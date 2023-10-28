Housing issues emerge in campaign

Oct. 28—HIGH POINT — What can city government do to facilitate more affordable housing in High Point?

Candidates for City Council and mayor in the Nov. 7 municipal election have weighed in on the topic at recent forums, advocating for policies that allow more density of dwelling units as a possible way to reduce the cost of housing.

Mayoral candidate and current Councilman Cyril Jefferson said residential projects like these sometimes face "not-in-my-backyard" opposition from neighbors.

"The 'NIMBY' movement, which sometimes gets in the way of good development, doesn't allow us to have the kind of housing developments, quite frankly, that can bring housing costs down," he said. "Our issues with regards to housing have a lot to do with the fact that we just don't have the density we need here in our city."

Ward 5 council candidate Tim Andrew said this part of north High Point around the Skeet Club Road area doesn't have the same housing needs as other areas.

"Ward 5 is a little different than most of the other wards, where there is a little more affluence, a little more space — generally single-family homes," he said. "However, if we look at the city as an aggregate, we need more housing. And to do that, we're going to need to build (vertically). We're going to need to look at more multifamily homes in specific areas."

The council next year will adopt a new land-use plan that will set growth policies throughout the city.

"We've got to consider density," said mayoral candidate and current Councilman Victor Jones. "We ought to consider multifamily in areas. Our council needs to address and update our (policies) to make sure that is in our land-use plan for the next 10, 20 years."

Ward 4 Councilman Wesley Hudson said he thinks the city needs to provide incentives for residential projects in the downtown core and allocate federal American Rescue Plan Act funds toward affordable housing.

"As we start building apartments, as we start building condominiums, we can incentivize those builders to create a certain percentage of those units to be affordable," he said. "The second thing we can do that I think we should do in a hurry is allocate some ARPA funds to do exactly the same thing. We have several builders in town, several developers, requesting ARPA funds for affordable housing. So we need to move on that."