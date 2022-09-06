Will the Housing Market Change When Student Loans Are Forgiven? Here’s What Experts Say

Selena Fragassi
·5 min read
kali9 / Getty Images
kali9 / Getty Images

The American Dream of going to college, getting a good job, finding a great home to live in and raising a family seems to be becoming less of a reality as the days go by. Part of the reason, according to some experts, is the mounting student loan debt that many carry with high monthly payments that are as much as some mortgages.

The Future of Finances: Gen Z & How They Relate to Money
Find: Should You Still Buy a Home in Today’s Market?

In the statement released by the White House last week outlining President Joe Biden’s objectives for providing new relief from student loan repayments, it was noted that there are currently 43 million people with this type of debt.

Most carry balances of around $25,000, which has equated to more than $1.6 trillion for all U.S. borrowers combined. Given these figures it’s not surprising that home ownership seems unattainable to many after the Boomer generation — especially since the White House notes that the price of public or private 4-year education has tripled since 1980, making it even more difficult to afford a house in more recent decades.

A new poll from the National Association of Realtors backs this up. It was found that 60% of millennials reported student loan debt being one of the biggest obstacles to their ability to buy their first home.

Jessica Lutz, vice president of demographics and behavioral insights at the National Association of Realtors told RISMedia (a real estate trade magazine) that having student loan debt becomes imperative because it prevents someone from saving funds for a down payment. Furthermore, she noted that the large debt-to-income ratio affects “the type and size of a home that they can purchase.”

A 2019 study in the Journal of Labor Economics, as noted by RISMedia, also found a strong relationship between the two – finding that every $1,000 tacked on to someone’s student loan debt led to 1-2% less likely probability for homeownership for those in their mid-20s.

Which begs the question: With Biden’s $10,000 student loan forgiveness on the horizon, will it impact the housing market and allow new homeowners a chance to enter the market?

In a recent GOBankingRates poll, readers were asked what they’d spend their money on instead if their student loans were forgiven and a large majority said they’d buy a house. In fact, 22% noted that option, including 48.18% of 18- to 24-year-olds and 45.33% of 25- to 34-year-olds who are the most likely to become first-time homeowners.

But before assuming that Biden’s new agenda to offer $10,000 in debt cancelation (to those making under $125,000 annually) will lead to a shopping spree, some experts don’t see the correlation and would argue that there will be no immediate impact.

“I don’t think student loan forgiveness is going to have a major impact on home buying, or at least not an immediate impact,” said Damian Dunn, CFP® and Vice President of Advice at Your Money Line, in an interview with GOBankingRates. “Maybe 12-18 months down the road once people have adjusted to their new circumstances and found some financial stability, then they’ll be able to make bigger housing decisions.”

But it also depends on other compounding factors like interest rates, which are currently at a premium as the Federal Reserve raised them by 0.75% in late July to help curb record inflation.

“Those higher interest rates right now mean bigger monthly payments for new mortgages and that may keep some potential buyers on the sidelines,” said Dunn.

It’s just one example of “a whole bunch of other factors that makes this question really complicated because there are so many auxiliary things that go into home buying,” added Dunn. “And unfortunately we as the consumers have very little control over any of that.”

He also pointed out that, for many student loan borrowers who had repayments paused for two years due to the pandemic, those dollars they would normally put towards their monthly student loan payment have already been allocated elsewhere. Whether it’s paying down other consumer debt, going towards saving or just helping them stay afloat with the higher cost of goods during this time of inflation.

“Those dollars aren’t necessarily available for buying a home now unless there’s some other changes within their month-to-month cash flow,” said Dunn.

Not only that but it’s a seller’s market right now that is not giving buyers any huge advantages. “Inventory is low, houses are turning over pretty quickly for great prices. Interest rates are creeping up, so if I’m a seller, things are okay,” said Dunn. “If I’m a buyer, there’s still high demand. Prices are still high and I don’t have many options to choose from and my offer has to be stronger now than it ever has been.”

As well, he added, it’s become even harder to get a mortgage. “I think things are starting to tighten up from a bank perspective and they’re being more cautious with who they lend to.”

See: 6 Alternative Investments To Consider for Diversification in 2022
Find: Will Student Loan Forgiveness Include Parent Plus Loans?

When it comes to the accessibility of home ownership, more than student loans having an impact is buyers find a “consistent margin” in their month-to-month budget, said Dunn. “That means you’re not living paycheck to paycheck, not playing catch up on debts accumulated over the course of the pandemic due to no fault of their own. Once there’s some consistent breathing room in month-to-month cash flow that would be the reassurance that now is the time to start going out and looking at a very large expenditure like a house.”

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Will the Housing Market Change When Student Loans Are Forgiven? Here’s What Experts Say

Recommended Stories

  • Suze Orman now says you need this much in emergency savings (and psst: you’re probably not going to like it)

    Financial experts have always urged people to create an emergency savings fund, but exactly how much should be in that fund has never been cut and dry. Recently, Suze Orman revised her advice on how much you need in an emergency fund to cover between 8 and 12 months, to 12 months worth of expenses. There’s a potential recession looming on the horizon, she says.

  • Bed Bath & Beyond CFO who died after falling from NYC high rise was subject of insider trading and fraud lawsuit just before death, documents show

    The lawsuit claims that Gustavo Arnal and investor Ryan Cohen collaborated in a "pump and dump" scheme to artificially inflate the company's stock.

  • You made payments on your student loans during the pause. Can you get a refund?

    Because full details of loan cancellation have not been released, borrowers can’t be sure they’ll actually benefit from getting a refund. Here's what to know.

  • 1 Stock-Split Stock Set to Soar 641% From Its 52-Week Low, According to Cathie Wood

    Reaping the rewards of disruptive innovation takes time, but the potential payoff can be well worth the wait.

  • Want to Be a Millionaire? Invest $75,000 Into These 4 Phenomenal Growth Stocks and Wait 20 Years

    Since hitting their respective all-time closing highs between mid-November and the first week of January, the timeless Dow Jones Industrial Average, broad-based S&P 500, and tech-dependent Nasdaq Composite have gone on to lose as much as 19%, 24%, and 34% of their value. For the S&P 500, it was the index's worst first-half performance since Richard Nixon was president. The current bear market could very well be your golden ticket to becoming a millionaire.

  • 4 signs that inflation is forcing customers to change their shopping behavior, according to retailers

    Molson Coors is seeing higher demand for cheap beer; electronics sales soften at Target, and Macy's is bracing for delinquent credit-card payments.

  • J.P. Morgan Says Now Is the Time to Pull the Trigger on Energy Stocks; Here Are 2 Names to Consider

    Sounding a note of musical irony, Van Morrison sang, “My Mama told me there’d be days like this.” And in an distinctly unironic note, top analysts may start saying the same thing. With rising inflation, rising interest rates, and a falling stock market, we’re in for more volatile days like this. Looking at the big picture from JPMorgan, Dubravko Lakos-Bujas, the firm’s global head of equity macro research, notes the energy crisis – the natural gas shortages in Europe, the high price of oil world

  • They were conned out of their dream beach home, lawsuit says. These are common SC scams

    They’ve since been able to recover about $36,000, but the rest is gone, along with their ability to purchase the condo, which has “substantially” increased in value, the lawsuit states.

  • We earn $7K a month, have $798K in retirement and will get pensions. But we want to help our child buy a house, and my wife wants to retire at 55. Do we need professional help?

    Should I plan to stop contributing to my 403(b) to cover that additional expense? Should we look at drawing from the brokerage account to make up for her diminished income and if so, how much should we withdraw per year with the knowledge that we want to maintain our current comfortable standard of living? Should you hire a financial adviser?

  • 5 Things You Should Always Pay For With Cash

    Banks issue rewards credit cards for all kinds of spending categories, from flights, hotels, rental cars and entertainment to groceries, dining, warehouse clubs and e-commerce. With all of those ways...

  • ‘The Market Bottom Is Near,’ Says Oppenheimer — Here Are 2 Stocks to Play That Bullish Sentiment

    In a market trending down, there are fewer scenarios more appealing to investors than ones outlining bearish sentiment is about to turn positive. And according to Ari Wald, head of technical analysis at Oppenheimer, we’re on the cusp of one such turnaround right now. “Our analysis indicates September weakness is marking a final leg lower in the bear cycle, and a bullish opportunity for long-term investors,” Wald recently explained. “In the post-war era, the majority of bear cycles have been long

  • 10 Cheap Stocks to Buy According to Billionaire Ken Fisher

    In this article, we will take a look at 10 cheap stocks to buy according to billionaire Ken Fisher. You can skip our comprehensive analysis of the history and investment philosophy of Ken Fisher and his fund Fisher Asset Management, and go directly to 5 Cheap Stocks to Buy According to Billionaire Ken Fisher. We […]

  • Euro plunges to new 20-year low after Russian gas halt

    LONDON (Reuters) -The euro sank below $0.99 to a new 20-year low on Monday after Russia's halt to gas supplies down its main pipeline to Europe heightened fears about a deepening energy crisis across the region. The euro has been increasingly correlated with natural gas prices in recent months, with the former falling when prices of the energy source rise. Europe is scrambling to wean itself off Russian supplies and build up reserves before the cold winter months, but investors reckon the hit to its economy will be huge.

  • Sri Lanka has an IMF deal, now it courts China and India

    LONDON/COLOMBO (Reuters) -Sri Lanka's International Monetary Fund bailout plan could be a turning point in its worst economic crisis, but far-from-stable politics and a need to get debt relief from competing powers China, India and Japan means some of the hardest work is still to come. President Ranil Wickremesinghe knows a lot of circles will need to be squared for IMF's $2.9 billion lifeline to become a reality. An impoverished population that forced former President Gotabaya Rajapaksa to flee in July still needs to accept Wickremesinghe, seen by many as of the same political ilk and a man who faces a bristling opposition.

  • Verizon raises dividend, to extend lead as highest-yielding Dow component

    Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. rose 0.2% in premarket trading Tuesday, after the telecommunications company raised its quarterly dividend by 2%, to extend its lead has the highest-yielding Dow Jones Industrial Average component. Verizon said the new dividend of 65.25 cents a share, up from 64.00 cents a share, will be payable Nov. 1 to shareholders of record on Oct. 7. Based on Friday's closing prices, Verizon's new annual dividend rate implies a dividend yield of 6.32%, which compares wi

  • Is a Backdoor Roth IRA Right for You? Consider These Pros and Cons

    A 'Backdoor Roth IRA' can be a good retirement strategy for those with a higher income. But, is it right for everyone? Our tax pro explains.

  • Deal partner for Trump's Truth Social fails to get backing for SPAC extension -sources

    (Reuters) -The blank-check acquisition firm that agreed to merge with Donald Trump's social media company failed to secure enough shareholder support for a one-year extension to complete the deal, people familiar with the matter said on Monday. At stake is a $1.3 billion cash infusion that Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG), which operates the former U.S. president's Truth Social app, stands to receive from Digital World Acquisition Corp, the special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) that inked a deal last October to take TMTG public. Digital World had been hoping that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), which is reviewing its disclosures on the deal, would have given its blessing by now for the transaction to proceed.

  • Billionaire Stanley Druckenmiller is Decreasing Stakes in These 10 Stocks

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks that billionaire Stanley Druckenmiller is decreasing stakes in. If you want to read about some more stocks in the Stanley Druckenmiller portfolio, go directly to Billionaire Stanley Druckenmiller is Decreasing Stakes in These 5 Stocks. Stanley Druckenmiller of Duquesne Capital is famous on Wall Street since his […]

  • This #1 (Strong Buy) Oils and Energy Stock is a Smart Buy Right Now

    Wondering how to pick strong, market-beating stocks for your investment portfolio? Look no further than the Zacks Rank.

  • New Strong Buy Stocks for September 6th

    KLBAY, ESEA, WABC, OROVY and TRMK have been added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List on September 6, 2022.