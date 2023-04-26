Housing official pocketed $9,400 in extortion case. Here's what his actions will cost him.

A federal judge has sentenced the former chairman of the Riviera Beach Housing Authority to 15 months in federal prison following his guilty plea in December to a charge of extortion, the U.S. Attorney's Office announced Friday.

Delvin Thomas, 44, also must pay $9,400, the amount prosecutors said he obtained by pressuring a real-estate broker to pay him a commission on land purchased by the housing authority for low-income housing. Thomas entered his plea Dec. 16 and faced up to 20 years in prison.

The housing authority in April 2019 was looking to purchase a parcel of land in Riviera Beach to use for a low-income rental property. Thomas, who was chairman of the agency at the time, introduced a real-estate broker to the person responsible for purchasing the property.

Fatal stabbing: Man facing murder charge after co-worker's bleeding body found in van near Wellington

West Palm homicide: She told him she didn't want that gun in their home. Then it fired, and she was dead.

Was it self-defense? Argument over friend's debt led to West Palm fatal shooting, police say

After the agency hired the broker, Thomas demanded half of the 3 percent commission the broker was set to receive from the $631,000 sale, according to court documents. At closing, the broker was paid $18,930 with Thomas collecting half. To hide the payments, Thomas contacted a third party who used a business account to deposit two checks from the payout, prosecutors said.

The third party then issued checks to a company owned by Thomas, falsely stating in the memo sections that the payments were for consulting services.

Thomas was a member of the housing authority from 2010 to 2020.

Julius Whigham II is a criminal justice and public safety reporter for The Palm Beach Post. You can reach him at jwhigham@pbpost.com and follow him on Twitter at @JuliusWhigham. Help support our work: Subscribe today.

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Post: Former Riviera Beach housing official sentenced in federal extortion case