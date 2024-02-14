When will the House's remaining 3 open seats be filled? What to know

WASHINGTON – Former Democratic U.S. Rep. Tom Suozzi will soon return to the House to represent Queens and Long Island after winning the seat vacated by disgraced former Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y.

Suozzi's win further narrows the extremely tight margins in the lower chamber – a dynamic that has already allowed small groups of hard-right Republicans and the Democratic minority to wield an unusual amount of power. When he takes office in the next few weeks, the House will have 219 Republicans and 213 Democrats.

But the New York district isn't the only one influencing Republicans' shaky majority. Three other seats remain vacant in the House.

Here's when voters will choose who fills them:

Ohio's 6th District

Rep. Bill Johnson, R-Ohio, resigned from Congress on Jan. 21 to run Youngstown State University. The district starts south of Cleveland and runs along the state border, is a heavily Republican area.

Republicans running to succeed him include state Sen. Michael Rulli, state Rep. Reggie Stoltzfus and chiropractor Rick Tsai. Democratic candidates include marijuana dispensary owner Rylan Finzer and Michael Kripchak.

The primary will be held on March 19, where the eventual victor will likely be chosen. The general election for this seat will be held on June 11.

Former Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., speaks during the New York Times annual DealBook summit on November 29, 2023 in New York City.

California's 20th District

Former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., left office at the end of the year, around three months after a group of far-right House members kicked him out of leadership.

His seat in central California is also deeply Republican. The nonpartisan primary will be held on March 19 with a runoff election, if necessary, held on May 19.

GOP state Assemblymember Vince Fong, McCarthy's longtime mentee, is running to replace him, though there is an outstanding legal challenge to his candidacy. Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux, also a Republican, is considered his leading opponent.

New York's 26th District

Rep. Brian Higgins, D-N.Y., left his position of nearly 20 years earlier this month after citing frustrations with divisions and lack of action in Congress to take a job as CEO of a performing arts center in Buffalo.

The Democratic-leaning district abuts Canada near Niagara Falls. The special election to replace him will be held on April 30.

Democratic state Sen. Tim Kennedy is running for the seat and has the support of the local Democratic committees and Higgins himself. Former Democratic Grand Island supervisor Nate McMurry is also running.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: When will the House's remaining open seats be filled?