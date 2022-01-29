🌱 Housing Shortage + Store To Reopen + School Clinic Shutdown

Good morning, Lakewood! Here's what you need to know to get this Saturday started off right.

First, today's weather:

Plenty of sunshine. High: 50 Low: 25.

Here are the top five stories in Lakewood today:

Denver needs 50,000 affordable homes a year to keep up with existing demand. The city's largest affordable housing developer, Denver Housing Authority, can't keep up with the need – DHA is only able to build around 300. (Denverite) Families struggling with life in hotel room after Marshall Fire. Hundreds of families are still reeling from the impact of the Marshall Fire, including a single mother of three. Her and her family have been forced to live in a hotel since her house was destroyed by the fire a month ago. (FOX31) Suspicious package found in Edgewater. Police responded to a call of a suspicious package on Friday morning near 17th Ave. and Sheridan. Employees at Chase Bank reported the suspicious package after seeing what appeared to be a a gas can with wires coming out of it outside of the bank. The bomb squad eventually determined that the item was not of any danger. (9News) Littleton Public Schools shuts down vaccine clinics after videos surface. The videos sparked backlash from parents, faculty and staff. The school district believes the clinic's staff did not follow proper protocol in obtaining a parent or guardian’s permission. (CO Sun) King Soopers sets new date to open Boulder store: The reopening of the Table Mesa King Soopers was initially scheduled for January, but was delayed amid a strike organized by King Soopers union workers in the Denver area. The newly redesigned Boulder store will re-open on Feb. 8. (CO Sun)

Today in Lakewood:

From my notebook:

Two Arrested in Trails End Motel Homicide: Two men are in police custody after a man was shot to death at a Colfax motel earlier this week. (Facebook)

Colorado Missing Persons Day is being honored with a series of events at the state Capitol building (200 E. Colfax Ave.) beginning at 9:00 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 4, 2022. (Facebook)

Imagine Tomorrow! Arts, parks and recreation for all: The City of Lakewood Department of Community Resources is embarking on a year-long planning effort to create a bold vision for the future of Lakewood's arts, parks and recreation system! (Lakewood)

