Houston area water leak impacts grandmother getting special needs grandchild to school

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - A family’s patience is wearing thin as a stubborn water leak enters its third month. The leak is making it hard for them to get their special needs granddaughter to and from school every day.

"It’s not easy. It’s a hassle, every day," said Maria-Celeste, the granddaughter.

The family’s struggle with a relentless water leak has become a three-month nightmare. Since November, Socorro Alvarez and her family have had to trudge through a stream of water flowing right in front of their home.

"Early December is when it really started getting bad, and we had to put boards down just so I could go off to school," said Maria-Celeste.

The water leak has made it even harder for the grandmother to help her granddaughter with cerebral palsy get across the steam and to school.

"I have my granddaughter that’s handicapped," said Socorro Alvarez, the grandmother. "The chair for my granddaughter is heavy, and I don’t walk right. And I’m not strong."

The dedicated grandmother has to walk across a plank every day to get her granddaughter home from the bus.

"It’s very difficult. My grandma, she’s 74. It’s not easy to always push her when I’m not here after school, and she’s had to get help from strangers because she just can’t push her over the hard water. How much water it is, it’s so harsh on her."

The family says they’ve reached out to Houston Public Works multiple times, but nothing ever gets done to fix the leak.

"They come and inspect and then leave the paper at my gate, and they say they call first, and then they call to 311," said Alvarez.