Housekeeper sought in police appeal after jewellery worth £350,000 stolen from hotel suitcase

Detectives have launched an appeal to trace a female housekeeper after £350,000 worth of jewellery was stolen from a suitcase in a Knightsbridge hotel.

Marinela Manolesu, 28, had been working at the unnamed luxury hotel when the haul was stolen on Sunday Oct 8, police said.

She left the UK for Romania a week after the theft, officers believe.

The victim had been storing the jewellery in their suitcase at the hotel in central London when the theft occurred.

The alarm was raised when the owner checked inside the luggage and saw their valuable collection was missing.

Police believe the theft was opportunistic rather than targeted. They are not linking it to any other high-value thefts at this stage.

A Metropolitan Police spokesman said detectives were keen to speak to Ms Manolesu to help assist with their enquiries. She had not worked at the hotel for very long.

The spokesman added: “Our enquiries to date suggest she left the UK and travelled to Romania on Sunday Oct 15. We have contacted authorities in the country.”

Police Constable Beth Hiles, the investigating officer, said “We are keen to hear from anyone who has seen Marinela Manolesu or knows where she is.

“The victim of this theft has been left devastated by the loss of many valuable personal possessions and we are keen to achieve justice in this case.”

