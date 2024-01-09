Houses evacuated after suspicious package found

A number of roads were closed and nearby houses evacuated

Bomb disposal experts were called in after police evacuated houses in Burton-upon-Trent following reports of a suspicious package.

Officers were called to Shakespeare Road at about 14:15 GMT and closed nearby roads.

Shakespeare Road, Thornley Street, Eton Road, Sidney Street and Wordsworth Close were all shut, police said.

The cordon was lifted at about 19:00 GMT after the bomb disposal team deemed the package to be not suspicious, Staffordshire Police said.

Surrounding roads were also reopened.

The force thanked members of the public for their patience and support while the incident was dealt with.

