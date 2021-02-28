Housing Booms in Australia as Prices Surge Most in 17 Years

1 / 4

Housing Booms in Australia as Prices Surge Most in 17 Years

Georgina McKay
·4 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Australia’s housing market is booming again, with the biggest monthly price gain in 17 years dispelling fears of a Covid-induced downturn.

Nationwide house values surged 2.1% in February, the largest increase since August 2003, CoreLogic Inc. data released Monday showed. Capital city prices gained 2%, led by Sydney and Melbourne.

“Australia’s housing market is in the midst of a broad-based boom,” said Tim Lawless, head of research at CoreLogic. The rapid gains have been “spurred on by a combination of record-low mortgage rates, improving economic conditions, government incentives and low advertised supply levels.”

While housing prices are surging from Singapore to Canada and the U.S., a return to boom times in Australia threatens to swell an already worrisome pile of household debt and make it harder for young people to get a foot on the property ladder. Sydney is the world’s third-least affordable housing market, and Melbourne the sixth, according to a report last week.

The nation’s property values have taken off again after the central bank slashed interest rates to a record low and said they’ll stay there for at least three years. People are also looking for larger houses with space to work from home, while the rapid price growth has rekindled a fear of missing out, sending buyers flocking to the market. That could see home prices surge 16% over the next two years, according to Commonwealth Bank of Australia, the nation’s largest mortgage lender.

“Auction clearance rates are sitting at levels consistent with double-digit dwelling price growth” said Gareth Aird, head of Australian economics at Commonwealth Bank. “History shows people like to buy into a rising market.”

Hot Property

An auction for a small, dated two-bedroom house in the inner Sydney suburb of Paddington on a recent Saturday attracted more than 250 people. Bidding began at A$1.4 million ($1.1 million) -- A$150,000 over the reserve and immediately knocking most would-be buyers out of the race. It eventually sold for just shy of A$1.7 million, A$450,000 above the reserve.

“We are seeing a significant increase in demand across all price points and all suburbs,” said real estate agent Ben Collier, who handled the Paddington sale. Usually “you see different markets moving at different speeds, whereas it seems to be somewhat more uniformed right now.”

In New Zealand, where home prices soared 13% in January from a year earlier, the problem is so acute the government will now require the central bank to consider the impact on housing prices when setting interest rates, a change the bank opposed. The Reserve Bank of New Zealand is also reimposing lending restrictions on property investors in an attempt to cool the market.

What Bloomberg Economics says:

“While rising house prices are likely to bolster aspects of household consumption via wealth effects and confidence, surging asset prices and loan approvals also present an emerging financial stability challenge for the RBA and APRA. A re-emergence of macroprudential policy constraints is a risk over coming months.”

-- James McIntyre, economist

Fears that Australia’s housing market would be flooded by distressed sales as people were thrown out of work by the pandemic have faded as the economy recovers faster than expected, and people resume paying their mortgages after being offered six-month loan holidays last year.

Instead, a shortage of supply is helping fuel the price boom. The number of houses advertised for sale in the first three weeks of February was down 26% from a year earlier, CoreLogic said.

“Housing inventory is around record lows for this time of the year and buyer demand is well above average,” Lawless said. “These conditions favor sellers. Buyers are likely confronting a sense of FOMO, which limits their ability to negotiate.”

Home prices could rise about 20% over this year and next, according to Westpac Banking Corp.

“The upturn is being supported by record low interest rates; the confident expectation amongst borrowers that these rates will remain low for years to come; ample credit supply; and an improving economic backdrop as the roll-out of vaccines promises to bring the pandemic to an end,” the bank’s economists said in a report last week.

(Adds chart after third paragraph, comment from Bloomberg Economics.)

For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Sunak Hints at U.K. Tax Rises and Vows to Maintain Covid Support

    (Bloomberg) -- Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak signaled he’s prepared to raise taxes to fix the U.K.’s battered finances, while also vowing to maintain support for businesses and workers as long as the coronavirus pandemic lasts.Sunak promised to be “honest” with the public in his budget statement on Wednesday. He said he’ll outline a blueprint to address the budget deficit in a “fair” way -- government advisers project it to reach 19% of gross domestic product.“We do have a challenge in our public finances and if we don’t do anything, borrowing will continue to be at very high levels even after we’ve recovered from Covid; debt will continue to rise indefinitely,” Sunak said on Sunday in a Sky News interview. “That’s not a good situation.”The chancellor is grappling with how to rein in a record peacetime deficit without strangling the U.K.’s recovery from its worst recession in more than three centuries. But with the country mired in a third lockdown, he says his priority remains to protect jobs.‘Whatever it Takes’“A year ago, I said I would do whatever it takes to support the British people, families and businesses through this crisis,” he told the BBC. In the budget, “you will see us continuing to do that.”In other developments:Sunak announced 1.65 billion pounds of funding for the U.K.’s Covid vaccination driveMore than 20 million people in the U.K. have received at least one vaccine dose, with invitations to get vaccinated going out to over-60s this weekThe Treasury Committee released a report telling Sunak that it’s not the time to raise tax, adding he has scope for “moderate” future rises in corporation tax45 Conservative Members of Parliament in the party’s Northern Research Group called on Sunak to slash business rates when a holiday from the levy endsSix cases of a Brazilian variant of the virus that officials worry may be more resistant to vaccines have been detected in the U.K. Authorities are trying to track down one of the positive cases after the individual concerned didn’t fill in their test registration cardWith the U.K. vaccination program now reaching more than 20 million people, budget forecasts on Wednesday will show the economy recovering faster than previously expected, requiring fewer tax rises, the Financial Times reported on Monday, citing a person close to the budget process.Prime Minister Boris Johnson has announced a four-step plan to ease pandemic restrictions that will mean some businesses have to wait until June 21 at the earliest to reopen. Sunak said he wants “to support people and businesses along that path.”That means extensions are likely to the main measures propping up workers and companies, including a business rates holiday, reduced sales tax rates, and the chancellor’s flagship furlough program which pays idled workers up to 80% of their wages. The Telegraph on Monday reported that the rates holiday and VAT cut may be extended beyond June 21 for pubs.Tax RisesBut Sunak has also said it’s his “sacred” duty to restore sustainability to the public finances, so that the country is ready for the next economic shock. With the budget deficit swelling toward 400 billion pounds this year, the Institute for Fiscal Studies estimates 60 billion pounds of tax rises may be required in coming years to balance the books, even as the economy recovers.Officials have suggested U.S. plans to raise corporate taxes give the U.K. scope to do likewise, while still retaining the lowest rates in the Group of Seven major industrialized economies.And the Sunday Times reported that Sunak plans to freeze the thresholds at which people start paying the basic and higher rates of income tax, pushing 1.6 million people into a higher bracket by 2024.Sunak refused to comment on specific fiscal measures. But when asked whether now is the right time to raise corporation tax, he told the BBC that “now is the time to keep supporting the economy.” That suggests any tax increases he signals in Wednesday’s budget aren’t likely to take effect immediately. Another budget is due in the fall.The ‘Sunak Effect’Sunak’s counterpart in the opposition Labour Party, Anneliese Dodds, is set to call him “economically illiterate” in a speech to Bloomberg on Monday, according to emailed excerpts of her speech.Dodds will question Sunak’s decision to freeze the pay of millions of public sector workers, and slam his potential plans to raise corporation tax. She’ll also question the series of short-term extensions to his furlough program last year, accusing him of causing tens of thousands of redundancies by failing to provide longer-term certainty.“That is the Sunak effect: while he dithers and delays, people right across the country lose their jobs,” she’ll say. “Coronavirus may have closed large parts of our economy. But this Government crashed it.”The U.K. has suffered one of the world’s highest pandemic death tolls, at more than 122,000. It’s also endured one of the biggest economic hits, with gross domestic product contracting 9.9% last year.More to ComeEven so, polls for the Observer and Mail on Sunday both gave the Conservatives a 14-point lead when voters were asked which party would best handle the economy.The chancellor has committed some 300 billion pounds to fighting coronavirus and supporting businesses and workers through this fiscal year to buttress the economy against the worst effects of three damaging lockdowns.“We went big, we went early, and there’s more to come,” Sunak said.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Jobless rate around UK airports above average, say MPs

    A report by MPs found the number of people claiming jobless benefits was much higher near the top 20 UK airports.

  • Elle Fanning Wears Regal-Inspired Gown at 2021 Golden Globes

    Fanning is nominated for her first Golden Globe at Sunday's awards show for her role in “The Great."

  • Imara Jones: The Equality Act won't 'guarantee overall equality, but it's an essential step'

    Imara Jones is a creator and Producer at TransLash Media and a trans woman of color. She joins Ali Velshi to discuss the House of Representatives passing the Equality Act and why it is an important step in the right direction. She says, “as long as people can use their own discrimination as a basis to deny us equal access to housing, to education, to health care, to the full range of things that everyone else has, makes the case that we need the Equality Act.” The lack of equality “underscores that the wo

  • How Europe Became the World’s Biggest Electric-Car Market—and Why It Might Not Last

    Europe is buying electric vehicles at a record pace and has overtaken China as the world’s biggest EV market. But some worry the trend will be short-lived.

  • Warriors rookie James Wiseman signs endorsement deal with ANTA

    Golden State Warriors rookie James Wiseman has signed an endorsement deal with ANTA.

  • Schools face a substitute teacher crisis. These districts are getting creative to fix it.

    In Missouri, a barrel company's employees serve as substitute teachers. In Connecticut, a superintendent turns to recent high school grads.

  • Waste food: What do you do with 86 tonnes of celeriac?

    With hospitality closed during lockdown, charities and apps are stepping in to help cut food waste.

  • Kevin Durant won’t play in the All-Star Game, will still pick his team

    NEW YORK — Nets star Kevin Durant will not play in the NBA All-Star Game due to an injured hamstring, but he will play captain and general manager for his All-Star squad Team Durant, the New York Daily News confirmed Saturday. Durant, who was named Eastern Conference All-Star captain for the the March 7 game by raking in more combined fan, player and media votes, will still select his team’s ...

  • Your Horoscope for the Week of February 28

    Everything you need to know for the upcoming week.

  • Thefts of catalytic converters are way up — will your insurance cover that?

    Prices of the precious metals in the emissions-control devices have skyrocketed.

  • Teen entrepreneurs: 'My friend's pug inspired my business'

    Meet three teenagers who decided to set up their own businesses in lockdown.

  • 'Farms are going to need different kinds of robots'

    A growing number of tech firms are helping farmers better look after their animals and crops.

  • Did HOOKIPA Pharma's (NASDAQ:HOOK) Share Price Deserve to Gain 19%?

    On average, over time, stock markets tend to rise higher. This makes investing attractive. But if when you choose to...

  • Buffett upbeat on U.S. and Berkshire, buys back stock even as pandemic hits results

    Warren Buffett's enthusiasm for the future of America and his company Berkshire Hathaway Inc has not been dimmed by the coronavirus pandemic. Buffett used his annual letter to investors to assure he and his successors would be careful stewards of their money at Berkshire, where "the passage of time" and "an inner calm" would help serve them well. Despite the disappearance last year of more than 31,000 jobs from Berkshire's workforce, Buffett retained his trademark optimism, buying back a record $24.7 billion of its stock in 2020 in a sign he considers it undervalued.

  • How to make sure your next stimulus check is the full $1,400

    The payments in President Biden's COVID relief plan will rely on an IRS formula.

  • Biden’s New PPP Rules: Only Small or Minority-Owned Companies Can Apply for 2 Weeks

    The Biden administration announced a slew of changes to the Paycheck Protection Program today, which aims to help "the smallest businesses" and women and minority-owned businesses, according to a...

  • Some California Residents Will Receive $600 in Stimulus Funds Separate from Federal Checks

    As Washington awaits the House of Representatives' vote on the $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill on Friday, California Governor Gavin Newsom signed a coronavirus aid package worth $7.6 billion,...

  • When You Buy A Stock, Here's How Much Cash The Company Actually Receives

    When you buy $1,000 of a company’s stock in your Robinhood account, how much of that cash goes directly to help fund the company and its business operations? The answer is $0. Where Your Cash Goes: The issue of buying shares of stock to help “save” struggling companies like GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) and AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE: AMC) has come up frequently on social media since the WallStreetBets-fueled meme stock buying frenzy began in January. However, experienced investors know that publicly traded companies don’t get a dime from the cash you spend buying their shares of stock. Related Link: Kevin O'Leary Of 'Shark Tank,' Benzinga CEO Jason Raznick Talk GameStop, Bitcoin And Economic Recovery Trades Companies typically raise cash in the public market when they first go public via an initial public offering (IPO), a merger with a special acquisition company (SPAC) or a direct listing. However, once their shares are trading on the public market, any shares you buy in your brokerage account are coming directly from another shareholder who is selling, not the company itself. Aside from any trading fees you may spend on the transaction, every dollar you spend buying shares of GameStop, AMC or other stocks ends up in the brokerage account of the person or institution that sold them to you. AMC and GameStop traders on Reddit and Twitter have been celebrating their efforts to “save” these companies by buying shares of stock. In reality, the companies haven’t gotten any funds from any of the recent stock buying. How Public Companies Raise Funds: Once a company is public, it must raise capital via options such as a follow-on public offer (FPO), also known as a secondary offering. FPOs can be both dilutive or non-dilutive. A non-dilutive FPO happens when the founders or other large shareholders sell some of their shares to the public. An FPO may increase a stock’s float, or free-trading shares, but it does not increase the company’s outstanding shares or decrease its EPS. A dilutive FPO happens when a company creates new shares to sell to the public. By creating new shares, the ownership stakes of existing shareholders are decreased slightly the same way the value of a currency erodes when central banks print more money. Companies can also raise capital by borrowing money. However, the company must first find a lender that will agree on a reasonable interest rate. Many lenders don’t want to touch struggling companies like AMC and GameStop because they aren’t convinced they will be able to pay back their debts. What It Means For Meme Stocks: Despite all the publicity and wild volatility in GameStop, the company itself hasn’t actually been directly helped by all the retail buying. GameStop reportedly considered selling more shares during the January rally, but the SEC has said it would closely scrutinize any company that attempted to take advantage of the extreme trading volatility to knowingly sell overpriced shares to vulnerable investors. In June 2020, bankrupt Hertz Global Holdings Inc (OTC: HTZGQ) withdrew a proposed $500 million equity offering after the SEC cracked down on the company for potentially preying on investors. AMC, on the other hand, was able to raise $1.2 billion via debt and equity deals in January after its stock rallied more than 700%. “The irony here, of course, is that GME couldn’t even tap equity markets to take advantage of the recent short squeeze,” DataTrek Research co-founder Nicholas Colas said this week. He said the so-called “dumb money” flowing into the market may not be helping the companies directly, but it is certainly making short sellers think twice. “You don’t have to be long, but betting against people who think their 10-share buy order is going to change the world is both risky and not actually a fundamentally-based investment position,” Colas said. Benzinga’s Take: GameStop hasn’t been helped directly by all the retail stock buying, but investor enthusiasm and a higher stock price definitely help more than it hurts. If GameStop can now demonstrate its army of new investors and its massive amount of free publicity has translated into improved sales and earnings numbers, the company may have several funding options open up in the near future. GameStop reports fourth-quarter earnings in late March. Photo by Sharon McCutcheon on Unsplash. Latest Ratings for GME DateFirmActionFromTo Jan 2021B of A SecuritiesMaintainsUnderperform Jan 2021Telsey Advisory GroupDowngradesOutperformUnderperform Oct 2020JefferiesDowngradesBuyHold View More Analyst Ratings for GME View the Latest Analyst Ratings See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaWhy GameStop Stock Traders Should Beware The 'Law Of Twos And Threes'Kevin O'Leary Of 'Shark Tank,' Benzinga CEO Jason Raznick Talk GameStop, Bitcoin And Economic Recovery Trades© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Third Stimulus Checks Are One Step Closer to Reality – How Much Will You Get?

    The House passed President Biden's $1.9 trillion stimulus package. While the bill faces hurdles in the Senate, the provisions authorizing another round of stimulus payments seem safe.