🌱 Houses On The Market + Robbery Suspect Turns Himself In

Here are five houses on the market in Flatbush and East Flatbush, ranging in price from $600,000 to $1.3 million. (Ditmas Park-Flatbush Patch) Rita Joseph joined Senator Kirsten Gillibrand and Mayor Eric Adams over the weekend calling for maternal health legislation in the city. (Twitter) The robbery suspect who ran out of Brookdale Hospital in Brownsville last week turned himself in to the NYPD on Sunday. (amNY) Buzz-A-Rama, the last remaining slot-car racing shop in the neighborhood of Kensington, is closing permanently after more than 50 years in business. The long-time owners died from COVID-19 last Spring. (Gothamist)

Brooklyn Unites for MLK National Day of Service, at various locations throughout the borough. (11 a.m.)

Here's all the guns collected from The GodSquad's gun give-back in Flatbush over the weekend. (Twitter)

Kings Theater looks similar in the 1940s to how it looks now. (Twitter)

Rodneyse Bichotte-Hermelyn released a statement expressing her solidarity with the Jewish community after members of the Colleyville Synagogue in Texas were taken hostage on Saturday. (Twitter)

