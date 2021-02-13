A Houston-based hairdresser who has used Gorilla Glue on hair for years says there's only one way to safely apply it

@realericvaughn/Tiktok

Houston-based hairdresser Eric Vaughn says he's been using Gorilla Glue for years.

In a viral TikTok video, Vaughn explains the safest way to use it is on a sew-in — not actual hair.

Vaughn's video comes after Tessica Brown went viral for putting Gorilla Glue in her hair.

"The only time you should use it is at the end of a sew-in," Vaughn says in the video, referring to hair extensions.

Vaughn's video comes after a 40-year-old Louisana woman, Tessica Brown, went viral last week for putting Gorilla Glue in her hair after running out of hairspray, TMZ reported.

Brown, 40, posted a video in early February on her Instagram telling people her hair had been stuck in the same position for a month.

"Y'all, my hair...it don't move at all," Brown told viewers, explaining that she ran out of her usual hair spray and opted for a Gorilla Glue adhesive spray. Even after 15 washes and a trip to the emergency room, Brown's hair was still stuck.

Amid Brown's viral video, Vaughn posted his own video on Wednesday showing viewers how he uses the product on clients.

"I'll take my threads and knot them together, take a tiny little dot of Gorilla Glue, blow-dry and cut that and that knot is going nowhere," Vaughn says.

"But don't put this on your actual hair," Vaughn warned in the video.

"I wanted to show that in a professional setting Gorilla Glue is appropriately used on hair extensions. In the hands of a professional can be used appropriately to ensure that no knot comes unraveled," Vaughn told Insider.

"It honestly came about as I was doing an extension service in the salon and went to pick up my gorilla glue to glue my knot and immediately thought oh wait this will be the perfect moment to educate on using this tool correctly," he added

Gorilla Glue in a statement said, "We are very sorry to hear about the unfortunate incident that Miss Brown experienced using our spray adhesive on her hair. This is a unique situation because this product is not indicated for use in or on hair as it is considered permanent."

On February 12, Brown underwent a successful removal procedure with the help of Beverly Hill-based plastic surgeon Dr. Michael Obeng. She was also able to retain some of her hair through the procedure and can be seen running her fingers through it and feeling her scalp in a video obtained exclusively by TMZ.

