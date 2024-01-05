New housing among vision for development on Ankeny's far north side off of 126th Avenue

A revised vision for development on Ankeny's far north side moved forward on Wednesday.

The city's Plan and Zoning Commission recommended a new set of changes requested by developer Hope Kimberley L.L.C. to its properties on the far north side. The prominent local firm is preparing to bring commercial development and hundreds of new homes to the area south of 126th Avenue and in between Delaware Avenue and Ankeny Boulevard in the years to come.

Proposals for the 300 acres have been making their way through the city process since the summer and have been adjusted along the way. In August, the plan commission rejected Hope Kimberley's request to outline a 37-acre area off 126th Avenue for multifamily residential development.

A proposal for residential development on Ankeny's far north side off of 126th Avenue includes multifamily housing, single-family lots, parkland and clubhouse space.

A new, scaled-back proposal for the 126th Avenue area calls for, from north to south, 15 acres of multifamily development surrounded by a landscaped buffer, about 8 acres of parkland, about 2 acres for planned clubhouse space, and a strip of 40 single-family homes that would blend into nearby developments.

The plan commission voted to recommend land use map and zoning changes to allow for the proposed development. The commission also voted to recommend rezoning a separate block of about 28 acres west of Delaware Avenue and south of 126th Avenue to allow for multifamily housing.

The latest recommendations still need final approval from the City Council.

Hope Kimberley plans single-family housing to sprout throughout the area.

According to city documents, there are currently about 1,100 acres of undeveloped land within Ankeny's city limits, including 776 acres north of 36th Street. Ankeny develops roughly 650 acres of land each year.

In November, the City Council approved another proposal to push Ankeny's borders even farther north, toward 134th Avenue, with a 420-acre annexation. The state City Development Board is expected to consider the proposal at a later date.

As Ankeny's north side develops, officials expect 126th Avenue to become a four-lane arterial street in the future, while Delaware Avenue and Ankeny Boulevard could also see road improvements.

