Housing, child care rank among CT residents’ top priorities for legislators. We’re ‘struggling.’

Black and Latino residents are concerned about health care, tipped wages, traffic enforcement, cash advance apps, community college funding and psilocybin decriminalization, among other things, and they want their legislators to take action.

That was the message at a recent virtual public policy forum, hosted by the Connecticut General Assembly Black and Puerto Rican Caucus, that drew more than 600 viewers for a constituent-led discussion on the issues affecting Black and Latino residents ahead of the 2024 legislative session.

The forum heard more than five hours of testimony from a list of 108 speakers.

The bulk of the discussion focused on the Connecticut’s housing crisis, early childhood education and the fight over a proposed charter school in Danbury.

“We sit in Hartford and we don’t know everything that goes on. And it’s the constituents that are on the ground, who are on the front lines,” BPRC Chair Sen. Patricia Billie Miller said. “That’s what tonight is all about. It’s about listening to our constituents and our constituents bringing issues to our attention.”

Miller said the testimony offered legislators “food for thought” on the issues they hope to take into the next session ahead of a in-person and online hybrid forum with legislators, advocates, agencies and lobbyists scheduled for Jan. 16.

“It’s your views that drive policy,” Miller said.

Housing

As Connecticut residents face rising rents, a housing shortage and record levels of homelessness, lawmakers at the forum voiced interest in a proposal that would expand good-cause eviction protections to all renters in the state.

In Connecticut landlords have the right to evict tenants at the end of their lease term. The practice, known as no cause or no fault evictions, more than doubled during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The state’s “good cause” eviction law protects tenants in buildings with five or more units who are over the age of 62 or have a mental or physical disability. Under the law, landlords may only evict such tenants in specified circumstances including a failure to pay rent, refusing an equitable rent increase, damaging the unit, impacting the health and safety of the building for other tenants, violating their lease, or voiding the rental agreement.

“Currently, only the most vulnerable renters are protected by this law, but I would like to argue that all renters are vulnerable in a housing crisis,” Julia Stamp, of the Blake Street Tenants Union in New Haven, said Tuesday. “[The landlords] don’t see our humanity or our community. They see us as dollar signs. And if your dollar sign isn’t big enough, they will evict you and charge someone else double.”

Mark Washington, the co-vice president of the Blake Street Tenant Union, said predatory landlords have taken advantage of “housing shortage(s), tenant turnovers and no fault lapse of time evictions to raise rents dramatically.”

Washington, who shared that he was homeless for two years, said his current rent is up 50% from what the previous tenant paid for the same unit.

“Regular people can’t just absorb that extra rent. We are deeply, seriously struggling right now,” Washington said. “So many in our community are just one tragic event away from living on the streets.”

He explained that the crisis disproportionately affects non-white residents, who have the lowest homeownership rates in the state.

“Black and Latino renters are much more likely to face evictions than white renters. And because of decades of wealth inequality, renters of color are less likely to have a safety net to fall back on,” Washington said. “One eviction notice could mean years of struggle. A simple low cost law that expands just cause eviction rights for all renters can make a huge difference in reducing homelessness and poverty in our communities”

Sen. Marilyn Moore, the chair of the Housing Committee, said Tuesday that she is doing more research on the subject. She said a good-cause expansion bill will likely come up this session, “at least” for a public hearing.

Early childhood education and care

On Tuesday, early childhood educators pleaded with lawmakers to invest in livable wages and health care coverage for child care workers, and expand program accessibility for families.

Francheska Velazquez, the owner of a child care program in Stamford, said the entire system – from families to workers to owners – is struggling.

Velasquez said this week a number of her families were dealt a financial blow when their subsidized Care 4 Kids parent fee rose from $25 a week to $144 a week after their toddlers’ third birthdays.

At the same time, Velazquez said that she had to take out a loan before Christmas to cover the December payroll.

“I have mothers, single mothers that called me today, basically crying, but I also have 20 plus staff members that I have to pay and make payroll for, and I’m struggling,” Velazquez said.

Katherine Lantigua, president of the CSEA Family Child Care Union who also served on Gov. Lamont’s Blue Ribbon Panel On Child Care, called the situation “a disaster.”

After suffering a back injury that left her paralyzed for six days, Lantigua said she learned that she did not qualify for health insurance as a home operator.

“According to the system, I earned too much money. Meanwhile, I (was) struggling to make my ends meet,” Lantigua said.

Lantigua said that as parents struggle to pay for services and face longer and longer wait lists for a slot, day cares are shutting down –– including in-home child care providers that provide vital, 24-hour services for parents who work night shifts and weekends.

Lantigua said the solution is simple.

“The money is there. It just has to be given,” she said. “For months the Blue Ribbon Panel (was) back-to-back in meetings, saying ‘How can we create a system that works for providers and for parents?’ We are still waiting. Nothing is happening. Things are getting worse.”

Last month the Blue Ribbon Panel submitted a five-year plan to rescue the state’s early childhood education system. The plan would require a $2 billion investment that would raise wages, expand benefits, boost parent subsidies and increase the number of available slots, among other improvements.

Danbury Charter School

The forum saw dozens of parents and community members testify on both sides of the heated Danbury Charter School debate.

Proponents argued that Danbury students desperately need a new schooling option, while opponents said they fear a taxpayer-funded charter school will siphon resources from the already underfunded district.

The fate of the Danbury Charter School, which would house 770 students in grades six through 12, has remained in limbo since it was first approved by the the state Board of Education in 2018.

The 2024 session will mark supporters’ sixth attempt to secure funding. In 2023, an amendment introduced by Rep. Rachel Chaleski to add the charter school to the state budget was defeated 81 to 69 in the state House of Representatives.

“The delay in securing funds for the Danbury Charter School not only impacts progress, but also limits the educational choices available to our families,” Maria Matos of Danbury said. “In a time where our community strives to diversify educational pathways, this obstruction is demoralizing.”

After Matos’ remarks, several members of the Black and Puerto Rican Caucus echoed their support for charter schools and school choice, and encouraged proponents of the Danbury Charter School to “keep up the fight.”

Other supporters, such as Danbury resident Carlos Cadena said the school is needed to alleviate an overcrowding problem in the district that is only expected to grow.

“Danbury High is the most crowded public high school in the state with approximately 3,600 students. Seventy-two percent of the enrollment is composed of minorities, with Latinos being the most prevalent,” Cadena said.

Others in the audience were not convinced.

“Some people have come out with the idea that having a charter school in Danbury will solve all these problems. And I don’t think that’s the case because this Danbury Charter school will enroll only 770 students. That’s not even 10% of our students’ population.” Wilson Hernandez said.

Hernandez asked elected officials to invest in all of the district’s public schools, instead of funding the charter option.

“I’m against creating a group of privileged students, because they can go to a school that’s going to provide them with a good education,” Hernandez said. “We need to work for 100% of our students.”