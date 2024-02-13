The housing crisis should unite us, not pit young against old

Some days, I know that I am living the dream. I have a house in London. I even had the compulsory kitchen extension. It’s more than big enough for me and I have lived here with all sorts of combinations of family and extended family: children, grandchildren, lodgers.

This house has served its purpose and so here I am, the property rich boomer who has ruined everything for everyone, who has contributed to the situation in which upcoming generations are condemned to a rackety rental market full of black mould and unscrupulous landlords or living with their resentful parents forever.

Some nights though, I am living the nightmare. Should I attend one of the London dinner parties that Liz Truss is banned from, I’d hear endless talk of will-making, how to avoid inheritance tax or capital gains on the bolthole. This is from those who have worked hard to get their property and paid a lifetime of tax. They merely want to pass their homes on to their children. These people are mostly Labour voters by the way. They would like the world to be a better place but their loyalty is to their own kids, as is human.

Such chat is as throat-slitting dull as talking about decking or doing your own conveyancing. The finest wines known to humanity or even Waitrose can’t make it interesting. Then I go home and lay in bed worrying all night about where my children and their children will live. Is it even possible for them to live in the city where they were born?

Gen X, Gen Z, millennials. None of this means anything to me, this weird reduction of people into categories on graphs of profound inequality. It should not take Michael Gove, surely on his way to the countless riches of all ex-ministers, to spell it out. The number of first-time buyers keeps falling. Adult children are living with their parents into their 30s, unable to get on any housing ladder. He is worried that young people have no “buy-in” into democracy or capitalism or “conservative values” and that they may have “no particular agenda at all, feel that they’re being shut out”. No s—, Sherlock.

This rejection of democracy is reinforced by polls where the young endorse strong man politicians or autocrats and see no particular value in our current system. Why should they? How long have elected officials talked about the housing crisis without doing anything about it? Sure, build more houses, but even then who can afford them?

Let us deal with the situation as it is. Not as it was. Thatcher used the phrase “property-owning democracy”, borrowed from Noel Skelton and John Rawls in 1975. The sale of council houses meant home ownership went up. Michael Heseltine believed such ownership would create a Britain full of self-reliance, independence and freedom. This is Tory gospel.

The reality as it has been for nearly two decades now is that the market does not work, fewer people own their own homes. Those that do are shackled to mortgages. A mentality that regards property as investment rather than as actual homes means many never have a “forever home”. This is a fundamental crisis that, far from pitting one generation against another, links us.

The myth of the selfish home-owner who lives in a property way too big for them is as pernicious as the myth of the feckless young worker who spends their money on tofu, kimchi and lash lifts.

There is such a thing as society, and that society is made up of families. Some of us are crammed together because of house prices, some cannot get together as they cannot afford to live near each other. The markers of maturity: leaving home, getting one’s own place, having kids – no longer exist. This betrayal of younger generations is worrying for conservative politicians, and it should be. We are saying: “You cannot have what we have had”. Housing is a fundamental driver of social mobility, I know because I have lived it.

I know what it is not to have much of a way out and to find one, as I lived in a squat with a baby until I was rehoused by the council. Indeed, I am your worst fear and your best hope, because when offered enough money by the council to go into shared ownership with a housing association, I did. Then gradually, I bought them out.

I became what is so idealised, a homeowner that should have tied me into the system that Gove wants to preserve. But that system is entirely broken. My home now has to be an investment or a pension or house my adult children. In the end, unless you are a hermit, all housing is social housing.

The front door of property ownership has been slammed in the faces of our young and guess what? The markets do not care. Is it any wonder then that many young people have lost faith in them? If you create generations unable to find homes, their political homelessness should come as no surprise. They have not bought houses any more than they have bought all these years of fake concern about this crisis.

