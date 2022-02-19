Houston boy, 4, shot as children increasingly becoming victims of gun violence in city

A 4-year-old boy was shot in Houston on Friday as children in and around the city continue to be increasingly be victimized by gun violence.

Officers were called to an apartment complex just before 2 p.m. to the 600 block of Nottingham Oaks. They found the child with a gunshot wound to the leg.

The boy was taken to a hospital in a private vehicle where he is recovering. He is expected to survive. The child was playing in the courtyard in the complex when he began screaming, KPRC-TV reported.

No arrests have been made. Authorities have not said if the child was targeted and investigators are trying to determine what led to the shooting.

Children continue to be impacted by gun violence in the city.

The shooting occurred days after Arlene Lynette Alvarez, 9, was allegedly killed by a man who fired into the vehicle she was in as he believed the suspect who robbed him moments earlier was inside, police said. Another 9-year-old, Ashanti Grant, girl remains hospitalized after she was shot in the head on a Houston freeway during a road rage incident.

On Feb. 4., an 11-year-old boy, Darius Dugas, was killed in northeast Harris County when he was shot while trying to fetch his jacket from a car in a parking lot.