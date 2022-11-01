161

Houston cops seek shooters in Migos rapper Takeoff's slaying

JONATHAN LANDRUM Jr. and JUAN A. LOZANO
·5 min read

HOUSTON (AP) — The fatal shooting of the rapper Takeoff has Houston police asking for the public's help in identifying who opened fire outside a bowling alley early Tuesday, killing the 28-year-old member of the Grammy-nominated trio Migos and wounding two other people.

Kirsnick Khari Ball, known as Takeoff — one-third of the group along with Quavo and Offset — was shot around 2:30 a.m. An argument had broken out among a group of 40 people who were leaving a private party at the downtown bowling alley, Houston police said.

Police Chief Troy Finner said Takeoff was “well respected" and that he has “no reason to believe he was involved in anything criminal at the time.” The chief said most people fled after the gunfire began and asked anyone who knows or has video of what happened to come forward to help investigators identify the shooters.

At least two people discharged firearms and the two others who were struck have injuries that are not life-threatening, Finner said. They were taken to hospitals in private vehicles.

The shooting comes as violent crime has become a pivotal issue in the midterm elections, and as the Astros have focused a national spotlight on Houston with the most viewed World Series run since 2019.

“Let me just ask ... that anyone who has information on the shooter or shooters to provide that information to HPD and let us solve this situation," Mayor Sylvester Turner said at a news conference Tuesday afternoon. "Let us bring justice to this family.”

The shooting happened at 810 Billiards & Bowling, which is in a three-story Houston retail complex that includes high-end restaurants, a House of Blues and is near a Four Seasons hotel. Takeoff was pronounced dead at the scene. An Associated Press reporter observed a body loaded into a medical examiner’s van around 10 a.m., more than seven hours after the shooting.

Security guards in the area heard the shooting but did not see who did it, a police spokesperson said. A spokesperson for 810 Billiards & Bowling said the shooting took place after the alley closed and said the business is cooperating with investigators.

Several fans gathered across the street from the bowling alley. Isaiah Lopez, 24, said he rushed from his home in the Houston suburb of Humble after hearing Takeoff had been killed.

“He was one of our favorites, mine and my brother’s. It’s all we would listen to,” Lopez said as he carried a dozen roses he hoped to place near the site of the shooting. “As soon as my brother called me and said, ‘Takeoff is gone,’ I had to come over here and pay my respects.”

Thomas Moreno, 30, lives about five minutes from the bowling alley. He said he met Takeoff at an event at a Houston bar and restaurant in June and called him “a real nice guy.”

“I feel it’s just another good person gone too soon,” Moreno said. “This happens every day, but it hurts even more when it’s somebody so talented and so young.”

By late Tuesday afternoon, fans of Takeoff had created a memorial with roses, candles and a teddy bear on the first floor of the retail complex. Yellow crime scene tape still blocked off stairs leading to 810 Billiards & Bowling

Takeoff's killing comes as crime has emerged as a major political issue, with many Republicans running on law-and-order platforms while Democrats try to balance public safety with calls for criminal-justice reform.

Homicides nationwide jumped almost 30% in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic. Violent crime seemed to level off somewhat in 2021 but did not drop to pre-pandemic levels, according to the latest FBI crime data, though record-keeping changes meant that report did not include some of the nation’s largest police departments.

In Houston, the mayor and police chief acknowledged such concerns while noting that some violent crime rates are down from last year. Finner said he wants to meet with other hip-hop artists to talk about violence, although he didn’t say Takeoff’s killing had anything to do with is work in music.

“We all need to stand together and make sure nobody tears down that industry,” Finner said.

Takeoff was the youngest member of Migos, the rap trio from suburban Atlanta that also featured his uncle Quavo and cousin Offset. They first broke through with the massive hit “Versace” in 2013.

The group had four Top 10 hits on the Billboard Hot 100, though Takeoff was not on their multi-week No. 1 hit “Bad and Boujee,” featuring Lil Uzi Vert. They put out a trilogy of albums called “Culture,” “Culture II” and “Culture III,” with the first two hitting No. 1 on the Billboard 200 album chart. They also earned an ASCAP Vanguard Award in 2018, for their streaming success with multiplatinum songs like “Motorsport (featuring Cardi B and Nicki Minaj),” “Stir Fry,” and “Walk It Talk It.”

The trio also played a fictional version of themselves on an episode of the hit TV show “Atlanta,” but the group was not currently together.

Offset, who is married to Cardi B, released a solo album in 2019, while Takeoff and Quavo released the joint album “Only Built for Infinity Links” last month. Quavo posted links Monday on his Instagram to his and Takeoff's Halloween-themed music video, “Messy,” along with a video of him and his friends driving around Houston.

___

Landrum reported from Los Angeles. Associated Press writer Jill Bleed in Little Rock, Arkansas, Jake Bleiberg in Dallas and Lindsay Whitehurst in Washington contributed to this report.

Recommended Stories

  • Nash out as Nets coach after poor start, more controversy

    The Brooklyn Nets refused to fire Steve Nash over the summer, no matter what Kevin Durant wanted. “We both felt this was time,” general manager Sean Marks said. Nash made it to this season after Durant said he wanted him out this summer, but not much longer.

  • Supreme Court clears way for Graham testimony in Georgia

    The Supreme Court on Tuesday cleared the way for Sen. Lindsey Graham's testimony in a Georgia investigation of possible illegal interference in the 2020 election by then-President Donald Trump and his allies in the state. The court lifted a temporary hold on Graham's appearance before a special grand jury, now scheduled for Nov. 17.

  • Roberts delays handover of Trump tax returns to House panel

    Chief Justice John Roberts on Tuesday put a temporary hold on the handover of former President Donald Trump's tax returns to a congressional committee. Roberts' order gives the Supreme Court time to weigh the legal issues in Trump's emergency appeal to the high court, filed Monday. Without court intervention, the tax returns could have been provided as early as Thursday by the Treasury Department to the Democratic-controlled House Ways and Means Committee.

  • Greta Thunberg inspired Stroud girl's solar panel plan

    Josie started the petition after being inspired by the world-famous environmental campaigner.

  • Deion Sanders to keep Jackson State players in hotel in Houston after Takeoff's shooting death

    Jackson State will take on Texas State on Saturday in Houston, where rapper Takeoff was killed on Tuesday morning.

  • Putin says normalisation in Armenia, Azerbaijan's interests

    Russian President Vladimir Putin said he hopes for "normalisation" of ties between Armenia and Azerbaijan after he hosted talks with the rivals on Monday, reasserting Moscow's role as Caucasus powerbroker. The talks were held as Western engagement grows in the volatile Caucasus region, where Russia -- distracted by its war in Ukraine -- is palpably losing influence after decades of domination. The initiative comes a month after the worst clashes between Armenia and Azerbaijan since their war in 2020. "In our common opinion, it was a very useful meeting that created a very good atmosphere for possible future agreements," the Russian president told journalists. "Russia will do everything to find a definitive and comprehensive settlement" of the conflict, he said, adding: "It is in everyone's interest to normalise relations. "We will remain in contact and continue the dialogue and the search for the necessary solutions to put an end to this conflict," Putin said. Ahead of the trilateral summit, Putin met the two visiting leaders, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, separately. "The most important is to ensure peace and create conditions for development," he told Pashinyan. Ahead of the meeting Pashinyan said Yerevan's priorities included Azerbaijani withdrawal from the areas in Karabakh controlled by Russian peacekeepers and the liberation of Armenian POWs. - 'Impetus' - Putin then received&nbsp;Aliyev, who thanked his Russian counterpart for giving "impetus to the normalisation process". "The Karabakh conflict is already part of history. This issue was resolved two years ago. So there is practically nothing left to discuss in this context," Aliyev insisted. Armenia and Azerbaijan have fought two wars -- in 2020 and in the 1990s -- over Azerbaijan's Armenian populated region of Nagorno-Karabakh. A six-week war in autumn 2020, which claimed the lives of more than 6,500 troops on both sides, ended with a Russian-brokered deal that saw Yerevan cede swathes of territory that it had controlled for several decades. Last month, 286 people from both sides were killed in clashes that have jeopardised a slow and halting peace process. The hostilities ended with a US-brokered ceasefire, after earlier failed&nbsp;attempts by Russia to negotiate a truce. With Moscow increasingly isolated on the world stage following its February offensive on Ukraine, the US and the EU have taken a leading role in mediating the Armenia-Azerbaijan peace talks. EU chief Charles Michel and French President Emmanuel Macron hosted talks between Pashinyan and Aliyev in Brussels in August. Following a slew of diplomatic efforts from Brussels and Washington, Armenian and Azerbaijani foreign ministers met on October 3 in Geneva to begin drafting the text of a future peace treaty. Russia and EU leaders have traded criticism of their respective mediation efforts in the Karabakh conflict, with Moscow and Paris in particular exchanging jabs this month. Putin recently dismissed a comment by Macron who said that Moscow was "destabilising" a peace process between the two countries. Moscow has traditionally acted as a middleman between the two countries, which were both part of the Soviet Union. -&nbsp;Russian peacekeepers – The 2020 ceasefire agreement saw Russia deploy a force of 2,000 peacekeepers to the region to oversee a fragile truce. Ahead of the talks, Armenia's Pashinyan said he was ready to extend their presence by up to another two decades. Russia's peacekeeping mission has been criticised by some with even Pashinyan raising concerns about the force, in rare Armenian criticism of its ally. The EU has announced a "civilian EU mission" to Armenia to monitor ceasefire violations. Aliyev has vowed to repopulate Karabakh with Azerbaijanis and recently re-opened an airport in the conquered territories. Baku's ally Ankara has also advanced its efforts to be involved in mediation, with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan meeting both Aliyev and Pashinyan recently in Prague. The Kremlin said the trio would also discuss "questions on rebuilding and developing trade and economic as well as transport links". When the Soviet Union collapsed in 1991, ethnic Armenian separatists in Nagorno-Karabakh broke away from Azerbaijan. The ensuing conflict claimed around 30,000 lives. bur/im/gw/bp

  • They're not going to ban TikTok (but...)

    Commissioner Carr's opinion appeared in an interview with Axios, during which he stated that he doesn't believe "anything other than a ban" would be sufficient to protect Americans' data from collection by Chinese companies and authorities. After BuzzFeed News reported data improprieties implied by leaked internal communications, he wrote in June to Apple and Google calling the app an "unacceptable national security risk" and asking the companies to remove it from their app stores.

  • Migos rapper Takeoff, 28, killed in Houston shooting

    Migos rapper Takeoff was shot and killed at a bowling alley in Houston where he and Quavo, his uncle and Migos bandmate, were playing dice at around 2:30 a.m. on Tuesday. He was 28.

  • Belarusian security forces detain relative of volunteer who defended Ukraine

    Security forces in Belarus detained a relative of a Belarusian volunteer who died defending Ukraine from the Russian occupiers. Source: Belaruski Hajun, an independent Belarusian military monitoring media outlet Details: In particular, the monitoring media reported that Belarusian security forces detained a relative of Vasilii Parfenkov, a soldier from the Belarusian Kastuś Kalinoŭski Regiment, who died in Ukraine.

  • Takeoff, one-third of influential rap group Migos, killed in shooting

    Takeoff, one-third of the highly influential Atlanta rap group Migos, died in a Houston shooting at age 28.

  • Takeoff of the rap group Migos shot to death at Houston party

    (Reuters) -Takeoff, a member of the influential rap group Migos, was shot and killed at a party held at a Houston bowling alley early on Tuesday. Takeoff, 28, whose real name is Kirshnik Khari Ball, was found dead at the scene at about 2:40 a.m. (0640 GMT), police said. The rapper was a key member of the trendsetting Atlanta-based hip hop trio, which had a string of chart-topping hits, including "Bad and Boujee" featuring rapper Lil Uzi Vert, "MotorSport" and "Walk It Talk It."

  • Late push by Dixon helps tighten Michigan governor's race

    Fresh off a late-October prime-time debate, Michigan Republican gubernatorial candidate Tudor Dixon had completed nearly a dozen TV interviews by noon the next day. Campaign ads were finally airing on TV, and Dixon was scheduled to depart for a statewide bus tour in a final push to become Michigan's next governor. The itinerary was a stark contrast to the early days of her general election campaign against Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, when Dixon emerged from the GOP primary and then seemed to disappear from voters’ sight.

  • Takeoff, of the Hip-Hop Group Migos, Has Died at 28

    The rapper, whose real name is Kirsnik Khari Ball, was shot in Houston on Tuesday morning.

  • Migos rapper Takeoff shot and killed in Houston

    Migos rapper Takeoff was shot and killed in a heated dice game in Houston. Rest in power to another young star gone too soon.

  • 2 teens arrested for Brighton Heights funeral shooting both accused of prior shootings

    Target 11 has learned that 16-year-old Hezekiah Nixon and 19-year-old Shawn Davis have both been accused in prior shootings.

  • Kentucky bourbon distillery, 14th largest in world, selling for $600 million

    The buyer already owns one major Kentucky whiskey distillery.

  • U.S. Supreme Court allows Graham questioning in Georgia election probe

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday declined to block Senator Lindsey Graham from having to testify before a grand jury in a criminal investigation of Donald Trump's efforts to overturn his 2020 election loss in the state of Georgia, handing a setback to a prominent ally of the former president. The justices denied Graham's emergency request to put on hold a judge's order requiring him to appear as a witness before the grand jury in Fulton County while the Republican senator's appeal in the dispute proceeded. Graham, who represents South Carolina in the Senate, contends that as a member of Congress he is protected under the U.S. Constitution from questioning in the investigation.

  • ‘Lady of the Dunes’ is identified nearly 50 years after her mutilated body was found in Massachusetts

    Officials in Massachusetts said they have identified the oldest unidentified slaying victim in the state dubbed “Lady of the Dunes” who was found in 1974.

  • Paul Pelosi attack suspect sought to take speaker hostage, prosecutors say

    SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) -The man accused of bludgeoning U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband with a hammer after breaking into the couple's home threatened to take her hostage and break her kneecaps if she lied under his questioning, according to a federal criminal complaint filed on Monday. David Wayne DePape's alleged intentions emerged as federal prosecutors charged the 42-year-old suspect with assault and attempted kidnapping in Friday's predawn break-in at the Pelosis' San Francisco home. Several state charges were filed separately in San Francisco Superior Court, including attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon, burglary, elder abuse and threatening a public official, District Attorney Brooke Jenkins announced at a news conference.

  • Chris Hayes: The stakes of the New York governor's race between Zeldin and Hochul

    Chris Hayes: If a Republican congressman who voted to support the insurrection wins a statewide race in New York, it means there's no penalty for endorsing Trump's attacks on our democracy. It's up to New York voters to decide if that's the message they want to send nationally.