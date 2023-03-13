Housing market could see relief from shock move in Treasury market after SVB collapse

2
Gabriella Cruz-Martinez
·Personal finance writer
·4 min read

Mortgage rates tumbled Monday in the wake of Silicon Valley Bank’s collapse that has rattled markets.

The average 30-year mortgage rate dropped to 6.57% on Monday, according to the latest Mortgage News Daily quote. That’s down from 6.76% on Friday when SVB failed and 7% on Thursday when the bank’s stock got hammered. The rate tracks the 10-year Treasury yield, which has fallen around 30 basis points since Wednesday's close as investors bet the unfolding chaos could persuade the Federal Reserve to slow its interest-rate hiking campaign.

The unexpected drop in rates could offer an opening for price-strained homebuyers and homeowners who have been waiting for an opportunity to lock in a lower rate, but housing experts remain uncertain how long the dip will last.

“There's still a lot of uncertainty but in the near term, I do expect mortgage rates to drop,” Daryl Fairweather, chief economist at Redfin, told Yahoo Finance. “And I expect buyers to take advantage of those mortgage rates because we've seen buyers be incredibly sensitive to those interest rates.”

Customers wait in line outside a branch of the Silicon Valley Bank in Wellesley, Massachusetts, U.S., March 13, 2023. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Customers wait in line outside a branch of the Silicon Valley Bank in Wellesley, Massachusetts, U.S., March 13, 2023. (Credit: Brian Snyder, REUTERS)

Lock in a rate?

A nearly half-point drop in rates could give a buyer at least 5% of their purchasing power back, according to Jeff Reynolds, broker at Compass and founder of UrbanCondoSpaces.com.

"The minute mortgage rates drop, affordability improves," he told Yahoo Finance.

But the latest decline still might not be enough to convince some homebuyers to come back into the market given lingering affordability concerns, Keith Gumbinger, vice president of HSH.com, said. For instance, two weeks ago when rates were at 6.65% — a bit higher than now — a buyer of a median-priced home still faced a monthly mortgage payment that was 49% higher than a year ago, Realtor.com data showed.

“Any decline in rates likely only partially erases the measurable increases of the past few weeks,” Gumbinger told Yahoo Finance. “It's helpful to those in or nearly in the market, but the overall picture still isn't all that bright rate-wise.”

Further drops, though, could spark some activity. For instance, when rates started to fall at the start of the year, almost dipping below 6% at the beginning of February, mortgage applications for purchases and refinances perked up.

“[That] did attract some folks, but it took weeks of lower rates to attract consumers and create even a modest increase in activity,” Gumbinger said.

But if the decline in rates is short-lived, don’t expect it to move the housing market much.

“Consumers that aren't in the market already — or who aren't highly prepared to act — can't easily take advantage of a sharp decline in rates,” Gumbinger said. “To be most beneficial, rates need to decline and hold there for a time, so potential homebuyers and homeowners have the opportunity to react.”

How long the rate drop will last is anyone’s best guess.

Before the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank — and Signature Bank over the weekend— the Federal Reserve was likely to raise its benchmark rate next week after a stronger-than-expected jobs report on Friday. But the banks' failures and subsequent panic in the markets that triggered the drop in mortgage rates have left both housing economists and industry experts at a divide on how long the decline will go on.

“What is unclear, though, is like is this a temporary dip?” Fairweather said. “Is this going to be the Fed pivoting earlier than they planned? And if they do pivot earlier, will that mean that there's inflation later on? They have to deal with that, maybe worse than if they had stayed the course.”

On Tuesday, February’s inflation report comes out, which will offer yet another layer to the calculus, especially if consumer price growth comes in hotter than expected.

“This week's [inflation] data and next week's Fed meeting are also going to have implications for the economy and mortgage rates, and by then we should also have a better handle on how much of a shock to the financial system this bank's failure will be,” Danielle Hale, chief economist Realtor.com, told Yahoo Finance.

Even predicting where mortgage rates end today isn’t easy, Gumbinger said.

“Rates were a little lower on Friday than Thursday, and lower today than Friday, and we're probably a quarter-point or perhaps a bit more lower now than those days right now… but the day's not over yet,” he said. “Anything can happen.”

Gabriella is a personal finance reporter at Yahoo Finance. Follow her on Twitter @__gabriellacruz.

Click here for the latest personal finance news to help you with investing, paying off debt, buying a home, retirement, and more

Read the latest financial and business news from Yahoo Finance

Recommended Stories

  • US 2-year yield plunges by most since 2008 after SVB collapse

    Short-dated U.S. Treasury yields tumbled on Monday as the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank prompted investors to drastically scale back expectations of a big Federal Reserve rate hike and seek the safety of government debt. The yield on the 2-year Treasury note was last down 39 basis points (bps) at 4.192%, its lowest since Feb. 3 and the biggest one-day drop since the financial crisis of 2008. It also recorded its biggest three-day drop, at 87 bps, since the Black Monday stock market crash in 1987.

  • TREASURIES-US two-year yields crash in wake of SVB collapse, yield curve narrows inversion

    * U.S. two-year yield hits lowest since Oct. 2022 * U.S. two-year yield posts largest three-day drop since 1987 * U.S. 2/10 yield curve steepens, narrowest gap since January * U.S. rate futures see peak fed funds rate at 4.8% (Updates prices, adds new analyst comment) By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss NEW YORK, March 13 (Reuters) - Short-dated U.S. Treasury yields plummeted on Monday, pushing their prices higher, as the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank prompted investors to drastically pare back expectations of a big Federal Reserve rate hike next week and seek the safety of government debt. The yield on the U.S. two-year Treasury note briefly fell below 4% for the first time since last October and was last down 53.1 basis points (bps) at 4.057%.

  • Interest rate hikes, tech stock declines made for ‘perfect storm’ for SVB collapse: Former FDIC CIO

    Sultan Meghji, Former FDIC CIO, Duke Professor and Venture Capitalist, joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss what led to the fall of Silicon Valley Bank.

  • Silicon Valley Bank could be ‘a fortunate wake-up call’ to Fed, banking industry: Former FDIC chair

    Former FDIC Chair Sheila Bair sits down with Yahoo Finance’s Seana Smith to discuss the FDIC’s intervention following the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank.

  • The labor market is simultaneously hot and cooling — and it's kind of problematic

    Right now, good news is bad news but bad news is not necessarily good news.

  • Oscars Break With Tradition As Halle Berry Fills In Presenting For Banned Will Smith

    One of Oscar’s long-running traditions is for an acting winner to return the following year to present the award to the distaff winner in their category the following year. The Academy faced a conundrum this year as 2022 Lead Actor winner Will Smith had been banned from the awards show for 10 years following the […]

  • The Fed’s near-zero interest rate experiment was destined to have unintended consequences. Backstopping SVB’s collapse is just the first one

    SVB's collapse has triggered a historic reframing of depression-era deposit insurance.

  • 3 Top-Shelf Dividend Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist This Week

    Unfortunately, the sudden collapse of the tech-oriented financial services company SVB Financial Group is bound to inject a fresh round of unknowns into the stock market narrative in the coming days and weeks. As a result, there's a fairly good chance that bargain hunters will pause their recent buying spree in growth equities, and the flight-to-quality theme will return with a vengeance when trading commences Monday. What's the best way to ride this upcoming wave of volatility in U.S. equity markets?

  • ‘The failures are idiosyncratic’: Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank collapse may lower mortgage rates, helping a stagnant housing market

    The collapse of Silicon Valley Bank will likely help push mortgage rates down further, experts say. The collapse of SVB (SIVB) as well as Signature Bank (SBNY) is spooking investors. The U.S. Treasury, Federal Reserve and Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. announced measures so that depositors will be able to get all of their money back.

  • Chiefs’ signing of Jawaan Taylor earns ‘B’ grade from Touchdown Wire

    The #Chiefs' signing of #Jaguars OT Jawaan Taylor earned a "B" grade from our friends at @TheNFLWire

  • Euro zone bond yields plunge as SVB collapse scares investors

    Euro zone government bond yields tumbled on Monday as the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) sent investors rushing into safe-haven assets and caused traders to bet on a smaller rate hike from the European Central Bank (ECB) on Thursday. U.S. authorities launched emergency measures on Sunday to shore up confidence in the banking system after the failure of SVB threatened to trigger a broader financial crisis. SVB's collapse sparked a massive rally in European and global bond markets on Monday.

  • SVB: Mark Cuban and Bill Ackman Used Their Influence to Corner Regulators

    Influential voices from Wall Street and Silicon Valley used social media to urge regulators to rescue Silicon Valley Bank depositors. The strategy worked.

  • 13 Small Publicly Traded Semiconductor Companies on the Verge of Big Gains

    In this article, we present 13 small publicly traded semiconductor companies. To skip the detailed analysis of the semiconductor market, you can go directly to 5 Small Publicly Traded Semiconductor Companies. Semiconductors are at the core of modern life. They are the brains with which modern electronics think and execute the functions they were created […]

  • Goldman Sachs economist 'no longer' expects March rate hike in wake of Silicon Valley Bank collapse

    Goldman Sachs economist Jan Hatzius said his company no longer expects a Fed rate hike later this month as the federal government announced actions to help stabilize banks.

  • Is this the Best Time to Add Amazon.com (AMZN) to Your Portfolio?

    Artisan Partners, an investment management company, released its “Artisan Global Opportunities Fund” fourth quarter 2022 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. In the fourth quarter, its Investor Class fund ARTRX returned 5.84%, Advisor Class fund APDRX posted a return of 5.90%, and Institutional Class fund APHRX returned 5.94%, compared to a […]

  • First Republic’s Advisor Recruiting Efforts Could Suffer from Sharp Stock Selloff

    First Republic Bank dramatic stock drop may put a damper on its prowess as a top-tier recruiter of financial advisors. It bounced back somewhat later on Monday, but First Republic suffered alongside other regional banks, part of a sector-wide sell-off sparked by the fall of Silicon Valley Bank. Wall Street analysts called the reaction overblown, noting that First Republic has strengths that rival Silicon Valley Bank lacked.

  • Sister grieves for American killed in Mexico kidnapping

    Prepping for his first trip out of the country, 28-year-old Zindell Brown of Lake City, South Carolina, had something more than nerves. Perhaps it was a premonition about the trip he and several friends were taking to Mexico. “He said, 'Something, it just doesn’t feel right,’” his older sister Zalandria Brown told The Associated Press over the phone.

  • Top 5 Positions in Warren Buffett's Portfolio

    Warren Buffett is undeniably the most famous and influential investor in modern history, based on his extraordinary performance record. Not surprisingly, the investment portfolio of Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (BRK.A), the holding company employing the Oracle of Omaha as chairman and CEO, receives wide media attention and scrutiny, even though Buffett is no longer making every investment decision. Despite his unparalleled success, Buffett's investment model has long been transparent, straightforward, and consistent.

  • Airbnb CEO: Companies that talked about crypto last year and AI now 'probably don't understand either'

    Airbnb (ABNB) CEO Brian Chesky sounded off on AI on March 6 at Morgan Stanley's Technology, Media & Telecom Conference, calling it a paradigm shift.

  • Hedge funds stand to lap up bearish profits from bank stock rout

    Hedge funds ended last week positioned to scoop up winning profits from bearish positions on bank stock falls, according to a note by Goldman Sachs sent to clients late on Sunday. Financials was the most net sold sector globally for Goldman Sachs's prime brokerage division, the part of the bank which serves hedge funds, the note said. World equities fell on Monday and European stocks were set for their worst day in almost three months.