Housing market trends fuel single-family home rental growth

This is a home for sale in Mount Lebanon, Pa., on Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021. Homebuilders and other real estate companies are increasingly betting that would-be homebuyers frustrated with a shortage of homes for sale and runaway prices will settle for renting their slice of the American Dream. While individual homeowners and mom-and-pop investors still account for the vast majority of single-family rental homes, homebuilders have stepped up construction this year of new houses being built for rent.(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
ALEX VEIGA
·4 min read

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Homebuilders and other real estate companies are increasingly betting that would-be homebuyers frustrated with a shortage of homes for sale and runaway prices will settle for renting their slice of the American Dream.

While individual homeowners and mom-and-pop investors still account for the vast majority of single-family rental homes, homebuilders have stepped up construction this year of new houses being built for rent.

In the third quarter, builders broke ground on 16,000 single-family homes slated to become rentals. That’s the highest quarterly total of housing starts for built-to-rent homes going back to at least 1990, according to an analysis of U.S. Census data by the National Association of Home Builders.

The trade association’s analysis includes only homes that builders are going to hang onto and rent out. That excludes homes being built to be sold to real estate investment trusts or investors planning on renting the properties.

While those rental homes accounted for only 5.4% of all single-family housing starts in the third quarter, builders are doubling down on the build-for-rent model, with some already aiming to build more homes for rent for investors or corporate landlords eager to capitalize should potential homeowners continue to struggle to find affordable properties.

“Traditional builders are finding it very hard to do entry level housing,” said Ali Wolf, chief economist at Zonda Economics, a real estate industry tracker. “The build-to-rent space kind of serves its purpose as being entry level housing in a market where new homes at a reasonable price point are few and far between.”

Rising home prices and fierce competition for relatively few affordable homes for sale are stretching the limits of affordability for many would-be buyers. The median price of a previously occupied U.S. home jumped to $353,900 in October, a 13.1% increase from a year earlier, according to the National Association of Realtors. Homes sell within days of being put up for sale.

These trends have been good news for landlords, however. Rents for U.S. single-family homes jumped 10.2% in September from a year earlier, according to real estate information company CoreLogic. The firm excludes apartments from its single-family home rental data, though it includes condominium and townhome rentals.

CoreLogic expects rents to continue climbing through at least the end of this year, citing strong demand, low supply of homes for rent and a strengthening job market.

Recent quarterly earnings from the nation’s two largest publicly traded owners of single-family houses for rent underscore the favorable outlook.

Invitation Homes and American Homes 4 Rent both reported strong third-quarter results, boosted by rising rents and occupancy rates near all-time highs.

BTIG analyst James Sullivan reiterated his “Buy” rating for both real estate investment trusts, or REITs, noting that housing market trends, including the supply chain challenges and rising labor and material costs that are slowing the pace of construction for homebuilders, remain “very favorable” for single-family rentals.

Construction of new U.S. homes was running at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1.52 million units as of October, according to the Commerce Department. That’s an increase of 0.4% from the rate a year earlier. But single-family home starts fell 3.9% from September to October and were down more than 10% from last year.

The number of housing starts for built-for-rent houses remains small relative to newly started homes slated for sale. All told, builders broke ground on 47,000 homes for rent over the last four quarters, a year-over-year increase of 17.5%, according to the NAHB. In the same period, builders broke ground on 1.14 million single-family homes.

Some of the nation's largest homebuilders are looking to take advantage of the demand for build-for-rent homes.

Some sell houses to investors or companies looking to take over communities already packed with tenants. In July, PulteGroup announced a deal to build and sell roughly 7,500 homes over the next five years to Invitation Homes.

D.R. Horton has been building apartment complexes and also single-family rental home communities. This month, it estimated that its rental operations will generate more than $700 million in revenue from rental property sales during its current fiscal year. Horton also said it expects to increase its investment in its rental business by more than $1 billion in the same period.

This spring, Lennar formed a venture with several institutional investors that aims to spend more than $4 billion to buy new single-family homes and townhomes from the homebuilder and, potentially, other builders, and then rent them.

“It’s really evolved over time, but the star of the real estate show today is the build-to-rent space,” Wolf said.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Inflation Is Raging Everywhere, But It’s Worst in Latin America

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Most Read from BloombergAsia’s Richest Man Looks to Walton Family Playbook on SuccessionThe 24-Year-Old Aiming to Dethrone Victoria’s SecretNew York City Is Building a Wall of Oysters to Fend Off FloodsThe Women Behind Historic House DesignsFrom Bathhouses to Fisheries, Hidden Inflation Is Creeping Across JapanInflation shocks are spreading pain around the world, but nowhere is it as ba

  • State filings detail construction work at Tesla's $1.1B factory east of Austin

    New state filings provide some additional info about the scope and progress of construction at the electric vehicle plant Tesla is building in Travis County. CEO Elon Musk has long said production will begin by the end of '21 — and these documents suggest that timeline is still intact.

  • Will 2022 Be a Seller's Market?

    The housing market has been a tough one to navigate in 2021 -- at least from a buyer's perspective. Record-low inventory has amped up the competition, making bidding wars a given in some hot markets. Here's what individual homebuyers and real estate investors alike need to know.

  • Zillow cancels hundreds more home contracts across the country

    More homeowners across the country are getting breakup calls from Zillow Offers, offering thousands of dollars to break off homeowners' contracts to sell their homes to Zillow. Could litigation be brewing as a result? Experts share their thoughts.

  • South Dakota Supreme Court strikes down recreational marijuana amendment

    Amendment A passed comfortably but courts ruled it violated South Dakota Constitution, meaning marijuana will not be legal to use recreationally.

  • Why Was LA In The 70s And 80s Such A Hotbed Of Serial Killers?

    During the 1970s and 1980s, Los Angeles was a city gripped with fear as more than 20 serial killers were operating simultaneously within a five-mile radius. Killers like “The Hillside Strangler” and “The Freeway Killer” became household names as their crimes struck panic among Angelinos. As body after body turned up around the city, Los Angeles became known as the "serial killer capital of America," and the LAPD’s Robbery-Homicide Division embarked on a quest to find and stop these cold-blooded

  • UN nuclear chief leaves Iran empty-handed ahead of Vienna talks

    A visit to Tehran by the head of the UN’s nuclear watchdog ahead of renewed nuclear talks in Vienna ended without any agreement on resuming inspections in key nuclear sites in Iran.Driving the news: At a press conference in Vienna on Wednesday, International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) director general Raphael Grossi said the talks had “proved inconclusive” and warned, “We are getting closer to the point where I can’t promise that we have continuity of knowledge about Iran’s nuclear program.”Get

  • Trumpist Election Deniers Descend Into High School Drama

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/Photos GettyIn the aftermath of the contested 2020 vote, Trump’s biggest election-fraud cheerleaders—Lin Wood, Sidney Powell, and Michael Flynn—were a tight crew. But the MAGA clique’s now in trouble, as they turn on each other with wild accusations and petty infighting.The drama started after the Kyle Rittenhouse verdict, when the teen accused Wood of “botching the case or trying not to get him out of jail,” Fever Dreams co-host Will Sommer explains. “And t

  • Water shortage emergency declared in San Francisco

    The San Francisco Public Utilities Commission members along with Mayor London Breed (D) on Tuesday declared a water shortage emergency. In a vote on Tuesday, the commission adopted a system-wide water reduction use of 10 percent, an announcement from the mayor's office said. To accomplish their goal, the group plans to ask city residents to cut water usage by 5 percent in addition to asking agencies in other California counties that purchase...

  • US invitation of Taiwan to democracy summit angers China

    The Biden administration has invited Taiwan to its Summit for Democracy next month, the State Department announced, prompting sharp criticism from China, which considers the self-ruled island as its territory. The summit makes good on a pledge President Joe Biden made during his campaign, and it reflects his emphasis on returning the U.S. to a global leadership position among world democracies. The invitation list features 110 countries, including Taiwan, but does not include China or Russia.

  • Tesla is giving away free charging so Superchargers don't get slammed during the Thanksgiving travel rush

    Tesla wants to avoid long, frustrating lines at its Superchargers by letting owners charge up for free overnight and in the early morning.

  • NAR Has New Data: Is This the Beginning of the End of the Pandemic Housing Boom?

    NAR just released some new data showing a potential slow-down in home sales and the hope for falling prices. What's really going on with the real estate market?

  • 40-year mortgage deals pose questions for homeowners

    The launch of long-term fixed-rate deals may test borrowers' appetite for certainty over cost.

  • Being a nurse during the pandemic

    Nurses say working during the pandemic has been rough.

  • DeSantis looking at a way to lower gas prices in Florida

    DeSantis looking at a way to lower gas prices in Florida

  • With hospitals full, Central California pleading to send COVID-19 patients to L.A.

    Officials are urging California to make it easier to transfer hospital patients to places like L.A. County.

  • Ford Model A Gets Its First Wash In 91 Years

    The abandoned classic looks fantastic…

  • Pandemic Pricing

    Pandemic price hikes

  • Israeli court rejects Gaza man's appeal in deadly strike

    Israel's Supreme Court on Wednesday rejected an appeal from a Palestinian man who was seeking an apology and compensation from Israel over a 2009 tank strike that killed three of his daughters and a niece in the Gaza Strip. The ruling appeared to be the final blow to a 13-year quest by Izzeldin Abuelaish to seek justice for what he says was a terrible mistake by the Israeli military. The case has received widespread attention both in Israel and internationally, in large part thanks to the Harvard-educated doctor's campaign to honor his family through peace and coexistence since the tragedy.

  • Vaccines alone are not enough to control COVID spread, WHO warns

    WHO is concerned about a “false sense of security” in some countries due to the jabs.