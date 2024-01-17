Housing in New York is increasingly unaffordable. Hochul, Legislature must act now

Sky high rents. Scant options for first-time home buyers. Record homelessness rates. These problems share a common root: a lack of housing supply. New Yorkers need more safe and affordable homes to prevent displacement, bolster our economy and help communities thrive.

Albany tried but ultimately failed to reach consensus to address housing and land use reforms last session. With the legislative session starting this week, and as Gov. Kathy Hochul made clear in her 2024 State of the State, housing will again be a top agenda item. It’s imperative that the state take action this year to enable more communities to build the housing we need to reduce costs and segregation and to meet our sustainability goals.

Regional Plan Association estimates that New York must build or unlock more than 800,000 homes by 2032 to meet present and future needs. New York City currently has an undersupply of 271,641 housing units. Long Island and Westchester are short 35,341 and 16,080 units, respectively. These are just the present-day figures, not accounting for future population growth or projected need.

A handful of individual municipalities cannot do it alone. There is no feasible path to meet statewide needs without increasing supply. The good news is that we do not need to start from scratch. Other states have demonstrated potential solutions the state Legislature and governor should champion this year.

New York must promote more transit-oriented development

First, we can push proven methods like promoting transit-oriented development, or TOD. Building housing near existing train stations and commercial corridors capitalizes on the investments we’ve made in our state’s transportation infrastructure, brings economic and social activity to these sites, and aligns with our climate goals to reduce pollution and create healthier communities.

What’s more, TOD is popular among New Yorkers, particularly in the Mid-Hudson Region and on Long Island. The Greater New York City region has already seen a number of projects open for sale or leasing in the last ten years, and they’re providing both housing and an economic jolt to local downtowns. But in most communities, local zoning makes it extremely difficult to build housing in communities that already have the necessary infrastructure, services and connectivity to make them good candidates for TOD.

Drawing inspiration from our regional neighbors, New York could emulate New Jersey’s Transit Village Initiative, which creates financial incentives for municipalities who meet certain transit criteria. Or, like Massachusetts’ Transit-Oriented Development Law, TOD could be allowed as-of-right in the MTA region, with local communities getting to plan exactly how the new development zone would be implemented.

New York must reform SEQR

Second, it’s time we reform SEQR, a priority that Hochul emphasized in her State of the State address. The State Environmental Quality Review Act has good intentions with troubling collateral effects. It’s been repeatedly abused by a minority of individuals in communities to stall projects that they don’t like, with the intention to delay the project indefinitely or kill it altogether. New York should expedite the approval process by setting reasonable deadlines for projects that meet a certain set of criteria, such as a certain level of affordability or projects meeting sustainability targets like TOD.

New York City recently announced Green Fast Track, a streamlined environmental review process for small and mid-size projects. There are already irons in the fire to enact something similar at the state level. Existing bills from Assemblymember Anna Kelles and state Sen. Rachel May scale back the limits of SEQR for certain projects and expedite the process for affordable housing projects. These efforts would maintain the protections the environmental review process is meant to provide while reducing its abuse.

New York must fund infrastructure to support new housing

Third, we need strong incentives with an enforcement mechanism. HCR’s Pro-Housing Community Program is a good start for incentivizing pro-homes efforts and identifying the municipalities who are engaged already. The push by Hochul to require the certification to access certain state discretionary funding will further strengthen the effort. But an incentive program alone won’t be enough to create the housing we need at scale in the places where it’s needed most.

Sufficient state infrastructure funding and technical support must be offered for municipalities ready to get started, coupled with an enforcement mechanism for the communities who maintain or enact exclusionary policies. Two viable options for the legislature to consider this session include another Kelles-May bill to create a zoning board of appeals for low and moderate-income development applications, and Assemblyman Fred Thiele’s bill to require local governments to adopt an affordable housing plan.

New York needs looser accessory dwelling unit regulations

Fourth, loosening regulations to allow more legal basement, attic or garage apartments (called accessory dwelling units, or “ADUs”) has been successful in California, Maine, Vermont, Connecticut, Oregon, Washington, New Hampshire and Utah. These units provide new housing options and other benefits, such as giving homeowners a steady source of income or helping older residents age in place. ADUs have existed in some form throughout many New York communities for decades and have blended seamlessly into suburban life. We need the Legislature to back Hochul’s proposal to give New York City regulatory relief to bring these units up to health and safety standards, and consider how to expand ADUs across the state.

New York also has the opportunity to pass the Faith Based Affordable Housing Act this session, which would allow religious organizations to develop mixed-income and 100% affordable residential properties on their land.

Eliminate parking minimums

Finally, eliminating parking minimums has been proven to encourage the production of more housing, particularly more affordable housing, by reducing construction costs compared to localities where parking requirements remain in place. The state could again follow New York City’s lead and propose legislation that gives municipalities the option to build housing without parking requirements.

These are a few of many possible solutions to consider to confront our state’s severe lack of housing supply. The reality is that this is a multi-year process, but it will take time for new housing to become available to New Yorkers. The longer we go without real progress on housing supply solutions, the worse our crisis will become. Increased homelessness, poor quality housing stock, sky-rocketing rents, college graduates moving back in with their parents – we are living in the consequences of inaction. It’s time to finally give this massive problem the attention it deserves.

Kate Slevin is executive vice president of Regional Plan Association, Laura Harding is president of ERASE Racism and Tim Foley is CEO and executive vice president of the Building and Realty Institute of Westchester and the Mid-Hudson Region.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: New York State housing costs are too high. Albany must act