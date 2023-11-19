Housing Authority Board Member removed - East St. Louis
Sporting Kansas City, the Western Conference's No. 8 seed, toppled St. Louis City and reinforced the irrelevance of the MLS regular season.
In 2018, I wrote a TechCrunch article stating that 2018 was “the year social networks were no longer social.” At some point, social networks were no longer about connecting with your closest friends, keeping up with long-distance family members and feeling a special connection with people you love. Amo, a small team based in Paris, has been working for the better part of 2023 on a brand new social app called ID.
OpenAI's leadership crisis continues to spiral out of control.
Michigan's win over Maryland on Saturday was quite indicative of its bizarre 2023 season. Another crucial win for the undefeated team — with its head coach nowhere to be seen.
An internal memo sent to OpenAI staff and obtained by Axios and The New York Times said Altman's firing had nothing to do with "malfeasance or anything related to our financial, business, safety, or security/privacy practices." It comes as The Information reports Altman has new ventures in the works.
In a dramatic turn of events late Friday, ex-Y Combinator president Sam Altman was fired as CEO of AI startup OpenAI, the company behind viral AI hits like ChatGPT, GPT-4 and DALL-E 3, by OpenAI's board of directors. Then, the company's longtime president and co-founder, Greg Brockman, resigned -- as did three senior OpenAI researchers. Do you work at OpenAI and know more about Sam Altman's departure?
Foster should have been stopped for an 8-yard gain.
Nothing announced on X that it's pulling the Nothing Chats beta from the Play Store as it works out bugs. Since its release, critics have voiced concerns over the risks that come with Sunbird's iMessage workaround, which Nothing Chats is based on.
If everything goes well during the pre-flight procedures, and if the weather cooperates, then we'll see Starship make another attempt to reach space.
Our fantasy hockey waiver wire suggestions have plenty of options to give your roster a lift this week.
New residential construction, including single-family and multifamily homes, increased 1.9% in October from the month before.
Sam Altman has been fired from OpenAI, Inc., the 501(c)(3) nonprofit that acts as the governing body for OpenAI, the AI startup behind ChatGPT, DALL-E 3, GPT-4 and other highly capable generative AI systems. In a post on OpenAI's official blog, the company writes that Altman's departure follows a "deliberative review process by the board" that concluded that Altman "wasn't consistently candid in his communications" with other board members, "hindering its ability to exercise its responsibilities."
Judge Aileen Cannon rejects a motion by special counsel Jack Smith’s team seeking to establish December deadlines for former President Trump’s lawyers to identify the evidence they will seek to use in court.
Dwindling excess savings doesn't mean the end of consumer spending growth as long as inflation continues on its downward trajectory, according to Goldman Sachs.
Instead of paying to unlock content, members are now given five Wattpad Originals each month at no additional cost. The selection is curated by Wattpad’s team of experts, ranging from top hits and yet-to-be-discovered gems to books written by up-and-coming authors. Premium Picks will give authors a new spotlight to showcase their work and potentially gain more readers.
Qualcomm just officially unveiled the Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 series mobile chipset, with built-in AI, 5G integration and more. The CPU should start showing up in Honor and Vivo phones soon, with an announcement expected later this month.
The 70-year-old Steelers special teams coach will need surgery to repair a torn right rotator cuff he suffered in Sunday's win over the Packers.
"Tread lightly when you're talking about my family," Stefon Diggs told reporters.
It's official. Per the UAW GM member voting tracker workers voted to approve the "historic" tentative contract between the union and GM.