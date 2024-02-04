Housing Policy Council executive Mike Gill dies days after being shot during carjacking spree in DC, Prince George’s County

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Kristina Gill, the wife of Housing Policy Council executive Mike Gill confirmed the news of his passing to DC News Now on Saturday.

She shared a statement saying:

It is with profound sadness that I wish to inform the community of the passing of my husband, Mike Gill. His sudden departure has left a void in our lives that can never be filled. In this time of grief, we are grateful for the outpouring of love and support from family, friends, and the community, and extend our heartfelt gratitude to everyone who has reached out to offer condolences and assistance. Thank you for respecting our privacy as we mourn the loss of an incredible man.

Mike was not only a devoted husband and father but also a cherished son, brother, and friend. Over the course of his remarkable life, Mike brought people together and made them feel included, supported, and loved. His heart was evident in everything he did, as demonstrated by his mentorship and deep friendships with those who worked with him professionally. Above all, Mike spoke with pride and love about his family, especially our children, Sean, Brian, and Annika. For those who wish to honor Mike’s memory, we ask that you cherish the moments shared and keep him in your thoughts and prayers.

Knowing Mike even casually meant becoming extended family, as he relished opening our home to friends and colleagues to bring people together. Friends of Mike’s knew they could always count on him to help solve a problem. He was in his element pouring a friend a drink and sharing a good story to give a laugh.

“His dedication to bettering the lives of others was also evident in Mike’s community leadership. He was a pillar of strength and compassion within the Holy Trinity Parish, where he served on the Parish Council, embodying the values of faith and service. As a coach for his daughter’s soccer team, he instilled in young athletes the virtues of teamwork, discipline, and sportsmanship. He served three terms on the DC Board of Elections, where his integrity, diligence, and unwavering sense of fairness ensured that the democratic process thrived.

A St. Louis native, Mike came to Washington in 1993 and began his career after graduating from the University of Dayton. His blend of humility, humor, and Midwest charm became his signature leadership style, and he quickly found career success. Mike’s career included serving as an aide on Capitol Hill, at the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission, at top law firms, and at the Housing Policy Council. In each of these roles, Mike leveraged his trademark warmth and humor to solve complicated policy problems and promote collegiality among his coworkers. He will be dearly missed.”

Mike Gill was in critical condition after being shot during a failed carjacking attempt that happened around 5:54 p.m. on Jan. 29 in the 900 block of K St. NW.

Victim hospitalized after carjacking spree in DC, Prince George’s County identified

Former Chairman of the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission, J. Christopher Giancarlo, for whom Mike served as Chief of Staff from 2017 to 2019 said in a statement:

It is with profound sorrow that I mourn the passing of friend, colleague and counselor, Mike Gill.

Mike Gill served as Chief of Staff from January 2017 to July 2019 during my term as Chairman of the U.S Commodity Futures Trading Commission. He was responsible for policy development and coordination on major rule proposals including swap execution reform, cross-border CCP and swap dealer registrations, margin and capital requirements, LIBOR transition, and Brexit-related relief.

As Chief of Staff and as CFTC Chief Operating Officer, Mike Gill oversaw not just the Chairman’s office, but all agency functions upon which the entire Commission relies. Mike Gill was instrumental in a number of ground-breaking initiatives, including the formulation and launch of Project KISS, a bipartisan review of existing regulations to minimize burdens and costs; LabCFTC, an agency wide resource to advance understanding of digital assets and network financial technology; and the Market Intelligence Branch to identify and analyze emerging market dynamics, developments, and trends. Mike was directly involved in the CFTC’s development of its process of “heightened scrutiny” of cryptocurrency leading to the 2017 launch of the first regulated cryptocurrency market in the United States: Bitcoin Futures.

With his easy smile and kind manner, Mike Gill was especially skilled in the human side of agency management and operations. During his time at the CFTC, Mike Gill oversaw the creation of a staff-led pay and benefits panel to address decades of out-of-date agency compensation and promotion practices. Mike Gill played a critical role in achieving the first ever collective bargaining agreement with the CFTC’s labor union and its first “clean” audit opinion in many years. As Chief of Staff, Mike Gill was the embodiment of an “honest broker,” confided in often, liked by many, and trusted by everyone.

Mike Gill’s able work and reputation for candor, charm and decency extended beyond the CFTC’s confines. He represented the agency at the U.S. Treasury Department’s Financial Stability Oversight Council and at board meetings of the International Organization of Securities Commissions. He was respected and consulted by overseas market regulators from London to Singapore. His work has been praised by current and former regulatory leaders here and abroad and his passing mourned by Governor of the Bank of England and other global leaders.

In addition to being a highly effective administrator, Mike Gill was a stalwart and loving husband, a devoted and patient father and a loyal and true friend. Mike Gill took seriously the duty of free citizenry serving the DC Board of Elections, his church parish council and the needy, including in the District’s soup kitchens. As vigorously, Mike Gill entertained friends and family with abundant hospitality and graciousness in all seasons and all stages of life.

Mike Gill was one of the most wonderful, honest, earnest and open hearted persons on this earth. His life reflects everything that is good and right and true. Words cannot express the tragedy of the loss of this fine man, colleague and cherished friend. He will be sorely missed and long remembered.

The president and CEO of the American Investment Council, Drew Maloney, who was a close personal friend of Mike’s for 15 years also shared a statement saying:

I am deeply saddened by the death of my dear friend, Mike Gill. I have had the privilege of knowing Mike for over 15 years, a friendship that began when our daughters, Madeline and Annika, were just starting kindergarten. Over the years, our families grew close, sharing not only special occasions but also the joys and challenges of life.

Mike was not just a close friend; he was an extended member of our family. Our daughters’ friendship blossomed into a beautiful bond, and it was a testament to Mike’s warmth and kindness that he welcomed us into his life with open arms. Through countless holidays, celebrations, and shared moments, our families became intertwined and I am so grateful for our enduring friendship.

Beyond our personal connections, Mike’s impact was felt far and wide across our city. His dedication to his work and community was an inspiration to all who had the privilege of knowing him. Mike’s commitment to excellence, whether it was in his professional endeavors or in the loving guidance he provided to his children, Sean, Brian, and Annika, was truly remarkable.

Mike’s life represented everything right about how we should live our lives – and his senseless death represents what is wrong in our communities. As we remember Mike, let us honor his memory by continuing to support one another, just as he always did.

We should take this moment to challenge government officials to do more to provide the basic safety and security that all families in Washington DC deserve. Our thoughts and prayers are with Kristina, Sean, Brian, Annika, and all those who loved him during this difficult time.

Mike Gill’s passing is a profound loss, and he will be deeply missed. His legacy of love, friendship, and dedication will continue to shine brightly in our lives and the lives of those he touched.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to DC News Now | Washington, DC.