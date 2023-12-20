Housing Authority office to close on Fridays starting on Jan. 12

Dec. 20—ANDERSON — In an effort to attract and retain employees the Anderson Housing Authority board approved closing the office on Fridays, effective Friday, Jan. 12.

Kim Townsend, executive director of AHA, said since the COVID-19 pandemic it has been difficult to attract and retain employees.

She is proposing that office employees work on Fridays remotely.

Townsend is proposing that maintenance employees work four 10-hour days and take either Monday or Friday off.

"We were set up to work remotely during the pandemic," she said. "We have increased technology and all the employees have laptop computers."

Townsend said AHA was one of the few agencies that were open five days a week in Indiana.

"We hope it increases productivity and reduces the need for employees to take paid time off," she said.

Townsend said the change in the work schedules will be evaluated after 90 days.

"I'm asking the board to allow the office to close on Fridays," she said.

Follow Ken de la Bastide on Twitter @KendelaBastide, or call 765-640-4863.