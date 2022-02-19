Housing inmates presents problems for Logan County

Will Logan County become the incarceration capital of Illinois?

We already have two state prisons, Lincoln and Logan correctional centers, as well as the jail in the Logan County Public Safety Complex. As it now stands, there’s nothing noteworthy about the county jail, unless you consider its inadequacies.

It’s too small, according to Sheriff Mark Landers and several members of the Logan County Board who are taking a deep look at fixing the problem of too few cells and too many inmates.

The county board’s building and grounds committee is looking at the financial feasibility of expanding the current jail by adding on or simply starting over with a brand-new facility. At this point in the discussion, it doesn’t sound like doing neither is an option.

Earlier this month, the board committee and Landers huddled over their options, as submitted by Dewberry, a national design and architectural firm with Illinois offices in Peoria and Elmhurst. Landers said the firm’s latest numbers clearly show that expanding the current facility, at a cost of $10.2 million, is more doable than a new jail, which would carry a price tag from $16 million to $18 million.

Wow, that’s a lot of cash – for either option. Although it’s not a sure bet, I’d guess the odds are pretty high that taxpayers in the county would produce a resounding thumbs down if asked to increase their taxes to pay for anything related to locking up scoundrels and scofflaws.

The problem, according to the sheriff, is the high number of scoundrels and scofflaws, leading to the county jail to be at full capacity. It’s the familiar story of no room at the inn.

The jail population on the day of the county board committee meeting stood at 56 inmates, including seven who have been sentenced to prison, but their transfers have been delayed by the Illinois Department of Corrections. That obviously complicates overcrowding issues.

I remember when the current jail was built and opened for business, and I well remember the old jail it replaced. It was an all-limestone structure with ultra-thick walls. Officials touted the new jail would serve Logan County well for decades to come.

Well, the decades have come and gone, and now it’s up to the county board to come up with the cash to fix the problem. Board members are looking at several options, other than a risky voter referendum. Landers isn’t sold on the idea of turning to voters to get the financing approved, especially when there are several alternatives. He believes, and rightly so, that taxpayers have had their fill.

One option involves using part of Logan County’s $5 million-plus share of American Restoration Plan Act funding (for COVID recovery) and possibly ala state grant in the neighborhood of $1.5 million. Those two sources would cover about half the cost of expanding the jail. With the county closing in on retiring some bond issues, the possibility of issuing new bonds also exists.

But Landers believes a fair amount of recovering the project’s cost could be found in an expanded and modernized jail. Some Illinois counties with modern incarceration facilities are putting out “Vacancy” signals to lease empty cells to local governments that need to house prisoners.

One county about the same size as Logan and with a newer correctional facility has generated more than $20 million over 10 years by leasing cell space, the sheriff told the committee. The possibility of such a revenue stream could figure into Landers’ desire to not ask taxpayers for more money through a referendum.

Illinois’ criminal justice laws are being modified, including one to do away with cash bail for prisoners. Some county board members are wondering if that will reduce the size of the jail population. But the sheriff sees little being changed since most of those behind bars here are charged with crimes serious enough they wouldn’t fall under the new bail guidelines.

But current liability issues pertaining to the mental health and safety of jail inmates do concern Landers. Although these are growing concerns, few public officials seem interested in spending more tax money to lessen government liability, he said.

It seems Logan County Sheriff Mark Landers might have come up with the best solution to this dilemma: Raise the funds needed to pay off the expansion project’s cost by leasing the newly added jail space to neighboring counties. It seems less painful to local taxpayers than the other options.

So what if we become known as the Incarceration Capital of the Prairie State.

Dan Tackett is a retired managing editor of The Courier. He can be reached at dtackett@gmail.com.

Dan Tackett

This article originally appeared on Lincoln Courier: Logan County Jain needs a new facility but struggles with options