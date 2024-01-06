Housing project for homeless veterans underway in southeast Charlotte
Plans are underway to turn an apartment complex in southeast Charlotte into housing for homeless veterans.
That’s according to our partners at the Charlotte Business Journal.
A New York-based nonprofit housing fund brought the Park at Ferentino complex nearly $31 million.
It is on Woodscape Drive and Monroe Road.
The nonprofit Community Solutions says it will give veterans an affordable place to live.
The organization also has a presence in Winston-Salem and Guilford County.
