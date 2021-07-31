Houston police ID suspect in teenaged Astros fan's road-rage death

Houston police identified the suspect in a road rage shooting incident that left a teenager dead more than three weeks ago after a Houston Astros game.

"That’s the face of the man who right now police believe killed my son," Paul Castro said of Gerald Wayne Williams, 31, who is accused of shooting and killing his son, 17-year-old David Castro on July 6. "It just hurts."

The Houston Police Department identified Williams Friday, releasing a photo of him on Twitter and offering an up to $10,000 reward for tips that lead to his arrest.

He is accused of shooting 17-year-old David Castro in the head as he sat in the passenger’s seat of his father’s pickup truck while leaving an Astros game the evening of July 6.

Williams allegedly followed the pickup truck after he and David Castro’s father exchanged gestures that traffic was not moving following the game.

"Whatever offense he took to me or my vehicle, was murdering my son and possibly spending the rest of his life in jail, was that worth it?" Paul Castro asked after his son’s death.

Paul Castro called 911 shortly after the shooting, and David Castro was taken to the hospital where he succumbed to the injuries.

"I found out after they murdered my son, he kept chasing us. After he murdered my son, he continued the chase. I was driving 100 miles an hour to get away from them and it wasn't good enough. That person is dangerous," Paul Castro said earlier this month.

"There's the David-sized hole in my heart and there's a David-size hole in this world," he added. "David was a giver. He's a son of Houston. He was born and raised here."

Paul Castro has praised the police for their handling of the investigation and characterized Williams's alleged violence towards his son as cowardly.

"Right now, he’s in hiding," Paul Castro said. "He should go ahead and man up. He shot my son in the back of the head. That’s not exactly manly behavior. He should man up now, turn himself in, so nobody else gets injured."