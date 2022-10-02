Houses and streets obliterated in aftermath of deadly Hurricane Ian
Homes were destroyed and streets were flooded in Matlacha, Florida. Footage from Oct. 1 shows the damage after of one of the most powerful storms to ever hit the United States.
Extreme Meteorologist Reed Timmer recorded as Hurricane Ian's eyewall passed over Pine Island, Florida, on Sept. 28.
The following is a transcript of an interview with FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell that aired on Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022.
Manatee County has some good news for beach lovers after Hurricane Ian.
Dakin Dairy Farm in Myakka City, Fla. lost over 200 cows after Hurricane Ian battered them with winds over 100 mph. They are still without power, keeping their cows cool and with water by using a generator.
Charlotte County Sheriff Bill Prummell said that authorities completed search and rescue efforts as of Saturday and will now shift to recovery efforts.
The National Weather Service has confirmed more than a dozen tornadoes so far
Here's the latest news and information provided by the City of Cape Coral government on relief and recovery efforts after Hurricane Ian.
A member of the restoration crew said each ground-floor apartment had an inch or 2 of water.
A pair of disturbances are in the Atlantic, and one has a high chance of turning into a tropical depression soon.
It had just gone through an upgrade.
The 138-year-old landmark managed to survive Hurricane Ian’s winds and surge.
Florida officials are defending the timing of evacuation orders issued ahead of Hurricane Ian.
“The point isn’t to play Monday-morning quarterback, but someone needs to look into whether Lee County ignored its own protocols,” Herald Editorial Board writes.