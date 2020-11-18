Houseparty, Fortnite partner to let gamers video chat while playing

·1 min read
The popular video game "Fortnite" by Epic Games is pictured on a screen
The popular video game "Fortnite" by Epic Games is pictured on a screen

(Reuters) - Group video chat app Houseparty said on Wednesday it has partnered with popular video game "Fortnite" to let friends video chat while playing the game, as people seek various sources of entertainment during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Demand from stay-at-home gamers has boosted videogame sales and the use of social media apps to stay connected with friends and family, as a spike in new coronavirus cases force people to remain indoors.

Houseparty video chat is currently available to "Fortnite" players on PC, Sony Corp's PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4, the company said, adding that players will also need an Android mobile device or Apple Inc's iOS, with the Houseparty app installed.

Houseparty, which was acquired by Fortnite-maker Epic Games in June last year, said parents can turn off the video chat within the game's parental controls feature and the user must be at least 13 years old to create an account on the video chat app.

(Reporting by Akanksha Rana in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)

Latest Stories

  • No to a Loan-Debt-Forgiveness/COVID-Relief Compromise

    I must dissent from my colleague Robert VerBruggen on his proposed COVID-relief bill “compromise” for the same reasons that I rejected David French and Jonah Goldberg’s idea for a “compromise” on Court-packing. Why should Republicans give away the farm in exchange for a promise from Democrats not to take a manifestly harmful and unpopular action that would almost certainly backfire?Like VerBruggen, I would like to see a relief bill passed as soon as possible, but the truth of the matter is that Democrats appear unwilling to pass anything remotely reasonable until Joe Biden takes the oath of office. For political purposes, Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer will not budge from their $2.2 trillion HEROES Act and have refused to even consider the Trump administration’s offer of a $1.8 trillion compromise bill. I don’t see the merit in preventing the implementation of a student-loan-forgiveness plan that can potentially be reversed in court by backing an irreversible spending bill that will bail out irresponsible, unsustainable pension plans put in place by Democratic legislatures in blue states while handing out tax breaks to wealthy residents of those same states.

  • DNA cracked 1995 cold case murder of nurse, California police say

    "In simple terms ... DNA was under Christine Munro’s fingernails at the time of her murder," the Redding Police Department wrote about cracking the case.

  • The FBI is reportedly investigating Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton

    The FBI is investigating Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton (R) over allegations from his agency's former top lawyers that he illegally used his office to help a campaign donor and friend, real estate developer Nate Paul, The Associated Press reported late Tuesday, citing two people with knowledge of the investigation. Paxton, who is still awaiting trial on criminal securities fraud charges from 2015, has denied wrongdoing and said he won't step down.Eight former top officials accuse Paxton of bribery, abuse of office, and other crimes. Since those aides contacted federal authorities about their allegations between Sept. 30 and Oct. 1, four were fired, three resigned, and one was placed on leave. Four of them have filed a whistleblower suit against Paxton in state court.Paxton allegedly helped Paul in at least four ways, including ordering his office to hire an outside lawyer to pursue Paul's claim that the FBI improperly searched his home and office last year. Paul said in a deposition last year he had hired a woman on Paxton's recommendation, but not as a favor — Paxton had reportedly carried out an extramarital affair with the woman. The full scope of Paxton's ties to Paul are not known, AP notes.Before AP revealed the FBI investigation, Paxton said in a statement Tuesday that allegations against him are "overblown, based upon assumptions, and to a large degree misrepresent the facts," the Austin American Statesman reports. "I make no apologies for being a fierce investigator and defender of individual rights in the face of potentially unreasonable and authoritarian actions," he added. "Doing so is not favoritism. It is doing what the people of Texas expect from every law enforcement agency, their attorney general, and the staff of this office."Paxton, it might be noted, is not intervening in accelerating federal land seizures of private property in the Rio Grande Valley to build President Trump's border wall. Last week, for example, government lawyers filed a "motion for immediate possession" of a strip of an elderly landowner's ancestral lands in Mission, Texas, NPR reports. In 2017, Paxton, previously a defender of private property rights against federal infringement, said he was fine with Trump comandeering land for his border wall as long as the Texas landowners are "compensated fairly."More stories from theweek.com 7 scathingly funny cartoons about Trump's refusal to concede Trump is reportedly 'very aware' he lost the election but is putting up a fight as 'theater' Texas senator suggests it's too soon to declare Biden the winner because Puerto Rico is still counting votes

  • Perdue backs out of debate after being called a “crook," Ossoff will face off against empty podium

    Ahead of their runoff election in Georgia, Democratic candidate Jon Ossoff calls Sen. David Perdue "a coward, too"

  • ‘What is the matter with them?’: Biden hits back at Trump’s coronavirus adviser Scott Atlas

    ‘What are they doing? It’s totally irresponsible’

  • Man accused of shooting two police officers at Breonna Taylor protest indicted by grand jury

    Larynzo D. Johnson faces two counts of first-degree assault and 33 counts of first-degree wanton endangerment.

  • Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan talks about the 'exhausted majority' of Americans who are 'fed up with politics'

    While speaking at the Ronald Reagan Institute on Monday, Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan discussed what he called the “exhausted majority” of Americans who he said are “fed up with politics” and feel ignored by politicians in Washington.

  • Georgia recount reportedly finds more than 2,600 ballots that weren't tallied

    Georgia's recount may have given President Trump a slight boost, but not nearly enough to affect the presidential election's outcome in the state, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported Monday.The recount uncovered more than 2,600 ballots in Georgia's Floyd County that weren't initially tallied, which could give Trump about 800 new votes, Floyd County's Republican Party chair Luke Martin told the AJC. President-elect Joe Biden's lead in the state is currently around 14,000, so those votes seemingly won't alter the result, especially since Martin said that while the uncounted ballots are "very concerning" there does not appear to be a "widespread issue." Martin added that he's "glad the audit revealed" the missing votes.Elections officials in Floyd County haven't directly addressed the news, but the elections board chair reportedly did "tentatively" confirm to The Rome News-Tribune that around 2,500 more votes were recorded during the recount than on election night. The AJC reports the issue is related to an optical scanner that stopped working after a few weeks of early voting. Martin said county election officials were supposed to rescan all paper ballots on that machine, but about half of them weren't recorded. It's unclear if the problem was the result of human error or technical difficulties. Read more at The Atlanta Constitution-Journal.More stories from theweek.com 7 scathingly funny cartoons about Trump's refusal to concede Trump is reportedly 'very aware' he lost the election but is putting up a fight as 'theater' Texas senator suggests it's too soon to declare Biden the winner because Puerto Rico is still counting votes

  • A 61-year-old British diplomat jumped into a river in China to save a 24-year-old woman who fell in

    Stephen Ellison received praise for his actions after social media users shared the video far and wide online.

  • Joe Biden announces who will be in his White House team

    The first round of senior staff appointments reflects a mix of longtime loyalist and Democratic operatives, as well as an absence of high-profile progressives far-left faction of the party.

  • Special Report: A cop shoots a Black man, and a police union flexes its muscle

    By the time Officer Joseph Ferrigno shot a Black man from behind, court records show, the Rochester cop had drawn at least 23 misconduct complaints in nearly nine years on the force. One came from a woman who said Ferrigno, a burly hockey player, slammed her to the ground and broke one of her ribs. Another was from a one-legged man dumped from his wheelchair at a bus stop and roughed up by Ferrigno and two other officers.

  • Pennsylvania Supreme Court reverses rare Trump legal victory

    One of the rare legal victories President Trump's campaign picked up in its election challenge was taken away, dealing another blow to the increasingly long-shot effort.Pennsylvania's Supreme Court on Tuesday reversed a court order that required Philadelphia election officials to let observers within six feet of vote counters after the Trump campaign alleged observers were being kept too far away at 15 to 18 feet. The state's high court, in a 5-2 decision (two of the justices preferred to rule it as moot), said Pennsylvania law gives Philadelphia officials a lot of leeway to decide the rules for observers.Plus, even the two conservative justices who dissented acknowledged that the Trump campaign's argument that legitimate votes should be invalidated because of improper observation practices was "misguided," The Guardian reports.More stories from theweek.com 7 scathingly funny cartoons about Trump's refusal to concede Trump is reportedly 'very aware' he lost the election but is putting up a fight as 'theater' Texas senator suggests it's too soon to declare Biden the winner because Puerto Rico is still counting votes

  • A sex worker says she's earning $35,000 a month thanks to the US Army's thirsty tweets going viral

    "You can't even pay for this kind of promotion," the OnlyFans sex worker told Insider. "This is the jackpot."

  • Black Californian family confronted by ‘racist white neighbour’ brandishing a taser: ‘Act like white people’

    Husband of woman accused of racially offensive comments says it was ‘a minor incident’

  • Coronavirus: Chinese citizen journalist faces jail for Wuhan reporting

    Zhang Zhan was in Wuhan reporting on the outbreak when she was detained by police in June.

  • GOP members of Michigan's Wayne County Board of Canvassers vote against certifying election results

    On Tuesday, the four-member Wayne County Board of Canvassers in Michigan failed to certify the Nov. 3 election results, with the two Republicans on the committee voting against certifying the results and the two Democrats voting in favor.Wayne County, the largest county in Michigan and home to Detroit, is heavily Democratic. President-elect Joe Biden has a nearly 150,000-vote lead in Michigan, and Republicans have filed multiple lawsuits in the state in an attempt to keep him from being the certified winner. In Wayne County, the unofficial election results show Biden with 67.99 percent of the votes cast and President Trump with 30.59 percent.The board's Republican chair, Monica Palmer, said during the meeting that because there are discrepancies between the number of absentee ballots recorded as being cast and the number of absentee ballots counted, "we do not have have complete and accurate information on those poll books." Democratic vice chair Jonathan Kinloch replied that "most of this is human error. ... It's not based on fraud." The Detroit Free Press notes there were unexplained discrepancies with the August primary election, and the board unanimously supported certifying the results.Almost immediately after the vote, Michigan Republican Party Chair Laura Cox released a statement saying she was "proud that, due to the efforts of the Michigan Republican Party, the Republican National Committee, and the Trump campaign, enough evidence of irregularities and potential voter fraud was uncovered, resulting in the Wayne County Board of Canvassers refusing to certify their election results."Michigan Democratic Party Chair Lavora Barnes had a different take, calling the vote "an outrageous display of partisan posturing" and saying the Republican members "have chosen to tarnish their personal legacy by picking up the GOP banner of making allegations without any evidence." Disregarding the "will of the voters in Michigan is not only shameful," she added, "but a complete dereliction of duties."Tuesday was final day for the county to certify the results, and Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson (D) said the Board of State Canvassers will take over the responsibility.More stories from theweek.com 7 scathingly funny cartoons about Trump's refusal to concede Trump is reportedly 'very aware' he lost the election but is putting up a fight as 'theater' Texas senator suggests it's too soon to declare Biden the winner because Puerto Rico is still counting votes

  • Chuck Grassley, Senate's oldest Republican and third in line to president, tests positive for coronavirus

    The 87-year-old senator chairs the Senate Finance Committee and is the president pro tempore of the Senate, making him third in line for the presidency.

  • Get Lost, Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner. New York City Does Not Want You Back.

    Deposed presidential spawn Ivanka Trump and hubby Jared Kushner would fit in great in New York City—in Staten Island, that is. But Manhattan—where Ivanka was photographed last Friday, enjoying a brief return to the Kushners’ Park Avenue digs—happened to vote overwhelmingly for Biden/Harris. There was no discernible fraud, as a whopping 84 percent of Manhattan voters emphatically endorsed the team that wasn’t Trump/Pence. What’s more, in Manhattan—where a gigantic Black Lives Matter slogan is laid out in front of Trump Tower, à la “Surrender, Dorothy”—we’re extremely vocal about what we like and don’t like. And we detest whispery-voiced princess Ivanka and slumlord Jared, who many have dubbed the two least qualified people to ever populate the White House. (I sincerely doubt that their ascent was a result of the “skill-based hiring” Ivanka’s always touting.) Ivanka Trump Is Never, Ever Going to Be ForgivenIn New York, we care about queers, women, immigrants, diversity, housing, the workplace, COVID, and the media. Considering their record on those things, these two would be about as welcome in Manhattan as Rudy Giuliani at an open-mic night.Besides, why on earth would Ivanka and Jared want to move back to the place that daddy calls “a ghost town” and is always trying to spite, most recently saying he’d withhold a COVID vaccine from New York State in April because of Governor Andrew Cuomo’s resistance to an unproven remedy (though Trump won’t even be in power when that becomes an issue, making this just random antagonism, as usual)? I guess because deep down, they know that NYC isn’t really over—that it’ll always “be best” and that the alleged lawless ghost town is actually the site of swarms of people shopping, eating outdoors, and wearing masks in a way that’s brought COVID deaths from over 1,000 a day to about 28. (You know how we would really have become a ghost town? If we had adopted Donald Trump’s nonchalant approach to the pandemic rather than heed Cuomo’s urgency.)Alas for the Kushners, it also means that throngs not only rallied to vote daddy out of office, they clanged pots and cheered in the streets when it was clear that Biden/Harris won and “the Infector General” was on the way out, ending our communal nightmare. This is no longer their town at all, even if they pull an Ebenezer Scrooge and suddenly start randomly handing out turkeys. Of course, staying in D.C. wouldn’t be such a great option for them either; a pitiful 5.5. percent of the voters there backed Trump, no doubt because they’ve had to observe him up close for four years. But I’m begging the Kushners to not move back to New York, if just to spare us years of New York Times articles about their attempted social exploits here.We remember every cringe-making moment and have screenshotted every tweet. For example, we vividly remember when Ivanka promised that she had the LGBTQ community’s back. Yeah, with a cleaver; she smilingly posed with bigotry-blessed evangelicals and didn’t update us with any complaints as pops took away queer protections that had been implemented by Obama/Biden, one by one. Jared himself reportedly said that “That’s their problem” when New York City begged for COVID supplies back when the pandemic was ravaging the city hardest.We also recall with a grimace when Ivanka claimed that workers didn’t want guaranteed jobs or higher minimum wage—they supposedly don’t want to be “given” anything—later adding that in the midst of the Depression caused by the pandemic, people should maybe just rethink things and “Find Something New.” Unemployed Americans were practically selling their body parts on eBay in order to pay the rent, but Ivanka’s advice was, basically, to just become a concert violinist or a court stenographer! And now, poetically enough, she will have to take her own advice and dramatically change directions.Will she restart her fashion shtick, pursue art collecting, up her participation in the Trump Organization, or prepare her 2024 run, thereby competing with her dad and brother Donny Jr. for the nomination? Whatever the case, she would be more likely to be thrown a muzzle than a parade if she settled back on Park Avenue. Yes, there will always be some starry-eyed ninnies who’d be excited to have anyone famous in their midst, but for the most part there would be so much hooting and jeering that the sale of bullhorns would surely go up even faster than “46” hats. This is the town, after all, which richly appreciated the Lincoln Project’s Times Square billboards of Jared and Ivanka perversely smiling about all the COVID casualties—an image they furiously threatened to sue over. Apparently, defending their honor is what it took for these two to take decisive action regarding COVID, lol.My gut feeling is that the Trump clan longs to be embraced by the “cultural elite” they claim to scorn, but that’s not ever going to happen. While Ivanka might fancy herself on the cover of Vogue, I bet Hillary-adoring editor Anna Wintour won’t even invite her to buy a table for the Met Gala when that event starts up again. Living in New York, but avoiding—or being shunned by—so many swell soirees could make you feel like Glenn Close at the Oscars. As a controversial social columnist, I’ve had periods of feeling that way myself!At least daddy is sure to avoid New York, except for the barrage of court cases that he’ll be strongly invited to attend. According to his ex-partner in crime Michael Cohen, Trump will probably head to Mar-a-Lago for Christmas and never come back. (Or maybe he can nab a Cabinet position—in Russia—or become French roommates with Roman Polanski.) As for Melania, she will no doubt file for divorce on Jan. 20, but I echo over 78 million people when I say, “I really don’t care, do u?” The vast majority of Manhattanites don’t want to see these creatures again any more than we crave a return to “Stop and frisk.” Don’t forget that New York City knows Trump even better than D.C. does. We had to deal with him for decades, all through the Central Park Five years, and the cheating era, and the misogyny moments, and the money mishandling. We have always seen through him, so he loathes us and perennially wants to get us back, in Pee-wee Herman fashion (“I know you are, but what am I?”). Carl Bernstein says that about half the Republican senators privately find Trump distasteful, but I guess they cower in fear of a bad tweet, so they’ve enabled every hideous thing he’s said and done. But now they won’t have to do that anymore—ding dong, the witch, etc. After the Senate runoffs, they should be freer to crawl out of yesterday’s whine cellar and breathe a little fresh air.As for the Trump clan, maybe Donald, Ivanka and Jared can all just double-lock themselves inside the White House and keep pretending that they didn’t get the memo. More realistically, they need to go to a red state where they’ll be welcome. How about Kentucky? They would no doubt find sharing oxygen with their poorly educated MAGA fans a living hell, but at least they’d be invited to the local galas.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Ponzi scheme suspect tries to escape FBI using underwater ‘sea scooter’

    ‘[He] spent some time out of sight underwater where law enforcement could only see bubbles’

  • Mitch McConnell rips into the $3.4 trillion Democratic stimulus plan as 'unserious'

    McConnell blasted the Democratic coronavirus relief plan a day after President-elect Joe Biden implored Congress to pass it.