Housekeeper arrested after Sarasota homeowner reports missing jewelry

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) charged Stephanie Lynn Jacques, 39, of Ruskin, with Dealing in Stolen Property, False Ownership, and Grand Theft among eight felony counts, according to an agency news release.

The Sheriff's Office said it began an investigation when a Sarasota resident reported several items of men’s and women’s jewelry missing from her home after leaving her housekeeper, Jacques, unattended at the residence.

After reviewing pawn shop databases, deputies made a connection between a number of the transactions and Jacques. The items were later identified by the owner, and other pawned items were connected to additional reports of theft in the area, the Sheriff's Office reportted.

Jacques was arrested on Aug. 11 but the investigation is ongoing, the news release stated.

If anyone has information about the case or believes they may have been a victim of Jacques, they can contact the agency's Criminal Investigations Section at 941-861-4900.

This article originally appeared on Sarasota Herald-Tribune: Ruskin housekeeper arrested in alleged Sarasota jewelry theft