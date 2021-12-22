Housing Authority's insurance policy covering legal fees for convicted chairman George Moses

George Moses heads into Kenneth Keating Federal Courthouse November 10, 2021.

The attorneys for former Rochester Housing Authority Chairman George Moses were paid by RHA's insurer, records show.

Records show that the insurer AIG agreed to pay the legal costs under RHA's "directors and officers" insurance policy, commonly known as D&O liability insurance.

Moses was first accused of crimes in 2018, and then only faced a charge of lying to FBI agents.

After the 2018 charges, Moses was subsequently indicted five times, and the criminal allegations ballooned to more than 30 counts. A federal jury this month convicted him of 28 criminal counts — wire fraud, money laundering, tax cheating, and lying to the FBI — and he is now jailed awaiting a March sentencing.

Some of the allegations included fraud committed against an RHA subsidiary while Moses was RHA chairman. Moses was appointed to that post by former Mayor Lovely Warren.

George Moses (right) and attorney Spencer Durland enter federal court during jury selection of Moses' federal trial.

On social media, many have asked how Moses, who has been unemployed, could pay for his criminal defense attorneys. His lead lawyer, Frederick Hafetz, has had a long and distinguished career in criminal defense circles in New York City.

Records show that AIG decided that Moses, as chair of the Rochester Housing Authority, was covered by the D&O policy.

Hafetz declined to comment Friday. Records show he was chosen from a panel of lawyers utilized by AIG at a rate of $750 an hour, a rate well above the norm in Rochester but not out of synch with the rates for a New York City defense lawyer as steeped in defense as Hafetz.

AIG agreed to pay $375 an hour for legal associates and $135 an hour for paralegals.

AIG declined to provide comment for this story.

Former Rochester Housing Authority board Chairman George Moses, right, leaves federal court on Friday with his attorney, Frederick Hafetz.

Coverage not unusual

The total costs are not publicly available but it appears that the policy would cover up to $1 million a year in legal expenses for RHA.

T. Andrew Brown, an attorney for RHA, said Friday, "RHA has paid nothing towards Mr. Moses' defense and takes the position that it has no obligation to do so."

Records show that there were discussions internally about whether the policy would cover Moses. Had it not, he may have been left to pay his own legal costs or may have had to legally challenge decisions that he was not covered.

In a January 2019 email, John Bouchard, a vice-president with the Polestar Executive Management insurance brokerage firm, wrote to RHA officials, "The issues with George Moses have reached your D&O carrier and has complicated the renewal process."

Bouchard, the insurance liaison with AIG, requested a meeting with RHA officials.

George Moses, right, pictured in 2003 when he was coordinator for Northeast Area Development Inc. At left is Clifford Florence, minister of the church.

Subsequent emails show that Bouchard successfully made the case to AIG that its D&O policy did cover Moses' legal costs.

Records also show that AIG was asked whether it would cover costs for legal assistance for any subpoenaed RHA employees and the insurer declined. However, those officials likely could also have used RHA legal counsel if they so chose.

Emails received under the Freedom of Information Law also show, as Brown said, that RHA has not had to spend money, beyond its standard insurance policy costs, to defend Moses.

In response to the Freedom of Information request from the Democrat and Chronicle, RHA officials appear to have again reached out to Bouchard about Moses' defense costs.

He responded to RHA in a recent email that he had convinced AIG that the Moses' defense was what is known as a "Side-A Claim," which is expansively covered under D&O insurance.

"The Housing Authority may be responsible for a very minimal amount (i.e. around $1,000) but that may not have been applied by AIG," Bouchard wrote.

Attorney Brown noted that D&O insurance is common for businesses and entities like RHA, and the coverage for Moses is not unusual.

Contact Gary Craig at gcraig@gannett.com or at 585-258-2479. Follow him on Twitter at gcraig1.

