates or those significantly higher rates.”

Mortgage rates climbed to a 15-year high this week and the average two-year fixed rate sat at 6.75pc on Thursday, according to data provider Moneyfacts.

