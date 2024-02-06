Houses for sale on Cape Cod: January listings were higher than December. See the numbers.

The median home in Barnstable County listed for $929,950 in January, up 5.4% from the previous month's $882,000, an analysis of data from Realtor.com shows.

Compared to January 2023, the median home list price increased 12.9% from $799,475.

The statistics in this article only pertain to houses listed for sale in Barnstable County, not houses that were sold. More information on the local housing market, along with other useful community data, is available at data.capecodtimes.com.

Barnstable County's median home was 1,856 square feet, listed at $545 per square foot. The price per square foot of homes for sale is up 7.2% from January 2023.

A median of 82 days on the market in Barnstable

Listings in Barnstable County moved steadily, at a median 82 days listed compared to the January national median of 69 days on the market. In the previous month, homes had a median of 71 days on the market. Around 262 homes were newly listed on the market in January, a 1.5% decrease from 266 new listings in January 2023.

The median home prices issued by Realtor.com may exclude many, or even most, of a market's homes. The price and volume represent only single-family homes, condominiums or townhomes. They include existing homes, but exclude most new construction as well as pending and contingent sales.

In Massachusetts, median home prices were $749,450, a slight increase from December. The median Massachusetts home listed for sale had 1,818 square feet, with a price of $414 per square foot.

Throughout the United States, the median home price was $409,500, a slight decrease from the month prior. The median American home for sale was listed at 1,823 square feet, with a price of $221 per square foot.

The median home list price used in this report represents the midway point of all the houses or units listed over the given period of time. Experts say the median offers a more accurate view of what's happening in a market than the average list price, which would mean taking the sum of all listing prices then dividing by the number of homes sold. The average can be skewed by one particularly low or high price.

The USA TODAY Network is publishing localized versions of this story on its news sites across the country, generated with data from Realtor.com. Please leave any feedback or corrections for this story here. This story was written by Ozge Terzioglu.

Thanks to our subscribers, who help make this coverage possible. If you are not a subscriber, please consider supporting quality local journalism with a Cape Cod Times subscription. Here are our subscription plans.

This article originally appeared on Cape Cod Times: Cape Cod real estate: Home list prices keep going up. How much?