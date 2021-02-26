Houses Are Selling the Fastest in These 10 Real Estate Markets

John Csiszar
·5 min read
ESB Professional / Shutterstock.com
ESB Professional / Shutterstock.com

A hot real estate market can work both ways. Typically, rising prices reflect the improving dynamics of an underlying city, whether from growing employment, rising wages or other factors that increase the quality of life for the city’s residents. However, some markets can get overheated; in a hot housing market, list prices can greatly exceed the median home values in a local area, with sellers looking to make larger profits.

Find Out: The Cost To Own a 3-Bedroom Home in Every State

Here’s a look at some of the fastest-selling real estate markets in the country, ranked by average number of days on the market. Other factors GOBankingRates analyzed in the ranking included listing prices and real estate market trends over the prior one- and two-year periods.

This information can be valuable whether you are buying or selling a home in these markets.

Last updated: Feb. 26, 2021

Sacramento, California, USA - September 19, 2017: These two women are walking downtown Sacramento on J Street past historic bank and view with a variety of with many different styles, this downtown area is now being know as DOCO for Downtown Commons many new shops and a hotel and Sports arena and unique older structures in the area on this September day the weather was comfortable.
Sacramento, California, USA - September 19, 2017: These two women are walking downtown Sacramento on J Street past historic bank and view with a variety of with many different styles, this downtown area is now being know as DOCO for Downtown Commons many new shops and a hotel and Sports arena and unique older structures in the area on this September day the weather was comfortable.

Sacramento, CA

  • Days on market: 22

  • Median list price: $615,000

Sacramento is the state capital of California and boasts 230 days of sunshine per year. The sunny climate and farm-to-fork restaurants seem to be drawing a crowd, as home are selling in about three weeks on average and prices are jumping. The median list price has popped nearly 15% over the past two years in Sacramento.

Time To Move? 50 Cities Where It’s Cheaper To Buy a Home Than Rent

Raleigh, North Carolina, USA downtown as viewed from the Capitol Building grounds.
Raleigh, North Carolina, USA downtown as viewed from the Capitol Building grounds.

Raleigh, NC

  • Days on market: 22

  • Median list price: $399,900

Median list prices in Raleigh have only grown about 7% in the past year, slower than the 8.53% national average. Perhaps the reasonable growth rate has helped draw in buyers, as homes are flying off the shelves in an average of just 22 days. The City of Oaks also has a median list price of just below $400,000, perhaps attracting buyers that are priced out of other cities.

Remember: 28 House-Flipping Rules You Should Never Break

Washington Seattle
Washington Seattle

Seattle, WA

  • Days on market: 21

  • Median list price: $714,999

Seattle’s beautiful location and high-paying jobs have helped push up the median price in the city to well over double the national average. Even the 13.43% rise in year-over-year home prices hasn’t stopped the influx of buyers, however, who are snatching up homes in the city in just three weeks on average.

Ouch: 17 Dumb Home-Buying Mistakes That Hurt Your Wallet

Columbus, Ohio, USA skyline on the Scioto River.
Columbus, Ohio, USA skyline on the Scioto River.

Columbus, OH

  • Days on market: 21

  • Median list price: $309,900

Columbus has home prices well below the national median, but that may not remain true for long. A flood of buyers have helped push up the median home price in the city by a whopping 16.95% over the past two years.

Shhh: 8 Insider Tips to Get Rich in Real Estate

Downtown Dayton skyline with the Miami River and skyline reflections at dusk.
Downtown Dayton skyline with the Miami River and skyline reflections at dusk.

Dayton, OH

  • Days on market: 20

  • Median list price: $196,990

If you’re looking for a hot housing market that still has low prices, check out Dayton, Ohio. The gem city boasts a median home list price below $200,000, well below the national average of $325,000. Buyers are taking note, with that figure jumping more than 19% over the past two years alone.

Provo, Utah, USA at Provo City Center Temple at twilight.
Provo, Utah, USA at Provo City Center Temple at twilight.

Provo, UT

  • Days on market: 18

  • Median list price: $549,900

Provo, Utah has a rapidly escalating median list price of nearly $550,000, a figure which has jumped 13.09% over the past year and 17.35% over the past two, well above national averages of 8.53% and 12.67%, respectively. Provo is one of three Utah cities in the top five fastest-selling home markets in the U.S. Sellers are taking advantage, with the average listing price a shocking 34% above the median home value.

Stockton is the county seat of San Joaquin County in the Central Valley of the U.
Stockton is the county seat of San Joaquin County in the Central Valley of the U.

Stockton, CA

  • Days on market: 18

  • Median list price: $494,950

Stockton, California has undergone a dramatic recovery since 2012, when it became the largest city in history at the time to file for bankruptcy. Just nine years later, that ignominious act must seem like a distant memory, as home prices have jumped 11.38% over the past year, pushing the median list price near half a million dollars.

Salt Lake City is the capital and the most populous municipality of the U.
Salt Lake City is the capital and the most populous municipality of the U.

Salt Lake City, UT

  • Days on market: 18

  • Median list price: $538,000

Salt Lake City is one of three Utah cities in the top five fastest-growing housing markets. Median list prices have been skyrocketing, with a two-year change in home value of just under 20%. Home priced at $368,119 in December 2018 were showing values of $441,481 by December 2020.

Ogden is a city and the county seat of Weber County, Utah, United States, approximately 10 miles east of the Great Salt Lake.
Ogden is a city and the county seat of Weber County, Utah, United States, approximately 10 miles east of the Great Salt Lake.

Ogden, UT

  • Days on market: 17

  • Median list price: $449,900

Ogden may not be the most famous city in Utah, but it has a lot going for it. The city is the oldest European settlement in Utah, and it’s the closest city to Promontory Summit, where the Golden Spike completed the Transcontinental Railway. Ogden is also a year-round playground, offering skiing in the winter and hiking and fishing in the summer. Homebuyers are flocking to this popular town, where prices have soared 21.57% over the past two years.

Center of Boise Idaho as seen from above at night.
Center of Boise Idaho as seen from above at night.

Boise City, ID

  • Days on market: 16

  • Median list price: $457,800

Boise City might not be the first name to pop into your head when thinking about hot housing markets, but it should be. The Boise City housing market is on fire, with prices up 20.47% in a single year and an astonishing 32.51% over the past two years. Listing prices are nearly 20% above city median values as of December 2020.

More From GOBankingRates

Methodology: GOBankingRates determined the 10 fastest-selling markets by analyzing the 100 largest U.S. metro statistical areas (MSA) based on the average number of days on the market to pending sale from Zillow’s December 2020 index (the most recent days on market data). This average value for each MSA was then used to rank the markets, with a ranking of 1 equivalent to MSAs with homes spending the fewest days on market, and 100 equivalent to spending the most days on the market. Additional data on each housing market was provided as supplemental information, including (1) the typical home value, sourced from Zillow’s December 2020 index; (2) one-year home value change, from December 2019 to December 2020; (4) two-year home value change, from December 2018 to December 2020; and (5) median list price for December 2020. All data was collected on and up to date on February 1, 2021.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Houses Are Selling the Fastest in These 10 Real Estate Markets

Recommended Stories

  • Are You Eligible for a Third Stimulus Check – and If So, When Will You Get Yours?

    Congress has a few variables to play with when deciding on the next round of stimulus checks. The $1,400 amount seems to be settled, so the next question is, who is eligible to receive it? In addition...

  • British Airways Parent Sees Some Hope After $9 Billion Loss

    (Bloomberg) -- British Airways parent IAG SA said there are grounds for optimism about air travel this summer, after posting its first annual loss in almost a decade.The airline group reported an operating loss of 7.43 billion euros ($9 billion) in 2020, according to a statement Friday. While Chief Executive Officer Luis Gallego expressed growing confidence that a recovery will take shape, IAG said it can’t provide an outlook for the current year as the coronavirus pandemic continues to batter air travel.Carriers specializing in long-haul routes have suffered the worst of the downturn, with the International Air Transport Association predicting some inter-continental markets could take years to revive. Airlines such as London-based IAG are counting on so-called Covid passports to help spur a quicker rebound as vaccine rollouts accelerate in countries including the U.K.“We have seen a big increase in flight and holiday bookings for the summer following the U.K. government announcement,” Gallego said on a media call. “Vaccination development, international common standards and digital health passes will be key.”Shares of IAG traded 3.1% higher as of 3:16 p.m. in London, taking gains this year to 20% after they lost almost two-thirds of their value in 2020.IAG’s operating loss included exceptional charges of 3 billion euros against plane retirements, restructuring and fuel-hedging measures.The company has had to cut jobs, borrow money and sell stock to stay afloat, with BA particularly hard because of its reliance on a trans-Atlantic market that’s still virtually closed.Comeback PlanThe carrier group had 10.3 billion euros in liquidity at the start of 2021, it said in a presentation. IAG won’t need any additional funding and will be focused on how to capture demand as it returns, Chief Financial Officer Steve Gunning said.“If there is a strong summer, and there is increasing confidence of that, it’s a case of how quickly you can ramp up capacity and introduce additional seats,” Gunning said on the call.While countries work on plans to restore flights, short-haul specialists such as EasyJet Plc are expecting a quicker rebound as the U.K.’s inoculation program helps lift leisure bookings.“A question mark still hangs over when it will be practical for British nationals to take foreign holidays again,” said Jack Winchester, an analyst at Third Bridge Ltd. “This is holding back a dam of pent up demand, and IAG will be desperate to see that unleashed.”Norwegian AirNorwegian Air Shuttle ASA separately reported a full-year loss of 23 billion kroner ($2.7 billion). The carrier said it had recognized impairment losses of 12.8 billion kroner on the terminated aircraft purchase contracts, which drove up the loss. The Scandinavian carrier is restructuring under an examinership process in an Irish court and will offer a detailed plan next week. Bankrupt Norwegian Air Near Deal to End Airbus Jet DeliveriesNorwegian Air has said it plans to raise new funding in late March or early April, and focus on regional flights with smaller aircraft. The carrier has turned away from the low-cost, long-haul business that put price pressure on major carriers like British Airways, which counds on North America for about 30% of its capacity.IAG attempted to purchase Norwegian Air in 2018 but dropped the plan after its bids were rejected and losses mounted at the smaller company.(Updates with details of Norwegian impairment on jet purchase cancellation in 12th paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Norwegian Cruise (NCLH) Q4 Earnings Lag, Bookings Drive Stock

    Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings' (NCLH) fourth-quarter results are hurt by coronavirus-induced shutdowns.

  • Fed’s Bostic Says Labor Market Crisis, Not GDP, Is Focus of Fed

    (Bloomberg) -- While U.S. growth is recovering quicker than expected amid the Covid-19 pandemic, the Federal Reserve is focused on supporting the labor market that is still in crisis after losing 10 million jobs, Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic said.The remarks, from a voting member of the central bank’s policy setting committee this year, reinforce the message that the Fed is not close to tightening policy even as the economy rebounds.“Just to remind you, our mandate is full employment,” Bostic said Thursday during a virtual speech to the bank’s banking conference. “It’s not full GDP. It is not the size of GDP. So this disparity is something that is important and something we are going to have to continue to watch closely.”The size of the U.S. economy measured by gross domestic product is down about 2.5% below its level of 2019, while employment is down about 6%, Bostic said, noting “the recovery is really in a rough patch.”Chair Jerome Powell told lawmakers this week that the nation was still a “long way” from the Fed’s goals for full employment and price stability, signaling the central bank will maintain ultra-easy monetary policy for some time despite hopes for a strong economy later this year as vaccinations spread.That message has been repeatedly reinforced by other policy makers, including the sometimes-hawkish Esther George, president of the Kansas City Fed, who said in separate remarks Thursday that “it is too early to discuss pulling back on accommodation given continued elevated unemployment, below-target inflation, and the uncertainties surrounding the outlook.”Uneven RecoveryThe burden of the pandemic has fallen most heavily on the poorest communities and women, more of whom have left the workforce than men as families struggle with childcare while schools remain closed due to the virus.The pace of the recovery depends largely on the course of the Covid-19 outbreak and vaccinations, Bostic said, noting that labor market progress has stalled in the past few months as the pandemic has spread.“The risk is disproportionately falling on those who are most vulnerable,” Bostic said. “Recovery might feel like it is very present for many of us. For those at the bottom of the income distribution, they are still in deep crisis.”Minorities made impressive gains toward the end of the 10-year recovery from the 2007-2009 recession, yet “the Covid recession has fully reversed the labor market progress that African Americans have made late in the recovery from the Great Recession,” the Atlanta Fed chief said.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • 11 Projects Building a Strong Foundation Beneath the Marriage of DeFi and NFTs

    Meet the teams making the NFT market nearly as complex, flexible and liquid as the rest of crypto.

  • Robocallers have gotten out of control — here's how you can stop them

    Robocalls are exploding again, but there are some ways to stop these nuisances.

  • After the upcoming third stimulus check, will you get a fourth?

    The U.S. House votes Friday on a bill to give you a third payment. Could there be another?

  • House to Vote on Stimulus Bill Today With $1,400 Checks

    Since President Joe Biden took office, Democrats have been focused on one key priority: providing more coronavirus relief. Specifically, they've been working to pass a $1.9 trillion bill that includes $1,400 stimulus checks, money for vaccines, expanded unemployment benefits, and a $15 minimum wage, among other things. On Friday, Biden's COVID aid efforts are taking a big step forward.

  • What's the timing on your next stimulus check, once the House approves it?

    Here's what still has to happen, including the big vote scheduled for Friday.

  • ‘She is a financial idiot and partier’: I loaned my sister $4,780 for a lawyer during her divorce. I am still chasing her to repay me

    ‘She earns $90,000 to $95,000 a year, but this year’s excuse is that she is in arrears for child-support payments.’

  • Americans can’t file their income taxes fast enough — but they should brace for some unwelcome news in their 2020 returns

    As of Feb. 19, only 8 full days into the 2021 filing season, the IRS received 34.69 million individual returns.

  • Column: McConnell says there's no need for more state and local aid. Don't believe him

    Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell is still throwing sand in the gears of good government. The result risks bankrupt states and localities.

  • Boeing 777 makes emergency landing in Moscow: Reports

    Russian media reported that a Boeing 777 plane made an emergency landing in Moscow in the early hours of Friday after the pilot reported a problem with the engine. The Interfax news agency cited an anonymous source saying that the pilot on the flight from Hong Kong to Madrid reported a failure of one of the left engine control channels and requested an emergency landing at the Moscow Sheremetyevo airport. Hong Kong's Civil Aviation Department identified the plane as a B777-300ER operated by Russia's state-funded Rossiya Airlines for cargo service.

  • 44% of student debtors haven’t made any payments since March 2020: Poll

    The federal payment pause on student loans has given some debtors breathing room. But a new survey shows how borrowers have taken advantage of the pause to target their loans.

  • When Social Security Runs Out: What the Program Will Look Like in 2035

    Social Security reserves are expected to be depleted by 2035. But that's just the beginning — see what other unsettling things await the program in the future.

  • 2 Pot Stocks That Can Easily Double in 2021

    After the November election, 36 U.S. states have now legalized medical marijuana and 15 allow recreational marijuana. Innovative Industrial owns 67 properties across 17 states, with 5.8 million square feet of rentable property.

  • Rep. Young Kim: 'I'm the future of the Republican Party'

    The NEXT: 21 to watch in 2021 —Representative Young Kim talks to Yahoo Finance about her goal of finding common ground and the future of the GOP.

  • Here’s How Much Jennifer Aniston and Other Actors Get Paid for Their Reruns

    For TV’s biggest stars, key roles on successful shows mean huge paychecks — but the payoff doesn’t stop there. When shows are syndicated, redistributed, released on DVD, purchased by...

  • Cathie Wood’s Main ETF Fluctuates After $4.9 Billion Asset Drop

    (Bloomberg) -- Ark Investment Management’s miserable week showed few signs of easing on Friday, as its flagship exchange-traded fund battled to avoid a fifth day of declines.The ARK Innovation ETF (ticker ARKK) fluctuated as of 2:20 p.m. in New York, after earlier climbing as much as 2.7%. The fund has tumbled about 15% this week amid a technology selloff that was triggered by rising Treasury yields, putting pressure on high-flying stocks. One of those shares is electric-car maker Tesla Inc., which remains as the ETF’s biggest holding and has faced intense volatility.The last time Ark founder Cathie Wood suffered a weekly run this bad was almost a year ago, during the worst of the Covid-fueled mayhem. Her main fund is now 11 times larger than it was then. It got close to erasing its gains for 2021 this week after soaring as much as 26% since the end of December.Assets in the ETF have slumped by $4.9 billion this week to $23.3 billion, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. The figure doesn’t include flows from Thursday, when ARKK dropped 6.4% for its worst day in almost six months. Investors pulled about $200 million from the fund in Wednesday trading. That brings total weekly outflows to $638 million, on pace to be the worst on record.“Money that is ‘easy come’ tends to be money that is ‘easy go’,” said Ben Johnson, Morningstar’s global director of ETF research. “You’re going to see similar, if not potentially greater, market impact on the way down, especially given that this is an actively managed ETF and a fully transparent one. The market is hanging on their every move, they’re watching their every move.”Bearish bets against the ETF continue to grow, with short interest now accounting for more than 4% of available shares, according to data from IHS Markit Ltd.Michael Purves, chief executive officer at Tallbacken Capital Advisors, said in a note Thursday that his firm is taking profits on ARKK puts, but “will look to re-enter a second bearish trade on a bounce.”Ark Investment slipped to the eighth place among the largest exchange-traded fund issuers in the $5.9 trillion industry, after becoming the seventh biggest earlier this month. Total ETF assets for the company are now just shy of $53 billion, down from more than $60 billion at the prior peak.Wood’s $10.6 billion ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (ARKG) is now flat for the year and lost $154 million on Wednesday for its third straight day of outflows. At the same time, traders pulled another $48 million from ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (ARKW).“If one were still in agreement with Ark on their long-term investment thesis, a meaningful market correction might provide an opportunity to participate more,” Linda Zhang, founder of Purview Investments.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Biggest Bitcoin Fund Sinks to Record Discount as Mania Cools

    (Bloomberg) -- The world’s largest Bitcoin fund is selling off faster than the cryptocurrency itself as investors rush to the exits.The $31.6 billion Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (ticker GBTC) plunged 22% this week, outpacing a 17% decline in the world’s largest cryptocurrency. That’s evaporated GBTC’s once-massive premium to the Bitcoin it holds, with the price of GBTC closing 3.8% below the value of its underlying holdings on Thursday -- a record discount, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.It’s an unusual situation for GBTC, which has persistently traded at a premium to its net asset value since the fund’s launch in 2013. That figure soared to 40% in late 2020, with investors willing to pay a markup for exposure to Bitcoin‘s dizzying rally. That avalanche of inflows swelled the number of GBTC shares outstanding to a record 692 million. However, GBTC doesn’t allow redemptions -- meaning that shares can only be created, but not destroyed. With Bitcoin’s climb now stalling, that’s created a supply and demand imbalance as participants in the trust seek to find buyers in the secondary market.“It’s more indicative of the fact that there are so many shares are available, and it indicates demand for Bitcoin at these prices is falling off,” said Bloomberg Intelligence analyst James Seyffart.Bitcoin surged to a record of over $58,000 last weekend, but has stumbled since. The cryptocurrency slipped another 0.2% on Friday, on track for its worst weekly pullback in a year. The wider Bloomberg Galaxy Crypto Index, tracking Bitcoin, Ether and three other cryptocurrencies, is down 19.7% this week.Bitcoin’s lurch lower is part of a broader risk asset stumble, as spiking Treasury yields rattle the market’s more speculative fringes. High-flying tech stocks have been hammered as investors reassess lofty valuations, with the Nasdaq 100 on track for its worst week since March.Among those hit the hardest is Cathie Wood’s lineup of Ark Investment Management ETFs. The flagship ARK Innovation ETF is on track for a fifth consecutive day of declines, and is poised to erase its year-to-date gains after a nearly 150% surge in 2020. Ark Investment is the fourth-largest holder in GBTC.Michael Sonnenshein, chief executive officer of Grayscale Investments, acknowledged the risk of GBTC’s premium disappearing while speaking in a panel for the Bloomberg Crypto Summit on Thursday.“It’s certainly a risk, no question about it, but ultimately price discovery in GBTC every day is driven entirely by market forces,” Sonnenshein said.A host of new entrants could also be challenging GBTC’s command of the competitive landscape. The Bitwise 10 Crypto Index Fund, the Osprey Bitcoin Trust and the SkyBridge Bitcoin Fund LP have all launched within the past three months. Meanwhile, two Bitcoin ETFs -- a structure yet to be approved by U.S. regulators -- began trading this month in Canada.“Since the beginning of the year, we’ve seen the launch of multiple competing products,” said Nate Geraci, president of the ETF Store, an advisory firm. “The unpleasant truth for GBTC investors is that competition erodes demand for the product, which can lead to a collapsing premium or even a discount.”(Updates prices throughout.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.