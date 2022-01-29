Houston-area corporal’s killing: Suspect Oscar Rosales had help from 4, authorities say

Two additional suspects have been arrested in Texas, accused of aiding Oscar Rosales, the prime suspect in last Sunday’s shooting death of a corporal with the Harris County constable’s office, according to police.

The newest arrests bring to five the total number of suspects in the case.

Cpl. Charles Galloway, 47, a Harris County Precinct 5 Constable deputy, was shot dead while conducting a traffic stop in Houston around 12:30 a.m., authorities have said.

Galloway, with the force since 2009, was struck multiple times and died at the scene, FOX 26 of Houston reported.

Investigators earlier this week identified Rosales as the gunman and authorities in Texas charged him with capital murder of a police officer after he was apprehended in Mexico on Wednesday and returned to Texas.

Rosales, 51, made a second court appearance Friday morning and was much quieter than during his first appearance in probable-cause court Wednesday night, FOX 26 reported. He was being held without bond, the report said.

"Right here, all the officers and the security guard … if they want to try kill [sic] me right here, they can do it, whatever, I don’t care," Rosales shouted in a courtroom outburst Wednesday night, according to FOX 26. "Everybody in this room is waiting for the chance to hurt me."

Rosales’ next appearance in court was scheduled for 11:30 a.m. Feb. 23, FOX 26 reported.

Authorities have also arrested four other suspects in connection with the case, according to Houston police.

Two suspects – identified as Reina Marquez, 40, and Henri Marquez, 42 -- were charged earlier this week with tampering with evidence.

Two more suspects – identified as Jose S.G. Cruz, 68, and Jose R.H. Cruz, 43 – were charged Friday with hindering apprehension, according to a Houston police statement.

Reina Marquez and Henri Marquez were identified by authorities as Rosales’ common-law wife and her brother, FOX 26 reported. They were each being held on $100,000 bond, and would be subject to house arrest and GPS monitoring if released, the station reported.

Details about the allegations against Jose S.G. Cruz and Jose R.H. Cruz were not immediately known.

Cpl. Galloway’s funeral is scheduled for 10 a.m. Tuesday, FOX 26 reported.