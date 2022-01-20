Housing-Market Risks in U.S. Are Clustered Around NYC, Chicago

Alex Tanzi
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- New York City and Chicago are home to some of the most vulnerable housing markets in the U.S., where the pandemic continues to threaten homeowners and the broader economy.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Of the 50 most at-risk counties across the country, those two metropolitan areas each had eight, while there were seven throughout California in the final three months of 2021, according to real estate data firm Attom Data Solutions. The Philadelphia area and Delaware also had a cluster of vulnerable counties, Attom said.

The markets represent areas where housing is unaffordable for average workers, higher levels of foreclosures and larger portions of homeowners who are underwater on their mortgages, which means one’s mortgage balance exceeds the estimated property value. Home valuations have surged during the pandemic, and more recently, mortgage rates are on the rise as well.

“The virus remains a potent threat to the broader economy and the housing market,” said Todd Teta, chief product officer at Attom. “No immediate warning signs hang over any one part of the country, but pockets are more vulnerable to the market taking a turn for the worse.”

Of the 10 most at-risk counties -- including New Jersey’s Sussex, Passaic and Essex -- Attom found that on average, one spends between 32% and 45% of their income on housing. The median home price of the top 10 ranged from $212,001 to $480,000.

In Sussex in particular -- ranked the most vulnerable -- one of every 709 homes is in foreclosure. By that measure, only Cuyahoga County near Cleveland, Ohio, Saint Clair County near St. Louis and New Jersey’s Camden County are worse.

Outside of California, housing in the West had the highest concentration of markets considered least vulnerable to pandemic-related damage.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • With Activision Deal, Microsoft Gets Another Scandal to Clean Up

    (Bloomberg) -- Last week, Microsoft Corp. said it’s taking steps to manage a lingering sexual misconduct scandal surrounding the company and its co-founder, Bill Gates. This week, it agreed to buy a video game publisher besieged by its own sexual harassment and discrimination crisis.Most Read from BloombergEarly Omicron Breakthroughs Show MRNA Vaccines’ WeaknessWhy Some Vaccinated People Resist Omicron and Others Don’tStocks Drop as Selloff Puts Nasdaq Into Correction: Markets WrapBiden Expects

  • Why Phoenix is only No. 8 among Zillow's 10 hottest housing markets

    Known for maintaining a top position in home price growth nationwide, Phoenix is only No. 8 on Zillow's 10 hottest housing markets of 2022. Here's why.

  • Fed Will Likely Hike Eight Times to Curb Inflation, Marathon Asset CEO Says

    (Bloomberg) -- The Federal Reserve will probably lift rates eight times to tame inflation, said Bruce Richards, chief executive officer and co-founder of Marathon Asset Management. Most Read from BloombergEarly Omicron Breakthroughs Show MRNA Vaccines’ WeaknessWhy Some Vaccinated People Resist Omicron and Others Don’tStocks Drop as Selloff Puts Nasdaq Into Correction: Markets WrapBiden Expects Russia to ‘Move In’ on Ukraine; Warns of SanctionsMicrosoft Buys Scandal-Tainted Activision in Bet on M

  • Housing market demand 'driven by millennials aging into home ownership': Economist

    First American Chief Economist Mark Fleming joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the U.S. housing market, mortgage rates, inflation, and rising homebuilding costs.

  • US sanctions Lebanese tourism company, Hezbollah members for ties to terrorism

    The Biden administration on Tuesday issued sanctions against a Lebanese travel company and three businessmen for financially supporting Hezbollah, the U.S.-designated terrorist organization based in Lebanon. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the sanctions designation was carried out "in solidarity with the Lebanese people, whose security and sovereignty remains threatened by Hizballah's corrupt and destabilizing activities." The sanctions...

  • A murder in New York and the dilemma of deinstitutionalization

    The dangerous gap in Democratic leaders' response to rising urban disorder

  • KKR Buys Lender to Home-Flippers to Tap Surging Housing Demand

    (Bloomberg) -- KKR & Co. is acquiring a lending platform that caters to home-flippers, giving the investing giant an opportunity to eventually invest $1 billion a year in small real estate loans.Most Read from BloombergEarly Omicron Breakthroughs Show MRNA Vaccines’ WeaknessWhy Some Vaccinated People Resist Omicron and Others Don’tStocks Drop as Selloff Puts Nasdaq Into Correction: Markets WrapBiden Expects Russia to ‘Move In’ on Ukraine; Warns of SanctionsMicrosoft Buys Scandal-Tainted Activisi

  • Biden Predicts Russia Will ‘Move In’ on Ukraine

    Mandel Ngan/AFP via GettyIn his administration's starkest analysis yet of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s plans, President Joe Biden said Wednesday that he believes Russia will invade Ukraine.“My guess is he will move in,” Biden said of Putin during his first press conference in roughly 10 months. “He has to do something.”But Biden also reiterated that Russia would face steep economic consequences if Putin pressed forward with an invasion. "He's never seen sanctions like the ones I promised w

  • Biden Working With Oil-Producing Nations as Prices Surge to 2014 High

    (Bloomberg) -- The Biden administration is working with oil-producing countries to ensure supply rises to meet demand, according to the White House, as prices surge to the highest level in seven years.Most Read from BloombergMicrosoft Buys Scandal-Tainted Activision in Bet on MetaverseFourth Pfizer Dose Is Insufficient to Ward Off Omicron, Israeli Trial SuggestsStock Selloff Deepens as Treasury Yields Climb: Markets WrapDeadly Drone Strikes on UAE Raise Gulf Tensions, Roil Oil MarketOlympic Tick

  • Most of the US’ $800 billion in paycheck protection funds went to the richest 20%

    Of the $800 billion distributed by the US as part of its paycheck protection program during the covid-19 pandemic, up to 77% of it went to business owners and shareholders in the richest 20% of the population.

  • Family seeks to sue Lebanon over dead father's captivity

    A Lebanese American man’s survivors, who filed an ambitious lawsuit last year alleging Lebanon’s security agency kidnapped and tortured him before he died in the U.S., hope to find an opening after the agency recently responded in an American court. Amer Fakhoury died in the United States in August 2020 at age 57 after suffering from stage 4 lymphoma. Fakhoury’s detention in 2019 and release in 2020 marked another strain in relations between the United States and Lebanon, which finds itself beset by one of the world’s worst economic disasters and squeezed by tensions between Washington and Iran.

  • The True Cost of Those ‘Free’ At-Home COVID Tests

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/GettyBy Damon Darlin | KHNAmericans keep hearing that it is important to test frequently for COVID-19 at home. But just try to find an “at-home” rapid COVID test in a store and at a price that makes frequent tests affordable.Testing, as well as mask-wearing, is an important measure if the country ever hopes to beat COVID, restore normal routines and get the economy running efficiently. To get Americans cheaper tests, the federal government now plans to have

  • Houzz Tour: Rocky Mountain Style in Southern California (22 photos)

    Moving from a ski resort town in Colorado to Southern California was a big change for these homeowners. So they wanted to import the modern-rustic mountain vibe they’d enjoyed so much while living in the Rockies to make them feel more at home. One homeowner had a clear vision for the style of the remodel...

  • Biden marks one year of presidency with White House press conference

    President Biden marked the end of his first year in office with remarks and a solo press conference touching on the COVID-19 response, inflation, rising tensions with Russia over Ukraine, and his stalled legislative agenda in Congress. CBS News' senior White House and political correspondent Ed O'Keefe joins "Red and Blue's" Elaine Quijano with more.

  • Wilson Sporting Goods’ SoHo Store Is All About Sports

    The flagship’s assortment is about even between soft goods and hard goods.

  • Chip Linchpin ASML Joins Carmakers Warning of Vicious Cycle

    (Bloomberg) -- The global semiconductor shortage is hitting one of the industry’s most important gear makers, potentially creating a vicious cycle that will further strain supply to companies from Nissan Motor Co. to Apple Inc.Most Read from BloombergEarly Omicron Breakthroughs Show MRNA Vaccines’ WeaknessWhy Some Vaccinated People Resist Omicron and Others Don’tStocks Drop as Selloff Puts Nasdaq Into Correction: Markets WrapBiden Expects Russia to ‘Move In’ on UkraineMicrosoft Buys Scandal-Tain

  • Landlords say no, but Worcester City Council considers local eviction moratorium

    Landlords say no, but Worcester City Council considers local eviction moratorium

  • Israel hopes UN will unanimously condemn Holocaust denial

    Israel is hoping the U.N. General Assembly will unanimously adopt a resolution rejecting and condemning any denial of the Holocaust and urging all nations and social media companies “to take active measures to combat antisemitism and Holocaust denial or distortion.” Holding the vote on Jan. 20 has special significance: It is the 80th anniversary of the Wannsee Conference at a villa on the shores of Berlin’s Wannsee Lake in 1942 during World War II where Nazi leaders coordinated plans for the so-called “Final Solution of the Jewish Question.” The result was the establishment of Nazi death camps and the murder of nearly six million Jews, comprising one-third of the Jewish people.

  • Student loses Rhodes scholarship over allegations of lying about her foster care upbringing

    A University of Pennsylvania student had her Rhodes scholarship revoked after questions over her claims of a first-generation, low-income status.

  • ​​Tanya Roberts' Hollywood Hills Home for Sale 1 Year After Her Death

    Roberts, a former Bond girl and star of That '70s Show, died at age 65 on Jan. 4, 2021