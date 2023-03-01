Credit card borrowing rising at fastest pace in 17 years - live updates

Credit card spending has grown at its fastest pace since October 2005 - Brent Lewin/Bloomberg

Credit card borrowing is growing at the fastest rate recorded in 17 years, as the cost of living crisis deepens.

Year-on-year, credit card borrowing jumped by 13.5pc in January, up from a rate of 12.4pc in December 2022, Bank of England data shows.

This was the fastest pace of growth recorded since October 2005.

The data indicates that consumers are turning to credit cards as the price of goods surges thanks to runaway inflation that stands at 10.1pc.

Meanwhile, workers in many industries are resorting to strike action as they say wage increases are not keeping pace with rising costs.

Overall, consumer credit increased by 7.5pc in January, up from 7.2pc in December.

Individuals borrowed an additional £1.6bn in consumer credit in January, £1.1bn of which was on credit cards.

01:14 PM

Inmarsat £5.4bn takeover cleared by regulators

The £5.4bn takeover of UK satellite giant Inmarsat by US firm Viasat has been provisionally given the green light by Britain's competition watchdog.

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) said that while the companies compete closely in the aviation sector - specifically in the supply of satellite connections for onboard wifi - the deal does not substantially reduce competition for services provided on flights used by UK customers.

It said the merged company will likely face "significant competition" from both emerging and established players as the sector expands.

Following a lengthy probe, the CMA said the combined firm would be "challenged" by the likes of SpaceX's new competitor Starlink, as well as established firms such as Intelsat and Panasonic, over the coming years.

A rocket carrying an Inmarsat communications satellite blasts off from a launch pad in 2015 - STR/AFP via Getty Images

12:59 PM

YouTube 'collecting data on children,' charity claims

YouTube is facing a complaint to Britain's data protection body over allegations it is unlawfully gathering data on children in breach of new rules implemented to protect them online.

The Information Commissioner's Office said it would consider the complaint from a charity group that alleges the video sharing website violates the UK's Children's Code, introduced in 2020.

Stephen Bonner, a deputy commissioner at the Information Commissioner's Office, said: "As a regulator we expect children's data to be protected online. If that's not the case, we'll take action."

The charity group, 5Rights, as well as a father of a three young children complained to the ICO that YouTube is collecting at least the location, viewing habits and preferences of as many as 5 million children in the UK.

A YouTube spokesperson said the platform had made investments to protect children and families, such as starting a dedicated kids app, introducing new data practices for children’s content, and providing more age-appropriate experiences.

“Building on that long-standing approach and following the additional guidance provided by the Code, we implemented further measures to bolster children’s privacy on YouTube, such as more protective default settings and a dedicated YouTube Supervised Experience,” the spokesperson said.

YouTube is “committed to continuing our engagement with the ICO on this priority work, and with other key stakeholders including children, parents and child protection experts,” the spokesperson added.

YouTube - REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

12:47 PM

US markets expected to rise after opening bell

Wall Street is on track to begin the month in positive territory as strong Chinese manufacturing data outweighed boosted optimism.

The main US stock indexes closed out February with declines as investors braced for the possibility that the US Federal Reserve will increase interest rates more than initially thought, following signs of resilient labour market and higher inflation.

However, Asian and European stocks rose after data showed China's manufacturing activity expanded at the fastest pace in over a decade, injecting a jolt of optimism in gloomy global markets.

The FTSE 100 has climbed 0.9pc today while the FTSE 250 has risen 0.3pc.

In pre-market trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.2pc, the S&P 500 had risen 0.2pc, and Nasdaq 100 contracts were up 0.4pc.

12:20 PM

Banking giants 'taking advantage of customers,' suggest MPs

A powerful committee of MPs has asked bank bosses to explain whether they are "taking advantage of their most loyal customers to increase profits and chief executive pay".

The Treasury Committee is pressing Britain's biggest banks to explain why some of their savings rates are still significantly lower than the Bank of England base rate.

It has written to Barclays, HSBC UK, Lloyds Banking Group and NatWest, pointing out to banks that they have recently reported increases in their net interest margin - the difference between the interest a bank pays to savers and what it receives from borrowers.

The committee wants to know whether net interest margins are linked to the amounts that bank bosses are being paid.

Committee chairman Harriett Baldwin said:

While consumers are always advised to shop around for the best deals, it is difficult to avoid the conclusion that our biggest banks are taking advantage of their most loyal customers to increase profits and chief executive pay. The most powerful tool consumers have is to take their money elsewhere. But the banks also have a responsibility here. They need to step up and offer our constituents reasonable savings rates.

11:56 AM

Oil falls as Fed worries outweigh China optimism

Oil reversed early gains after hot inflation data led traders to anticipate that central bankers are likely to stay hawkish for the coming months.

Brent crude oil has fallen back 0.7pc today below $83 while US-made West Texas Intermediate dropped 1pc below $76.50, having earlier reached $77.74 after China and India released strong manufacturing and oil-sales data.

Crude has fallen this year as the prospect of tighter US monetary policy and rising inventories have so far outweighed optimism that Chinese demand will strengthen following the end of coronavirus lockdowns.

Russian exports of oil are also under press amid Western sanctions and bans linked to the war in Ukraine.

Vivek Dhar, director of mining and energy commodities research at Commonwealth Bank of Australia, said: "The big question for oil markets in coming months will be the extent that Russia’s oil and refined-product exports are upended.

"Markets have generally overestimated the extent of Russian oil supply disruptions since the Ukraine war began."

11:45 AM

Twitter outage continues

I am sad to report that the Twitter outage continues - and it has affected yours truly. What will I do?

Outages were first reported on the Downdetector monitoring website shortly before 10am and problems are clearly persisting.

Elon Musk has sacked more than 3,700 staff - more than half the company's workforce - since taking over the social network in October.

It follows problems last month which stopped users in the US and Asia from tweeting, checking messages and following new accounts.

It's happened to me as well! pic.twitter.com/UcXZ2TeyeI — Chris Price (@TheChrisPrice) March 1, 2023

11:38 AM

Britain's labour shortages down to 'global factors', says minister

Britain's struggles with labour shortages after the pandemic are the result of "global factors", education secretary Gillian Keegan has claimed.

Senior economics reporter Eir Nolsøe is at the CBI Future of Work conference where she spoke:

The UK is an outlier among advanced economies in having a work force which remains smaller than before the Covid crisis. But Ms Keegan said the "dislocative effect of the pandemic" had created a "global shortage" of workers, which was evident in many countries and this was not a problem unique to the UK. Ms Keegan also said that while she had "sympathy" with businesses over corporation tax rising from 19pc to 25pc in April, governments everywhere were having to make tough choices after the pandemic and the invasion of Ukraine.

Education secretary Gillian Keegan - ANDY RAIN/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

11:19 AM

Purplebricks receives 'several' approaches as it goes up for sale

Bosses at struggling online estate agent Purplebricks have launched a formal process to sell the business after several potential buyers expressed an interest in recent weeks.

The company said it had received the approaches after saying in mid-February that it would review its future.

Today the business launched a formal sales process and said that it would invite bids from potential interested suitors.

It said: "The group has received several credible expressions of interest that the board wish to pursue in a coordinated fashion, alongside engaging with a wider range of potentially interested parties, in relation to a potential acquisition of the company or some or all of the group's business and assets."

It added: "The company is not currently in receipt of an approach from any potential offeror at the date of this announcement."

Purplebricks has gone up for sale - REUTERS/May James

11:12 AM

Outages follow waves of sackings since Elon Musk takeover

The latest outages on Twitter come a fortnight after Twitter users complained they were only being shown tweets from the website's billionaire owner Elon Musk.

The company has been hit by a series of bugs and outages in recent weeks following Mr Musk's $44bn (£36bn) takeover.

Since the acquisition, he has sacked more than half of Twitter's staff, leaving only skeleton teams to handle a growing workload fixing software glitches and building a stream of new features.

It was reported that Mr Musk sacked another 200 staff over the weekend, including top executive Esther Crawford who led the launch of paid subscription service Twitter Blue.

The number of outages reported on the social network through monitoring website Downdetector is close to 5,000 in the UK.

10:58 AM

Twitter down for thousands reporting outages

Twitter appears to be experiencing outages with users presented with empty timelines.

The number of outages on the social network in the UK reported on the website Downdetector has surged to more than 4,800 in the last hour.

10:47 AM

Jobs market remains 'very tight' warns Bailey

The Governor of the Bank of England has warned that policymakers must stand ready to raise interest rates again to ward off stubbornly-high inflation or risk losing control of the economy.

Economics editor Szu Ping Chan has this analysis of his latest speech:

Andrew Bailey said the UK jobs market remained "very tight", with a decline in the workforce suggesting the economy had less room to grow before price pressures start to build. Speaking at a conference in London, Mr Bailey warned of the dangers of inflation becoming entrenched through a self-reinforcing wage-price spiral in which higher costs fuel higher wage demands. "If we do too little with interest rates now, we will only have to do more later on. The experience of the 1970s taught us that important lesson," he said. However, after ten consecutive increases in the Bank's base rate from 0.1pc to 4pc, Mr Bailey added that tighter policy was not inevitable. The Bank signalled last month that interest rates were close to a peak, and UK benchmark 10-year borrowing costs fell by as much as 0.5pc to 3.809pc following the Governor's remarks as traders interpreted Mr Bailey's comments as reinforcing this message. The Governor said evidence since the Bank's latest meeting suggested the economy was "evolving much as we expected it to".

Andrew Bailey spoke at the Cost of Living Crisis conference @CoinStreet this morning convened by @BrunswickGroup. He talked about what we’ve learnt from talking to people at our outreach events across the UK during the past year. https://t.co/tcugJyXKIS pic.twitter.com/jIdrUaaNv7 — Bank of England (@bankofengland) March 1, 2023

10:40 AM

Interest rates may need to go higher to avoid repeat of 1970s, says Andrew Bailey

The Governor of the Bank of England has cautioned that doing too little on interest rates now may lead to higher rates later as his institution battles to bring inflation back under control.

Andrew Bailey warned that the "experience of the 1970s" had shown the need to avoid complacency.

Inflation has fallen for three consecutive months to 10.1pc after hitting a record high of 11.1pc in October - although it remains more than five times more than the Banks's 2pc target.

Speaking at the Cost of Living Crisis Conference convened by Brunswick Group in London, he said: "If we do too little with interest rates now, we will only have to do more later on.

"The experience of the 1970s taught us that important lesson."

He added: "At this stage, I would caution against suggesting either that we are done with increasing Bank Rate, or that we will inevitably need to do more.

"Some further increase in Bank Rate may turn out to be appropriate, but nothing is decided.

"The incoming data will add to the overall picture of the economy and the outlook for inflation, and that will inform our policy decisions."

UK borrowing costs have fallen as markets appeared to take Andrew Bailey's comments as confirmation that rates will not move significantly higher than expected in the long term.

The 10-year yield plunged 0.4pc to 3.812pc while two-year bonds have fallen 1.1pc to 3.650pc.

Andrew Bailey has warned about the consequences of doing too little now on interest rates - Chris Ratcliffe/Bloomberg

10:11 AM

Manufacturing data boosts hopes UK will avoid recession

UK manufacturing output rose for the first time in eight months in February, according to a survey that adds to evidence that the economic backdrop is brightening.

Economics editor Szu Ping Chan has analysed the figures:

"Firming client demand" and strong optimism about prospects for the year ahead suggest the recent downturn in manufacturing was beginning to reverse, according to S&P Global. Its UK purchasing managers' index (PMI) rose to 49.3 in February. While this is still below the 50 level that signals growth, it is up from 47 in January and also above an earlier flash estimate. The reading also suggests that a surprise rise in services and manufacturing activity indicated by a flash PMI reading last week is likely to be sustained, adding to hopes that the UK will avoid recession. The survey showed 60pc of companies now believe production will expand during the coming year, although John Glen, chief economist at the Chartered Institute of Procurement & Supply, which helped to compile the data, said the optimism was not universal. Employers continued to shed jobs for the fifth straight month. "Some companies are still holding on by their fingertips," said Mr Glen. However, Mr Glen added that the overall picture was brighter. He said: "A stronger global economy reflected in less caution in the UK marketplace and though new order levels were still deteriorating, the falls were less marked. Optimism about business in 2023 was the highest for 12 months."

09:57 AM

Mortgage approvals slump for fifth straight month, data show

Housing transactions are due to plunge as mortgage approvals slumped in January to 39,600, the lowest level recorded since the May 2020 housing market shut down.

Economics reporter Melissa Lawford has the latest:

The fall in mortgage approvals was a drop of 46pc compared to January 2022, according to data from the Bank of England. The data for December 2022, which last month showed a much larger than expected drop in approvals, was revised up slightly from 35,600 to 40,500. This meant the January data marked the fifth consecutive monthly drop in approvals. Excluding the spring 2020 lockdown months, this was the lowest number of mortgage approvals for home purchase since January 2009, when the market was reeling from the global financial crisis. Approvals for remortgaging fell to 25,400 in January, down from 26,000 in December and the lowest level recorded since July 2012. High interest rates have wiped out buyer demand. The effective interest rate on newly-drawn mortgages (the actual rate paid rather than the average quoted rate) rose in January to 3.88pc. This was more than double the 1.58pc average rate in January 2022.

09:51 AM

UK manufacturers 'acutely aware that global confidence remains low'

As UK manufacturing production rose for first time in eight months, Glynn Bellamy, UK head of industrial products for KPMG, said:

Whilst still a challenging climate, an easing of supply constraints and inflationary pressures was a positive dynamic on manufacturing output and productivity. When taken alongside a tentative increase in demand for manufactured goods, it brought a boost to UK manufacturers over the last month. The sector will be hoping that this upturn continues – but will be acutely aware that global confidence remains low and the key focus will be on forward-looking order trends.

09:47 AM

Manufacturing decline eases in UK

The UK's manufacturing sector continued to slow its decline last month and had its best result for seven months, according to figures in an influential survey.

The S&P Global/CIPS UK Manufacturing PMI scored 49.3 in February, up from 47 in January and 45.3 in December.

The score had reached a 31-month low in December, but has since started to recover.

Anything below 50 on the index means that the sector is contracting.

🇬🇧The #UK manufacturing downturn showed further signs of easing in February (#PMI headline at 49.3; Jan 47.0) amid fresh growth in output, stabilising client demand and the first improvement in supply chains since June 2019. Read more: https://t.co/Dqx9nN1PGq @cipsnews pic.twitter.com/WP3KCYwI4y — S&P Global PMI™ (@SPGlobalPMI) March 1, 2023

09:36 AM

Fruit and veg crisis over 'in a couple of weeks,' says Iceland boss

Iceland executive chairman Richard Walker said he expects fruit and vegetable supplies to be "back to normal in a couple of weeks" as he asked customers to "bear with us, we're trying our best" amid shortages.

Mr Walker told Kay Burley on Sky News:

If customers could bear with us, we're trying our best but you can't obviously stockpile fresh fruit and veg. Ultimately this is about the weather in Morocco and Spain, which are the areas where a lot of these tomatoes, cucumbers, lettuces, peppers come from. Obviously at Iceland we're famous for frozen, and frozen sales of vegetables are up 25pc. But unfortunately you can't freeze lettuce or tomatoes or cucumber. So it only solves part of the problem. You can see from the pictures there are empty shelves but it will be back to normal in a couple of weeks, I'm sure.

08:59 AM

Revolut makes first annual profit, delayed accounts show

Finance app Revolut made its first annual profit after nearly tripling its revenue, according to much delayed accounts.

The London-based business, which has faced a string of controversies, said it made a pre-tax profit of £39.8m in 2021 compared to a loss of £220.7m a year earlier, with revenue jumping to £636m.

The firm said its biggest source of revenue was foreign exchange and wealth, overtaking payment cards. Gross margins increased to 70pc from 33pc.

However, Revolut continued to grow at a slower pace in 2022, with revenue rising to about £850m, a slowdown in growth to 30pc, according to a statement.

The 2021 accounts were delayed for months and marked overdue since December amid a Financial Reporting Council review of audit quality.

Nikolay Storonsky, Revolut's 38-year-old chief executive, said: "We have achieved our first full year of profit and shown that we can accelerate customer growth, at scale, and grow revenue across all of our product lines."

Revolut, which was valued at more than £27bn in a funding round in 2021, is one of Europe's largest startups with backers including SoftBank's Vision Fund 2 and Tiger Global Management.

However, its boss Mr Storonsky has renounced his Russian citizenship, as he continues his long pursuit of a UK banking licence, while his father was sanctioned by Ukraine for his role with Gazprom.

Revolut chief executive Nikolay Storonsky - Kimberly White/Getty Images for TechCrunch

08:39 AM

Markets rise as Chinese manufacturing accelerates

The FTSE 100 opened higher after data showed manufacturing activity in China expanded at the fastest pace in over a decade.

Energy stocks and miners led the way on the blue chip index as commodity prices surged amid hopes of rising demand from the top metals consumer.

The FTSE 100 was up 0.5pc to 7,915.12 while the more domestically-focussed FTSE 250 midcap index was up 0.1pc.

Industrial metal miners surged 4.4pc, with Rio Tinto and Glencore rising 4.4pc and 3.7pc, respectively.

Metal prices rose as China's manufacturing activity expanded, smashing market expectations after production zoomed following the lifting of Covid restrictions last year.

Energy majors Shell and BP also gained ground, rising close to 1pc each on higher oil prices.

On the earnings front, Reckitt Benckiser edged up 0.1pc after the Dettol and Lysol cleaning products maker beat full-year like-for-like net revenue expectations.

Shares of Persimmon fell 8.2oc to the bottom of the FTSE 100 after the homebuilder warned of lower profit for 2023 and cut its annual dividend by 75pc.

China's manufacturing sector returned to growth in February with the Caixin China General Manufacturing #PMI at 51.6 (Jan: 49.2). Suppliers' delivery times improved at the quickest rate for eight years. @caixin Read more: https://t.co/XYAvRw8xSI pic.twitter.com/e3UKxgYJ5R — S&P Global PMI™ (@SPGlobalPMI) March 1, 2023

08:21 AM

Reckitt Benckiser boosts revenues after rival's product recall

Dettol and Lysol maker Reckitt Benckiser delivered a huge surge in sales after capitalising on a product recall from one of its largest rivals.

Abbott Laboratories early last year recalled dozens of infant nutrition products in the United States after customers complained of infants contracting bacterial infections.

Slough-based Reckitt ramped up production to fill the supply gap left by Abbott, helping drive full-year like-for-like net sales growth of about 23pc in its nutrition business.

The impact from the shortage added about 17.5pc to the division's growth.

Overall, prices for Reckitt's products, which include Nurofen tablets, cold remedy Lemsip and Durex condoms, rose 9.8pc, helping the company make up for a 2.2pc decline in sales volumes driven by its business in North America.

The company said full-year like-for-like net revenue increased by 7.6pc to £13.7bn, ahead of market expectations and within Reckitt's own 2022 like-for-like net revenue growth target of 6pc to 8pc.

Full-year adjusted earnings rose 16.8pc to £3.4bn.

Products produced by Reckitt Benckiser - REUTERS/Stephen Hird

08:09 AM

Persimmon to nearly halve new homes built this year

Housebuilder Persimmon has said it expects to build and sell a lot fewer homes this year than it has in the past as the company's boss warned of an "uncertain" market.

The business said that it would complete between 8,000 and 9,000 homes this year, a sharp drop from the nearly 15,000 it built last year.

Shares have fallen 8.6pc after markets opened as the company said that the rate at which it was selling homes had slowed dramatically in the last three months of 2022, but had recovered somewhat since the new year began. Chief executive Dean Finch said:

The market remains uncertain. Our marketing campaign has helped improve the group's sales rates in the new year from the lows at the end of 2022, but they still remain lower year on year. We have carefully managed our pricing, recognising the improved value and energy efficiency of our product in these difficult times and sales prices have proved resilient. The sales rates seen over the last five months mean completions will be down markedly this year and as a consequence, so will margin and profits.

Persimmon - REUTERS/Lee Smith

08:04 AM

Markets rise after strong Chinese manufacturing data

Markets in London have opened higher after key measures of Chinese manufacturing showed a strong recovery after zero-Covid restrictions were lifted late last year.

The FTSE 100 has risen 0.3pc to 7,897.60 while the domestically-focused FTSE 250 is up 0.1pc to 19,914.23.

07:55 AM

Just Eat increases revenues despite end of pandemic boom

Just Eat boosted revenues last year as spending on orders increased, even as volumes fell.

The Amsterdam-based company had been focusing on cutting costs as it looks for ways to win new customers.

Growth has slowed down for food delivery companies since the pandemic as shops and restaurants reopened.

However, revenue increased about 4pc to €5.6bn (£4.9bn) in 2022 while earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation for the full-year was €19m (£16.7m) compared to a loss of €350m (£308m) the previous year.

Chief executive Jitse Groen said: "Our ambition to create a highly profitable food delivery business is firmly on track."

Just Eat - BEN STANSALL/AFP via Getty Images

07:49 AM

Aston Martin expects to boost car deliveries this year

Aston Martin Lagonda expects to improve profitability and raise deliveries this year after lingering supply-chain issues held back vehicle shipments last year.

The British carmaker said today it will deliver 7,000 cars this year after shipping 6,412 vehicles in 2022, roughly in line with its already lowered forecast.

It saw a marked improvement over the final quarter of 2022, when it swung to a pre-tax profit of £16.3m from losses of £25.2m a year earlier. The company said:

We expect significant year-on-year growth and positive free cash flow in the second half of the year The second half of 2023 is expected to see delivery of a number of new products across the Core and Specials ranges, all with improved profitability.

Aston Martin is struggling to lower debt and has been held back by auto-parts shortages that have curbed the industry's output.

Carmakers including Mercedes-Benz, Renault and Stellantis reported healthy profits in the past weeks on high prices and pent-up demand.

Aston Martin - Paul Grover for the Telegraph

07:38 AM

'2023 will be a tough year,' warns agent

John O'Malley, director of Scotland-based estate agents, O'Malley said the first annual fall in house prices since 2012 was not a surprise "when you look at the broader economic backdrop". He said:

Buyers are wary and many sellers are struggling to come to terms with the fact that their properties are no longer worth what they were six months ago. 2023 will be a tough year for many households and the property market will not be protected from the ongoing cost of living crisis and higher mortgage rates. Buyer demand has dropped for 10 consecutive months and may continue to fall as people start to consider alternative, more affordable accommodation. It is not unusual to see a drop in both supply and demand in February as buyers and sellers alike batten down the hatches and wait for the Spring. However, this February, the demand for property was almost half that of last year, while the supply of property was also weaker than usual.

07:22 AM

JLR owner demanding £500m to build UK gigafactory

Jaguar Land Rover owner Tata Motors has been accused of demanding more than £500m in government aid in exchange for building an electric battery gigafactory in the UK rather than Spain.

The Indian group is close to making a decision on whether it will push forward the project in either the south west of England or Spain and has given ministers "weeks" to pledge financial support, sources told the Financial Times.

The company reportedly wants grants, support packages and assistance with energy costs and research funding worth £500m.

The move comes at what has been called a "pivotal" moment for the Government's green industry ambitions.

Australian battery start-up Recharge Industries completed its purchase of the collapsed Britishvolt on Monday, which had put forward plans to build a gigafactory in Blyth, Northumberland.

However, it has yet to buy the site where the company had planned to build the plant and has announced plans to pivot the business to making cells for energy storage, raising fresh doubts over whether Britain's car industry will be able to support itself with parts in the transition to electric.

The site in Blyth, Northumberland, where Britishvolt had planned to build a gigafactory - Owen Humphreys/PA Wire

07:16 AM

'Hard for property market to regain much momentum,' warns Nationwide

Robert Gardner, Nationwide's chief economist, added:

It will be hard for the market to regain much momentum in the near term since economic headwinds look set to remain relatively strong, with the labour market widely expected to weaken as the economy shrinks in the quarters ahead, while mortgage rates remain well above the lows prevailing in 2021. Indeed, despite the modest fall in house prices, for a prospective first-time buyer earning the average income looking to buy the typical home, mortgage payments remain well above the long run average as a share of take-home pay. In addition, deposit requirements remain prohibitively high for many and saving for a deposit remains a struggle given the rising cost of living, especially for those in the private rented sector, where rents have been rising strongly. However, conditions should gradually improve if inflation moderates in the coming months as expected, easing pressure on household budgets. Solid gains in nominal incomes together with weak or declining house prices will also support housing affordability, especially if mortgage rates edge lower in the coming months.

07:14 AM

House prices suffer worst slump in 11 years

House prices fell for a sixth month in a row in February and declined on an annual basis for the first time since the pandemic as the property market slump continued.

On an annual basis, house prices fell 1.1pc last month - the first fall since the June 2020 - after growing by 1.1pc in January, according to the lender Nationwide.

Between January and February, house prices dropped by 0.5pc to £257,406, equal to a fall of £891.

The annual decline represents the weakest point for the market since November 2012.

It is the first decline since June 2022 and leaves prices 3.7pc lower than their August peak last year.

It comes after lender Halifax said house prices were flat in January, halting their biggest decline since the global financial crisis in 2008.

The property market has come under pressure after a surge in mortgage rates following the mini-Budget last September and the Bank of England raising interest rates for ten consecutive months to bring down inflation.

The lender's chief economist Robert Gardner said:

The recent run of weak house price data began with the financial market turbulence in response to the mini-Budget at the end of September last year. While financial market conditions normalised some time ago, housing market activity has remained subdued. This likely reflects the lingering impact on confidence as well as the cumulative impact of the financial pressures that have been weighing on households for some time. Indeed, inflation has continued to outpace wage growth and mortgage rates remain significantly higher than the lows recorded in 2021. Even though consumer sentiment has improved in recent months, it is still languishing at levels prevailing during the depths of the financial crisis.

07:04 AM

Good morning

House prices have fallen again as confidence in the property market continues to wane.

The average home was worth £257,406 in February, a fall of 0.5pc on the previous month

What happened overnight

Asian stocks have bounced off a two-month low and headed for their best day in seven weeks.

China's manufacturing activity expanded at the fastest pace in over a decade, new data show, injecting a jolt of optimism in hitherto gloomy markets.

China's official manufacturing purchasing managers' index (PMI) stood at 52.6 last month against 50.1 in January and was well ahead of an analyst forecast for 50.5, giving investors hope that China's recovery can offset a global slowdown.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan jumped 1.5pc to leave behind a two-month low made in early trading hours, before the data release.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng surged 3.2pc, with developers and consumer-tech stocks leading and only two stocks falling. Chinese stocks also received a boost, with China's blue-chip CSI 300 Index jumping more than 1pc.

Japan's shares recovered from earlier losses and ended higher, with the benchmark Nikkei 225 index climbing 0.3pc to close at 27,516.53, while the broader Topix index rose 0.2pc to 1,997.81.

Wall Street stocks finished lower after choppy trading, after new survey data showed that consumer confidence declined in February over concerns about about future employment and business conditions.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average finished down 0.7pc at 32,656.70. The broad-based S&P 500 dipped 0.3pc to 3,970.15, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index shed 0.1pc to 11,455.54.

The 10-year Treasury yield rose 1.6 basis points to 3.938pc, meaning returns on the benchmark bond increased over 50 basis points in February.