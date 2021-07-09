Houston Astros fan, 17, shot in head while riding home from game, has died, father says

A 17-year-old Houston Astros fan who was shot in the head in an apparent road-rage incident while traveling home with his father after Tuesday’s game has died, according to his father.

Paul Castro, father of David Xavier Castro, announced his son’s death in a Facebook post.

"One of the gentlest souls to walk the earth was taken from us today," Paul Castro wrote, adding later, "David will be missed by a world that barely got to know him. May God welcome him and grant his soul peace."

The post included several photos of David.

Meanwhile, Houston police were still conducting a manhunt for a suspect in the case. Police believe the shot that killed David Castro was fired from a white Buick four-door sedan with a sunroof, driven by a Black male suspect, FOX 26 of Houston reported. It was unclear if the driver was the suspected gunman.

The incident began on Chartres Street, with the shooting occurring near McCarty Street and Interstate 10 around 11 p.m. Tuesday, following that evening’s game between the Astros and the Oakland Athletics, police told FOX 26.

The shooting site is about 8 miles east of Minute Maid Park, where the ballgame was played.

Prior to the shooting, Paul Castro – who was driving a pickup truck that had his son and one other passenger inside, had exchanged hand gestures with the Buick driver, police told the station.

The suspect then allegedly followed the pickup truck for nearly five miles until ultimately firing several shots, police said. One of the shots struck the 17-year-old in the head, according to police.

Neither the father nor the other passenger were injured, Houston’s KTRK-TV reported.

David Castro was placed on life support after being transported to a hospital but ultimately succumbed to his wounds, his mother told KTRK.

On Thursday, Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner announced on Twitter that a reward offered for information leading to the capture of the suspect had been doubled to $10,000.