Housing Market 2023: 7 Places To Explore Buying a Home Next Year

Joecho-16 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

With the new year fast approaching, you may have your sights set on purchasing a home. House hunting can be overwhelming and stressful if you don't know where to look. Whether you want to buy your first home or are looking for an investment property, there are dozens of cities throughout the country to explore.

Find Out: 9 Safest Places To Retire Abroad for Less Than $2,000 a Month

See: Should You Still Buy a Home in Today's Market?

The housing market took a wild ride over the past few years. Now that real estate prices have become more stable, you can do a deep dive into the areas that offer you everything you want out of life including mild climates, great schools and job opportunities.

Read on to see the seven places you should explore if you're looking to buy a home next year.

peeterv / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Myrtle Beach, South Carolina

Zillow Home Value: $316,199

According to Zillow, home values have increased 26% over the past year, so it is a good are for investment. Named the fastest-growing city in 2022-2023 by U.S. News and World Report, it's highly affordable with mild weather and gorgeous coastal views which are all reasons why you should explore purchasing real estate in Myrtle Beach.

Take Our Poll: Do You Think Student Loan Debt Should Be Forgiven?

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Colorado Springs, Colorado

Zillow Home Value: $476,721

Ranked by U.S. News and World Report as the second Best Place to Live in 2022-2023, Colorado Springs has awe-inspiring scenery. Outdoor enthusiasts will enjoy year-round activities, such as endless hiking trails and whitewater rafting on the Colorado River. Located around an hour south of Denver, houses are noticeably less expensive giving new homebuyers the opportunity to get more for less.

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Atlanta

Zillow Home Value: $399,127

Listed as the Top City for Gen Zers by CommercialCafe, Atlanta has everything a young professional needs to thrive. The city is pretty affordable, has low unemployment and has a significant number of parks within walking distance. The city also ranked highly for "green commuting" and internet speed. Newly minted Atlanta residents will never get bored. The city has countless things to do including free or nearly free sightseeing, tons of parks and museums for days.

Story continues

Joe Hendrickson / Shutterstock.com

Naperville, Illinois

Zillow Home Value: $501,395

For young families, Naperville is an ideal location to explore in the new year. According to Niche, the city has some of the best public schools in the country and is ranked as the Best City to Raise a Family in America. The city has a population of just under 150,000 giving residents the perfect mix between suburban convenience and small-town charm.

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

McAllen, Texas

Zillow Home Value: $213,885

Ranked best for affordable housing in Texas by Moving Waldo, McAllen is a fast-growing city located near the southernmost tip of the state. The city also offers numerous employment opportunities, a rich history and a cost of living significantly less than the state average. An art-lovers dream, the city has a historic downtown that features several art walks and galleries.

Robert Kirk / Getty Images

Chesterbrook, Pennsylvania

Zillow Home Value: $453,857

For the third straight year, Chesterbrook has been ranked the Best Place to Live in America by Niche. The Philadelphia suburb has a population of just over 5,000 people. It received A+ rankings for public schools, housing, jobs, health and fitness, and being good for families. So whether you are hoping to take in fall foliage or visit the Valley Forge National Historical Park, you simply won't regret moving to the Keystone State's top-ranked city.

Photo Disclaimer: Please note photo is of Chester County, which Chesterbrook is a part of.

Radoslaw Lecyk / Shutterstock.com

Kirkland, Washington

Zillow Home Value: $1,241,812

For those with an unlimited budget, Kirkland was recently named one of the Best Places to Live by Money.com. The city has an extraordinarily low unemployment rate, sits on the edge of an exquisite lake and gives residents a breathtaking view of Mt. Rainier. It is family-friendly and offers a number of high-paying job opportunities.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Housing Market 2023: 7 Places To Explore Buying a Home Next Year