Houses hit, man charged with firing gunshot in house in series of weekend shootings in Erie

Three houses were struck by gunfire and a man faces charges of firing a gun in a residence while officers were outside in a series of reported shootings in Erie on Friday night and late Saturday afternoon.

No injuries were reported in any of the shootings.

A house in the 1400 block of Lynn Street was struck by gunfire in a shooting that was reported on Friday at about 10 p.m. Officers collected four shell casings at the scene, Erie police Deputy Chief Rick Lorah said Monday.

Thirteen shell casings and three unspent rounds were collected in the 900 block of West 35th Street after Erie police were called there on Saturday at about 6:20 a.m. to investigate a report of a young man seen firing a rifle.

The young man, yet to be identified on Monday, fled north on Cascade Street after firing the gunshots, Lorah said. A house in the neighborhood was hit by gunfire in the incident, he said.

A house was also struck by gunfire in the 3700 block of Parade Street in a shooting that was reported on Saturday at about 6:40 a.m. Officers collected several shell casings at the scene, Lorah said.

Police had no suspects in the three shootings Monday.

A 50-year-old man faces charges including a felony count of discharge of a firearm into an occupied structure in a shooting that happened at a residence in the 800 block of West 24th Street at 4 p.m. on Saturday.

When officers went to the residence to check on the welfare of an individual, Lorah said, the man refused to come out and a gunshot was fired from inside the residence as officers were at the front door. The man came out of the residence and was taken into custody a short time later, Lorah said.

