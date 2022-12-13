Housekeeper shot in chest after knocking on hotel room door, North Carolina cops say

Madeleine List
A hotel guest shot a housekeeper in the chest after he knocked on the door to his room, according to North Carolina police.

The 25-year-old housekeeper knocked on the man’s door just after 11 a.m. on Dec. 12 when the guest opened fire, hitting him in the chest and arm, according to a news release from the Fayetteville Police Department.

The hotel guest, later identified as 32-year-old Joseph Griffin, ran from the scene, the release says.

First responders took the housekeeper to a hospital where he was treated and released.

Officers later found and arrested Griffin. He faces multiple charges, including first-degree attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, according to police. He is being held on an $800,000 bond.

Fayetteville is about 65 miles southwest of Raleigh.

