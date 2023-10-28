Houston 14-year-old threatened to shoot everyone in Masones Bar and Grill

HOUSTON - Harris County constable deputies arrested a juvenile who threatened to shoot everyone inside a local bar and grill in Cypress.

On Saturday, Constable Mark Herman's Office deputies responded to the Masones Bar and Grill at 26281 Northwest Freeway for reports of a weapon disturbance.

Authorities identified a 14-year-old male who had a firearm and threatened to shoot everyone in the business.

The Constable Deputies were able to locate the firearm, which was reported stolen to the Sugarland Police Department.

According to Constable Mark Herman, the juvenile was arrested and booked in the Harris County Juvenile Detention Center. He was charged with Terroristic Threat and Unlawful Carry of Weapon

