What Housing Slowdown? Meritage Homes Builds Its Way to a Big Year

If your only source of information was a stock price chart, it would be easy to assume that 2018 was a bad year for homebuilder Meritage Homes (NYSE: MTH), with its stock price finishing the year down 28% and spending most of the year headed south.

In a sad stock market irony, this is about as far from the truth as it gets: 2018 was a banner year for Meritage in just about every aspect. It sold 11% more homes than the year before (and at higher margins), grew earnings per share by 64%, substantially increased cash flow, improved its balance sheet, and repurchased several million shares of its stock.

All while shifting its business strategy to the segment of the housing market where most of the demand will be in the coming decade.

Let's take a closer look at Meritage's fourth quarter and full-year results, announced on Jan. 30.

The move to entry level is paying off

To sum up 2018 and the fourth quarter for Meritage Homes, the shift to build more starter homes is really paying off.

Home-closing revenue increased 8% in the quarter and 9% for the year, while the company closed on 11% more units in both the quarter and the year than the year-before periods.

Here's where it gets really interesting: Despite commanding lower prices -- Meritage reported a 3% decline in the average price of a home it closed on in the quarter and a 1% drop for the year -- those homes were more profitable. Home-closing gross margin was 19% in the fourth quarter, up from 18.2% the year before and the highest mark since 2015. For the year, gross margin was 18.2%, up from 17.6% in 2017.

The combination of more units and higher margins resulted in a nice bump in profitability. For the full year, gross profit on homes increased 12% -- significantly better than the 9% revenue growth -- while pre-tax earnings increased 14%.

A note on the big surge in earnings

On the bottom line, GAAP net income surged 112% in the quarter and 59% for the year, but it's worth noting that this was partly due to some changes that won't recur. When the federal government enacted the tax bill in late 2017 that dropped corporate tax rates, a lot of companies were forced to take a paper loss on the revaluation of deferred tax assets. In Meritage's case, this resulted in a $19.7 million charge against its earnings in the year-ago quarter.

A couple of things to remember: First, because this was a one-off adjustment, and the long-term benefit of a lower tax rate will more than offset it, Meritage's pre-tax profits offer a little better picture of its earnings growth over the year and the quarter.

Second, there's no doubt the lower tax rate will continue to benefit the company; Meritage's provision for income tax fell by 46%, more than $48 million for the full year. For context, that's enough money to cover more than an entire quarter of the company's general & administrative expenses.

Looking ahead: Keep expectations in check

To be fair, there is indeed some concern with the housing market. Meritage's home orders declined by 15% in the fourth quarter, and the backlog ended 2018 with 15% fewer homes on order. This was partly due to a very strong surge in orders at the end of 2017 after hurricanes affected demand for housing in Florida and Houston. But there was also the very real impact of some customers canceling orders in some markets this year due to caution about interest rates and economic conditions.