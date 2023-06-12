Houston-area authorities respond to second mass shooting in a day

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting Sunday afternoon that left at least one person dead and several others injured.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said deputies responded to an incident on Reuben White and then learned that four to five people had been shot in the 12000 block of Crosby-Lynchburg.

Two of the injured were dropped off at a location on Barret Road, while two others were transported to hospitals in private vehicles, Gonzalez said.

Additional details were not released and the circumstances of the shooting remain unclear at this time.

It was the second mass shooting in the Houston-area on Sunday. Earlier in the morning, six people were shot and injured after someone opened fire in a crowded parking lot outside a Houston club.

Police Chief Troy Finner said officers found six people shot following a disturbance inside the club that spilled out into the parking lot. Finner said one of the six victims is in critical condition and underwent emergency surgery. The victim's prognosis was uncertain. The other five victims are expected to survive.

No suspects have been arrested. Finner says surveillance video taken at the scene would be reviewed as part of the investigation.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.