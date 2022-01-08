🌱Housing Impacts on Labor Market + Raleigh Yard Waste Collection

Happy National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day Raleigh!

Here are the top stories today in Raleigh:

The current surge of COVID-19 cases, mostly including omicron cases is putting strain on hospitals and could last several more weeks according to NCSU experts. Dr. Julie Swann leads a team of researchers and has advised the CDC during the pandemic. Hospitalizations are likely to reach record levels across North Carolina which is causing concern due to the staffing levels in hospitals compared to the previous surges. (CBS17) Doctors are urging parents to vaccinate children age 5-17 as pediatric COVID-19 cases are experiencing a sharp rise. (abc11) Triangle housing prices have been rising for some time now, and now economists are looking into the impact that increase will have on the labor market. With options sparse, access to talent will become scarce, especially with many tech competitors making homes in the Triangle. Brian Leary, a COO at Highwoods Properties says that at least 10,000 market rate housing options within downtown areas could help keep market competitiveness up. (WRAL TechWire) Beginning this summer, the City of Raleigh will add 95-gallon carts for curbside collection of yard waste. The yard waste collection was suspended in April 2020, and customers have been missing the service. (WRAL) North Carolina based Mako Medical is gearing up as demand for testing is surging. Mako is one of the biggest COVID-19 testing partners in North Carolina, and is testing thousands of samples a week. Staff for Mako are working around the clock to keep up with demand. (CBS17) Raleigh Police are looking for the suspect in the Thursday night stabbing of 57-year-old Clifton McClam. Gary Earl Jenkins has been charged with the murder, but police have not been able to locate and arrest him. (WRAL)

Today in Raleigh:

From my notebook:

In honor of National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day , the U.S. Attorney's office recognized law enforcement officers. (Justice.Gov)

The Downtown Raleigh Alliance offers a guide to downtown businesses to help you find health and wellness opportunities in downtown.

The Building Up-Fit Grant is open through January 30. Apply to receive aid from the City of Raleigh to grow your small business. (RaleighNC.Gov)

