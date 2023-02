Oxygen

A Wisconsin man was convicted this week for a second time in the "ghastly" 1998 murder of his wife, who died of antifreeze poisoning. Mark Jensen, 63, was originally convicted and sentenced to life in prison in 2008 for murdering his wife, Julie Jensen. A letter his dead wife wrote shortly before her death, implicating him in her murder — and which had been a crucial piece of evidence in the case — however, was found to have violated his right to a fair trial in 2021. His conviction was subseque