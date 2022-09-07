Housing Authority officials want more police help at East Acres

Sep. 7—The stabbing of an East Acres resident two weeks ago is emblematic of a growing crime problem at the Southeast Decatur housing project, Decatur Housing officials say, and they want more help from the Police Department.

At a meeting last week, Housing Authority board members discussed various ways to tackle the crime problem, including private security and church intervention, but concluded a more effective police presence is the only workable solution.

The resident was stabbed Aug. 21 across the street from the Housing Authority office, and the suspect "was not a resident" of East Acres, Director of Housing Management Mechelle Dowdy told the DHA board Thursday.

"The resident is fine," Dowdy told the board.

After the board meeting, Police Chief Todd Pinion said the stabbing wasn't reported until the day after the incident, and it wasn't reported by the apparent victim. His investigators are still looking into the case, he said.

Dowdy said she and Housing Authority Director Taura Denmon have been meeting with Pinion for the last two or three months but things are getting worse in East Acres.

"The people in the neighborhood we've been in contact with are frightened," Denmon said. "The crime is bad, and it's a concern when you have children in the area and people are flashing guns."

The Rev. Samuel King, who lives in a neighborhood next to the housing project, said the area "has been active lately," with several fights and drug overdoses. A shooting occurred last month just outside of East Acres near Point Mallard Drive Southeast, he said.

King agreed with Dowdy that most of the problems are coming from "uninvited guests," or non-residents, entering the housing project on the northern side.

Dowdy said one concern is East Acres residents harboring visitors who are creating problems.

She said she's asked the Police Department to escort her when she investigates. However, she doesn't feel safe even when an officer is with her because the officer refuses to enter an apartment before she does.

"I'm brave but not that brave," Dowdy said of being the first to enter an apartment where she believes a trespasser is staying.

Harboring a trespasser is grounds for an automatic eviction but that's hard to prove, she said.

Pinion said his officers are happy to assist Dowdy as much as possible but an officer can't enter first on hearsay and without probable cause that's backed up with evidence of a crime.

"We can't just bust in on people," Pinion said.

Dowdy said she thinks the Police Department should provide more protection in East Acres. Housing Authority board member the Rev. Jerry Baker is chairman of the Police Department citizens advisory board, and he said he would ask for more help.

"The key is to focus on the problems of violence and shooting," Baker said.

Pinion said the Police Department once provided a community officer for the Housing Authority with grant funding but the money ran out three or four years ago.

Denmon said East Acres sees two police officers patrolling the area daily, but Pinion said East Acres is just in the zone they're assigned to cover.

Pinion said the department is adding extra patrols in the area and staying in contact with Dowdy.

"We're trying to get a resolution and it may take a little more than police presence," Pinion said. "We are doing some things that may not be seen that we hope will help the situation."

Baker said a solution is needed "at the end of the day. We need to move past this stigma, so people feel safe and they aren't afraid."

