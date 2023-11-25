The housing crisis no one dares talk about

Which group of British voters is most likely to support policies that undermine their own economic interests? Remainers will tell you it’s Leavers. Marxists will tell you it’s the working class. I want to propose a different answer: young progressives.

Consider the economic situation of a British graduate in her twenties, born outside of London to parents of modest means. In order to fully capitalise on the value of her degree, she will want to work in London: according to the Institute for Fiscal Studies, the growth of high-end industries since 1993 has occurred almost exclusively within the capital. Our young graduate is already contending with a difficult set of circumstances, with the tax burden set to reach a post-War high, and student loan repayments to meet. But the worst part of it is that record high property values in Greater London mean she will be spending more than half of her take-home pay just to rent a room in a flat share. And not a nice one, either.

Actually buying a flat in London – let alone a family home – now requires either an enormous cash injection from the bank of mum and dad, or a six figure salary. Our young graduate assumes that she will be renting forever, and she’s probably right about that. She may well delay starting a family because she feels that she cannot afford to. Eventually, she may well be forced to move out of London and take a lower paid job elsewhere, at a cost both to her own professional prospects, and also to the nation’s tax revenue.

If she’s a progressive, she will likely tell you that the cause of her housing misery is Nimbyism, and she’s not entirely wrong, since our planning system does make development very difficult. What she won’t mention – what she probably won’t even realise – is the role of progressive policy on immigration and social housing in worsening her economic situation.

Figures released by the Office for National Statistics this week revealed net immigration figures of 672,000 for 2023, as well as its upward revision of 2022 figures to 745,000. In other words, last year Britain saw more immigration than from every year between 1945 and 2000 combined. Yet only around 233,000 new homes were supplied in 2021-22.

This would be enough of a problem on its own. But the plight of young would-be Londoners is made far worse by a phenomenon that very few voters are aware of, since it has never been in the interests of either Labour or the Tories to advertise it, given that both parties are implicated in the disaster.

Here is the political ticking time bomb: a very high proportion of housing units in Inner London boroughs are designated as social housing: 31 per cent overall, with Islington (39 per cent), Southwark (40 per cent), and Hackney (40 per cent) above that average. And the proportion of London social housing occupied by people born overseas is close to 50 per cent, up from 40 per cent ten years ago. Meanwhile, only 56 per cent of working age social housing residents in London are economically active.

In other words, our young graduate’s tax revenue is not only being spent on housing hundreds of thousands of unemployed foreign nationals in some of the most expensive postcodes in the world, it is also being used to reduce the supply of private housing available to her, thus driving up prices even further.

This state of affairs is a consequence of post-1990s mass migration, and a “needs-based” system of social housing allocation that does not distinguish between immigrants and natives, or indeed the employed and the unemployed. No major political party is proposing an end to either policy, and no mass movement of young Britons is demanding change. At least, not yet.

